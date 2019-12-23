Most families celebrate this time of year with festive music, activities, gifts and gatherings over big meals. However, nearly all of those require funds — something those living in poverty in Ocala National Forest have little to spare. The Villages Parrot Heads wanted to help by providing thousands of pounds of food this year.
When Top Seal Roofing Systems told the club it had $5,000 and wanted to help them do something for Christmas, the Parrot Heads added $2,000 of their own and contacted nonprofits Deliver the Difference and SoZo Kids to pull a food distribution together in a matter of a few weeks.
A lot of good can be done with $7,000 in Ocala National Forest — 4,500 pounds of good to be exact. Deliver the Difference gathered 1,500 pounds of ham and 3,000 pounds of nonperishable food that the Parrot Heads sorted and packaged on Dec. 7 at Allamanda Recreation Center.
All of the food was delivered to Camp SoZo to be kept frozen or stored. Camp SoZo is part of the SoZo Kids program, which was started by the Help Agency to assist children living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest.
The food is helping 150 families during the holiday break, a time when there are no free school meals to help children get through the day without going hungry.
Lots of people in this part of the state are hungry, said Bob Bostic, founder of Deliver the Difference, a mobile nonprofit that packs meals for those in need or suffering from natural disasters. Although the group is based in Lake County, meals are also shipped abroad.
“Deliver The Difference is very good at delivery and logistics, but without partnerships, we don’t have volunteers or funding,” Bostic said. “We have nothing to give out without that.”
The Parrot Heads regularly support charitable causes, especially those involving veterans or children. Last year, the club’s 1,500 members provided more than $330,000 in financial support to local charities with in-kind services.
While the Parrot Heads support SoZo Kids in some way each year, they don’t usually make such a big donation all at once, according to Steve Larson, media trustee of Parrot Heads.
“This has been another great event,” said Rob Ainsley, group vice president “It makes me feel fantastic to know the way Parrot Heads gives back to the community throughout the year.”
Marsha Herring, charity trustee for the Parrot Heads, was amazed when she walked in to help sort the food at Allamanda.
“This is over the moon, this is Christmas. I’m almost giddy and can’t help but to keep saying ‘Wow’ as I walk around and take in all the good we’re doing with all the food that is coming in here,” said Herring, of the Village of Tamarind Grove.
While food pantries do their best to fill the need, they are limited by what they have available, Herring said. Being able to fill that gap with such a big one-time shot is amazing, she said.
Staff writer Monique Meeks can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5387, or monique.meeks@thevillagesmedia.com.
