Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Oxford operates its Early Learning Center year-round — one of a handful of religious-based preschools in the area that offers services to children, including Florida's Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten, or VPK program.
The school opened its doors to the community in 2018, and its director, Aimee Knoepfel, marks her second anniversary there this fall.
"When someone asks what I do for a living, I like to say that I get to bring Jesus to kids," she said with a laugh. "We have children from low-income families, affluent families and those in between," she said. "We treat everyone the same, and our goal is to provide everyone that comes through our doors a faith-based education program that prepares children for kindergarten."
The Early Learning Center even marked the end of the 2020-21 school year in style, despite providing education year-round. A free outdoor dinner and music concert for children and their families back took place May 21 at the church's outdoor lawn venue, and featured music from Christian singer, songwriter and speaker Jennie Williamson.
Work then quickly began on summer classes.
"The Center ended the spring semester with 76 full-time students, and continued to provide children's learning throughout the summer," said Amazing Grace Pastor James Rockey.
At North Lake Presbyterian Church's Little Blessings Christian Preschool in Lady Lake, Linda Brown has been there from the beginning.
"We started with a card table outside the sanctuary back in 1998," the preschool director said with a smile. "Parents signed up rather quickly, saying they were looking for a facility that would be a safe space for their children."
Back then, Little Blessings had 17 kids in a host of renovated rooms in North Lake's original church building, including the nursery and a choir room. Today, there are more than 100 children in the Little Blessings Preschool program, which now has a building to call its own across from the main church sanctuary. In addition, Little Blessings offers an aftercare program for elementary school students.
"The preschool currently have three classrooms devoted to VPK, with 37 students participating.," Brown said. "The rest are classes for younger children."
Another faith-based school that offers VPK is First Academy Preschool in Leesburg, which is part of First Baptist Church of Leesburg. School director Brandi Simmons has been been part of the First Academy Preschool family for eight years.
"We currently have three VPK classes, as well as two classes each for the ones, twos and threes," she said. "We have 140 students ranging from six weeks to VPK. We like to describe our curriculum as play-based learning, where you learn your core material like numbers, letters and sounds through play and hands-on activities."
And no matter the age, the kids at First Academy Preschool get a taste of art and music one day a week, as well as sensory play.
"Sensory helps build up motor skills while having fun," she said. "For pre-k students, they'll receive fun lessons on basic concepts. For younger students, they may do finger play, puppets, singing and bouncing around. Even in play, the kids are always learning."
A trip to chapel
Faith-based preschools differ from their secular colleagues given the religious backing of the schools. One tradition is the weekly trip to chapel, where students learn age-appropriate Bible stories, prayers and songs, as well as participate in activities. Depending on the school, chapel can happen inside the church sanctuary, the classroom or an all-purpose room.
"Pastor Rockey loves talking and interacting with the kids on chapel day," said Amazing Grace's Knoepfel. "They are always enthusiastic for their weekly trips to the church. Even when COVID-19 forced us to halt those trips last school year, Pastor Rockey made it a priority to visit the classrooms each week to keep chapel going."
"The children start building their faith in preschool through Bible stories, songs and faith-based activities," added Little Blessings' Brown. "A faith-based pre-school is more than just preparing a child for kindergarten; it's also giving them the building blocks to develop a strong relationship with God."
It's not always easy to keep Mom and Dad abreast and active with preschool. Depending on their schedules, for instance, it may be impossible for parents to be physically involved inside the classroom. But the schools have found ways to get them involved.
At Little Blessings, Brown and her staff developed private Facebook pages, divided by class. Parents can drop in their child's Facebook class page to keep them connected to what's going on.
"The parents love it," Brown said. "It allows them to be a part of the classroom experience when they can't physically be there."
At First Academy Preschool, family projects are a priority.
"For example, we ask students and their parents to get a large pumpkin, then design it to create 'storybook pumpkins' inspired by their children's favorite books," Simmons noted. "It gets the parents involved and shows them what the children have been focusing on in the classroom."
This fall, Amazing Grace Early Learning Center welcomed back its students in style.
For the second year in a row, Amazing Grace Lutheran congregants and staff greeted students and their parents as they turned off Rainey Road in Oxford and drove to the Early Learning Center. It's a new tradition at the church - one Rockey and Knoepfel say let the students and their parents know that they are part of the Amazing Grace family.
For the fall, Knoepfel said the school is running two classrooms each for one and 2 year olds, as well as one room each for 3 year olds and those in pre-kindergarten.
"We have quite the wait list at the moment, and we are looking at ways to expand and grow, particularly as we are expecting a high number of 3-year-old students for the 2022-23 school year," Knoepfel said. "But that's a good problem to have, as it shows that we are doing something right and important for the community."
Amazing Grace Early Learning Center is located at 4886 County Road 472 (Rainey Trail) in Oxford, directly behind the church.
Senior Writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
