Several churches have planted roots in and around The Villages recently, and all of them are planning to hold their first in-person Easter gatherings today. Connection Point Church held its first service back in 2019 but, like many houses of worship, could not gather for Easter last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the church plans to pair Easter services with a “grand reopening” of sorts at its new home on the campus of New Life Church in Fruitland Park.
“We moved into the larger of three buildings on New Life’s campus a few weeks back, but we are considering Easter our formal reopening,” said Lead Pastor Jerry Roames of Connection Point. “We are excited to be celebrating Easter and the resurrection of Jesus in our new home.”
Connection Point previously held services at Villages Elementary School in Lady Lake, which required Roames and church staff to set up and break down their equipment each and every Sunday. Thanks to the lease they signed with New Life, Roames can now store Connection Point’s equipment in its new sanctuary.
And the move comes as Connection Point sees growth in its congregation during the pandemic. Roames said around 75 people are able to attend in-person worship every Sunday, while up to four times that number are watching online.
Connection Point’s new address is 193 E. La Vista St., just off U.S. Highway 441. Both Connection Point and New Life Church hold services at 10 a.m., and signs have been posted around the campus to guide congregants to the
right sanctuary.
Living Grace Church also is touting a larger location, only it remains at its original site at Spruce Creek Professional Center in Summerfield.
“We started the church in late 2019 with a small unit in the business park, and we recently launched ‘Phase 2’ of church development, expanding our sanctuary with five full units in the professional centers,” said Pat Lawrence, who co-founded and leads Living Grace with her husband, Steve. “With COVID restrictions, we can now fit around 75 people inside the sanctuary without issue.”
Living Grace’s first in-person Easter worship, scheduled for 10:30 a.m., also will showcase the church’s new “Children’s Church” program, which launched a few weeks ago. Lawrence said Living Grace is seeing congregants from all over The Villages and Marion County.
“We have congregants in and around Ocala checking us out, as well as those who call The Villages and Summerfield home,” she said. “We’re seeing families coming to Living Grace on a regular basis, as well as Villagers taking their grandkids. It just shows how faithful God can be if you choose to believe.”
Village Christian Church found a place to call home last November at Mystic Ice Cream in Fruitland Park. The church has scheduled Easter worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. this morning at the store.
“We are marking Easter by holding two services instead of one that day,” said Pastor Mark Ingmire, lead pastor of Village Christian. “Since the ice cream parlor is an active business with regular business hours, we were not able to hold services there during the rest of Holy Week.”
Ingmire is a former associate pastor at New Life Christian Church in Wildwood. He left New Life Christian last year with the goal of bringing discipleship to an ever-growing Villages population, particularly in the South Villages.
“My wife and I talked to church planting organizations on the next steps, how to put the accelerator to the floor,” he said. “We made the decision to go out on our own without the backing of a church planting organization.”
Village Christian held its first service back in November with 11 people in attendance. Since then, Ingmire said the church has seen decent growth in both in-person and virtual attendance, with congregants having the option of watching services via the church’s website.
In addition, Village Christian joined forces with the Boy Scouts earlier this year for the annual “Scouting for Food” drive, where Scouts and others collect nonperishable food to benefit local food pantries. This year, Village Christian managed to donate over 800 pounds of food items.
“For a church that was planted less than a year ago, the amount of food we were able to donate was incredible,” Ingmire said. “We’ve come a long way in a just a few short months, and people are getting to know us as a redeemed church for those in the South Villages and
neighboring communities.”
