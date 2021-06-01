This school year has not been normal. With masks, closures and many students in nontraditional instruction, the need for volunteer opportunities has never been greater or less uncertain for students. The opportunities for volunteer hours are “completely up to the students,” according to The Villages High School Principal Robin Grant, but these hours are crucial for the opportunities students may have after graduation. Many scholarships for which students apply to help with their higher education endeavors have volunteerism requirements, and even some programs at different institutions can include these as necessary for entrance eligibility.
Students still were able to give their hours to those in need this academic year, despite challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
By March, seniors were charting an average of 126 hours per student and a total of 27,860 volunteer hours,
The final tally for hours spent helping the community ended with 30,854 across 180 seniors for an average of 171 hours per student.
Making It Work
Usually, a major source of hours is through high school events and clubs, which can be something as simple as running the concession stand at sporting events.
This, however, was not an option this year as most concessions were shelved and attendance at events was limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“We’ve been really limited this year,” Grant said. “All our clubs are service clubs, and it’s been difficult for all of them.”
Grant described students having to do their best with what was offered in the community, like volunteering at churches.
“They really had to take what they were given and run with it,” Grant said.
To VHS Interact Club and National Honor Society coordinator Teresa Wickers, this was true, at least in the beginning.
“There was a dry spell at first with opportunities,” said Wickers.
Wickers explained, however, there were still ways the students could volunteer; but, with club opportunities, kids had to split into six or seven groups at a time, running shifts and trading off with their classmates to ensure all had an opportunity.
“You have to keep a positive mindset,” Wickers said. “That’s what they did, and not a single kid has told me no.”
Pandemic Conditions
Wickers has been working with the same group of volunteering students from The Villages Middle School through the high school, including her own son, Riley Willis, a junior.
Volunteering with Wickers this year meant anything from making homemade holiday cards for those in hospice to donating Christmas toys to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to giving medical supplies, such as insulin and gauze, to Lazarus House Ministries.
“Recently, we’ve been able to offer more,” said Grant. “But that’s something that’s only eased up recently as well.”
The students at VHS, however, were still dealing with the effects of the pandemic.
“It was a nightmare in terms of attendance,” Grant said, “but our students and faculty continued to rise to the challenge.”
Grant said roughly 80-85% of VHS students were taught inside the school this year, but that percentage fluctuated depending on the students’ situations. According to Grant, fewer than 5% of students tested positive for COVID-19 but others had to be quarantined.
“Sometimes, we had to quarantine a kid five or six times,” said Grant, “and that was just for having contact with someone who had it.”
The Top Volunteer
This year’s top earning volunteering senior was Jace Gray.
Jace completed a monumental amount of community service amounting to a total of 1,986 hours, 6% of the community service hour total for his senior class.
Jace completed his hours at Church at The Springs, working on Sunday mornings and Wednesday afternoons with the congregation providing sound production, lighting setup, and production necessities required for the services.
Jace was further rewarded for his hours with a Top Volunteer award given by Grant at the Academic Awards.
“It was rewarding, ‘cause I had worked extremely hard for it” Jace said.
This year was unique with many challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic but this did not dissuade Jace.
“It was a crazy year, but through God, I got through it,” Jace said.
What the Hours Mean
The reasons to volunteer are wide in scope for the students.
For every hour of volunteering, students receive certificates from their schools. This is typically done during at the Academic Awards ceremony, but only seniors will have an in-person ceremony this year.
By a high school student’s senior year, the number of hours can determine what seals are on their diplomas. Volunteer hours also open up scholarship opportunities to students.
With 150 community service hours completed, students earn the option to apply for the Buffalo Scholarship Foundation. Over $1.4 million has been awarded by the foundation, with tens of thousands more to be handed out this year. This year $355,422 was raised and given to students at the scholarship award ceremony at Savannah Center. $182,422 from local clubs and $173,000 from the Buffalo Scholarship Foundation
The state also gives out the Florida Bright Futures scholarship, which has helped more than 725,000 students attend a postsecondary school since its creation in 1997. In the 2019-20 academic year, $618,607,165 was dispersed to 111,973 students statewide.
Bright Futures requires 75 community service hours to be eligible for the Florida Gold Seal Vocational Scholars and Medallion Scholarships, both of which pay for 75% of a student’s tuition. Students who hit 100 hours are eligible for the Florida Academic Scholarship, which pays for 100% of the student’s tuition, as well as a $300-per semester stipend.
Staff Writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
