Booking world-class acts like the ones at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center takes part amid a competitive playing field. But change may be in the air.
Before COVID-19, Elizabeth Constant, The Sharon's senior booking manager noticed a competitive mentality between Florida venues, who want to limit competition.
Constant attends three to four booking conferences each year, including a November conference in North Carolina, to scout out the professional orchestras, Broadway acts, musicians, comedians and more who will perform at The Sharon.
Lately, she has noticed a shift in attitude.
"I do think the industry became kinder and more understanding. We are all working towards the same goal: bring art to communities around the nation,” Constant said. "So whether you're a venue, agent or artist, we all just want to put performances back on stage, and that's been a nice re-focus across the industry.”
Contracts contain clauses that separate the time and distance within which artists cannot perform in relation to other venues.
Fernando Varela, executive director of entertainment company Victory Productions, noticed an attitude shift even before COVID-19.
In Varela's experience, some venues in the surrounding areas previously did not want performers to book gigs in The Villages within a certain time frame.
Since about 2017, collaborative efforts with promoters at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts have led to good attendance at both locations.
"That's the hardest thing is proving that it's true that our patrons are very loyal and they want the convenience,” he said. "At the end of the day, the loyalty of patrons gets them the ability to get more acts to come to The Villages, so they can come up in golf carts as opposed to going to a major city and having to park at night and pay for parking.”
In some ways, the pandemic pushed the collaborative mentality that existed previously into overdrive, Varela said.
"I would say it's been trending that way and just because of the pressure that everybody's under, it has definitely ushered in a little more collaborative spirit, knowing we're all trying to reschedule acts that got canceled, plus keep stuff already on the books. We're all trying to help each other.”
And it also changed some booking logistics.
Constant's booking conferences are a little like speed dating, as artists' agents sit at booths, and the presenters go from booth to booth getting to know what acts are available.
During the pandemic, the conferences were hosted virtually, and are starting to return to the in-person format with vaccination proof.
"It's still in transition,” Constant said. "There are a lot of new protocols for safety in place for each tour we host.”
