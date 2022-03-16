Birding came a long way from "opera glasses and notepads."
That's how the National Audubon Society, in an Audubon Magazine article, described the technology citizen scientists used to count the number of animals they encountered during the first Audubon Christmas Bird Count in 1900.
But when the Brownwood Birders conducted its test run of a new Southern Villages circle of the bird count on Jan. 4, they came with telephoto lens cameras and smartphones equipped with apps that can identify a bird based on a photo or sound ID.
Members of the Brownwood Birders and Village Birders' more modern tools assist them in correctly identifying the species they find.
Mobile apps that use facial recognition to identify birds, databases for cataloging observations that help scientists find population trends, and apps that serve as field guides are among the ways birders use technology to support both their observations and citizen science projects related to their observations.
Members of both The Villages groups extensively use eBird, an online database developed by Cornell University's Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Users submit data on the number of birds and species they find in a given area.
These submissions guide scientific projects and the database's compilations of birding hotspots, areas where birders will likely encounter the best species diversity.
Stan Lavender, who leads the Village Birders, extensively used eBird during the bird count. Apart from tallying the number of birds and species, eBird allowed him to organize groups of birders, sending invites to other birders who use eBird to submit their lists.
"And then it all gets counted and tabulated automatically," he said.
Lavender, of the Village of Gilchrist, also uses Merlin, another Cornell Lab app powered by eBird's technology. Merlin, named for a small and fast falcon species, uses facial recognition technology to identify a bird species based on pictures the user takes of the bird.
Lavender said the app is not perfect, but it's accurate enough to give birders an idea of what species they thought they saw.
He also uses Merlin for its sound identification, a feature introduced in 2021 and received numerous comparisons to Shazam, the popular app that can identify what song is playing in any place in real time. The app uses artificial intelligence to identify a bird species by the sound of its call.
"It may confirm what you're thinking," he said.
Technology that supports bird conservation isn't limited to birders' observations though.
The Village Birders have long supported the Gainesville-based Avian Research and Conservation Institute (ARCI) in its efforts to track the migrations of swallow-tailed kites, a bird of prey distinguished by its black and white colors and deeply forked tail.
Its researchers use GPS-tracking devices small enough to fit on a bird to monitor swallow-tailed kites' migrations and how they get there. They identified Brazil and Bolivia as places where the birds go.
Alice Horst, of the Village Birders, finds their tracking work useful to identify when these birds arrive in Central Florida. Their migration typically draws significant interest among birders, including the Village of Briar Meadow resident.
For all the high-tech advances helping birding, even classic tools of the sport like binoculars and cameras are more advanced today than they were years ago, Lavender said.
"(Binoculars) have the enhanced glass now. It allows a lot more light and they're crystal clear most of the time," he said. "The ones you can get now are just terrific, even on the entry level."
During the Brownwood Birders' count at the Sharon Rose Wiechens preserve, birders used high-end binoculars and professional-type telephoto lens cameras to spot eagles and ospreys along an electrical stanchion near Belle Glade Country Club.
Another member's binoculars offered a close view of a portion of the wetland area where two sandhill cranes guarded an egg in a nest.
Jerry Bell, one of the members who counted birds during the count, appreciated the level of cooperation among birders that included sharing information on the birds they found and even sharing binoculars.
"They're ridiculously eager to share — you see them volunteering their binoculars," said Bell, of the Village of Pine Ridge.
Another classic bird watching tool, the field guide, is essential for providing birders with comprehensive information on birds of a given region and how to distinguish species from each other. Some apps give birders the same information via their smartphones.
The Audubon Bird Guide app, which is free, as well as paid apps like iBird and the Sibley eGuide to the Birds of North America, are just a few examples of digital field guides.
Yet, some birders still prefer field guides in book form.
That includes Lavender, despite his tech-savvy approach to birding.
"For some things, it's a good reference," he said. "They will point out differences on the same page between three or four different birds."
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.