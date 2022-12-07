Winner - White Christmas by Bing Crosby
Right Now
70°
Clear
- Humidity: 80%
- Cloud Coverage: 7%
- Wind: 3 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:08:03 AM
- Sunset: 05:29:54 PM
Today
Generally clear. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Generally clear. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Areas of patchy fog early. A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 82F. Winds light and variable.
Most Popular
Articles
- Richmond, Clarendon Recreation now open
- Golden Girls return from Big Apple
- Spirits shine bright at local events
- Parade brings Christmas spirit to crowds
- The Villages Health marks its 10th year
- National competitions come to area
- Olde Towne Christmas Market to bring European holiday touch to Leesburg
- Lake Sumter Landing lights up for the season
- Villager staging ‘A Christmas Carol’ as a solo
- Big save on Big Bike Weekend
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
-
Dec 7Brownwood Paddock Square
-
Dec 7Lake Sumter Landing Market Square
-
Dec 7Spanish Springs Town Square
-
Dec 8Brownwood Paddock Square
-
Dec 8Lake Sumter Landing Market Square
-
Dec 8Spanish Springs Town Square
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.