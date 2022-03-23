When it comes to running a campaign in Florida, you'd better have some cash in hand.
Florida has a reputation as an expensive state to run a campaign in, and 2022's candidates have been building their respective war chests. Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and his likely Democratic opponent U.S. Rep. Val Demings (FL-10) each have around $10 million cash in hand. Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, is raking in millions of dollars while his top potential Democratic challengers, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist (FL-13), also have active fundraising machines.
There's a reason for all that green. For example, there's Florida's diverse media market. While digital advertising is cheaper, traditional advertising known for its captive audience and trustworthiness is a necessity.
The state has 10 media markets in major population centers. Because an ad purchased in those markets will reach so many people, there's more demand, which drives up the cost.
And it's not like candidates in statewide races are just buying one ad. Each media market only reaches a certain region, so if you only bought ad space in the Miami market, voters in Tampa won't see it.
And while Florida isn't the only big, expensive state out there — Texas, California and New York come to mind — the state has something else going for it. Unlike those states, Florida has had very closely fought elections.
"Expense plus competition means advertising in Florida is very costly," said Joshua Scacco, University of South Florida associate professor of political communication.
So, how expensive will all that make Florida in 2022?
"It's hard to tell where we're going to be," Scacco said. "Some of that is market competition that's set by not only how many people are placing ad buys but also timed to the election. As you get closer to an election the cost of advertising increases in many instances.”
The overall cost will depend on the competitiveness of Florida's races, and how candidates spend their money, he said.
However, he does think there's going to be a lot of money coming into the gubernatorial and senatorial races. Florida traditionally has a lot of money coming in, Scacco said, not only from the state, but also from national groups that will try to nationalize the race.
That's especially true for the gubernatorial race because of what that might mean for DeSantis's political future, since he's widely touted as a possible 2024 presidential candidate.
"So I think you're going to see a lot of money coming into the campaigns," Scacco said.
Of course, it's not just about having the money to buy ads. The most expensive thing is polling, said Bruce Anderson, Dr. Sarah D. and L. Kirk McKay, Jr. endowed chair in American history, government, and civics at Florida Southern College.
"The problem is you can't be sure of its accuracy any more," Anderson said. "Most of the folks you're getting to do your polling are going to do online polling and volunteer polling, meaning they're getting people who are professional poll answerers, so your accuracy goes down a bit.”
And, despite how expensive it can be, polling is also connected to media buys.
"You're assuming somehow you're reaching people with your media buys, but the only way to be sure is to have polling to test to see if your message is even getting to people, and secondarily if it's having the right kind of affect," Anderson said.
Right now all of the major senatorial and gubernatorial candidates have hefty cash reserves.
As 2022 began, Demings had about $8.2 million on hand, according to numbers from the Federal Election Commission. Rubio had about $10.6 million.
The commission also lists the top 10 2022 Senate candidates who have raised the most money. Rubio comes in No. 5, and Demings is No. 6.
On the gubernatorial side, Crist had about $1.3 million at the end of February, according to the Florida Division of Elections. His political committee, Friends of Charlie Crist, had about $3.4 million.
Fried, meanwhile had about $1 million and a further $2.6 million from her committee, Florida Consumers First.
The numbers get really big when it comes to DeSantis. He had about $4.4 million, but his committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, had about $84.2 million.
But while fundraising metrics are predictors of how a race will turn out, "they're not perfect indicators," Scacco said.
See, fundraising is an important measure of viability. It indicates a candidate can get a message out, can organize and mobilize supporters, and engage in activities necessary for the campaign.
But while the campaigns mentioned above have raked in cash, there's also several smaller campaigns, such as Demings' primary challenger, Allen Ellison, who has significantly less cash.
And, just because poorer campaigns don't typically win, they can have an impact. They often bring issues to the table, bleed their primary opponents, and cause havoc as well as positive developments, Anderson said.
There's also such a thing as too much money. After awhile, candidates reach a saturation point. If they've bought ads and paid for polling, Anderson said, what else will they spend their money on?
Once they reach that saturation point, he said, that's a tipping point for saying dollars no longer matter.
