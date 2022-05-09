All About Theater to get Jazzy With Original Revue

Jazz lovers may know the lyrics to “Georgia on My Mind,” “The Way You Look Tonight” and “Unforgettable,” but All About Theater will make them even more meaningful. The resident theater group will bring unique renditions of more than 20 songs with a bit of the history behind them in an original musical revue
May 13. Set in a fictitious New York City jazz lounge, the Blue Note, local tenor Mark Steven Schmidt will perform a selection of jazz arrangements covering artists from Frank Sinatra to Michael Bublé. Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
