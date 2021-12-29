Lady Lake United Methodist Church marked its 136th anniversary this year, and pastoral and lay leaders agree that it has lasted this long because of its ability to adapt.
"When the church started, the town of Lady Lake was just starting up as well," said the Rev. Kerry Edwards, pastor of congregational care for Lady Lake UMC. "As the town changed from a working community to one for retirees, the church would constantly adapt to those adjustments."
The church was organized in 1885 under the Rev. E.H. Giles, meeting in a schoolhouse located on the southeast corner of its present property off U.S. Highway 27/441. For the first 104 years of its existence, Lady Lake UMC did not employ a full-time pastor.
"We shared our pastor with other churches for many years, until 1989," said Judy Dudley, a longtime church member. "Around this time, we started seeing significant growth with The Villages and other senior communities, so we needed a full-time pastor to handle additional responsibility and opportunities."
Also in 1989, the church purchased a building that previously served as the Lady Lake School and the headquarters for a fruit company. Today, it is Lady Lake UMC's Christian Life Center, which houses pastoral and ministry offices.
"When you walk into the Christian Life Center, it feels like a country schoolhouse from childhood," said Doris Cherubini, a church lay leader.
The church's original chapel no longer stands, and the sanctuary it uses today was built in 2002. About 100 people attend in-person Sunday worship, along with another 40 or so who participate online, a practice the church leaned upon during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What we've discovered is that you can have that community church feeling online, even when members are scattered across The Villages area and even the country," said the Rev. Debbie Casanzio, who became Lady Lake UMC's lead pastor in 2020. "It's not the building that makes the church, but the people."
As Lady Lake UMC adapts to the demographics of the community around it, it also opens its doors to all. Twice a year, the church hosts a community rummage sale. It is an active participant in Lady Lake's Not So Scary Halloween Party. The church and its congregants help out the Christian Food Pantry in Lady Lake, along with Love In the Name of Christ in Summerfield.
The church also opens its doors to other congregations in need of a home.
"The Congregational Church and Temple Shalom of Central Florida held services in our Christian Life Center before they moved to homes of their own," Dudley said. "We currently have our doors open to Grace African Methodist Episcopal Church, as well as a Brazilian congregation."
Most of all, Lady Lake UMC is a throwback to the houses of worship that were the center of small towns generations ago.
"We have people from all over the country, from different denominations who visit this church and tell us it reminds them of the small-town church of their childhood," Casanzio said. "Those churches were a gathering place for the entire community, where everyone knew each other and watched out for one another. We try to be that kind of church."
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119 ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
