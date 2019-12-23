Johnson Family Out of the Woods After a Long, Difficult Journey

This is the first Christmas the Johnson family will spend in their new home in Belleview. And, with some help from the Hacienda North Social Club, they were able to decorate it for the occasion. Breaking the cycle of poverty within Ocala National Forest is no easy task. An estimated 40,000 to 45,000 people live there, with 22% of them falling below the poverty line — which means living below $25,750 for a family of four. Though the Johnson family has made their way out of the forest and into a new home, the struggle to make ends meet and find their way continues.
For more than three years, The Daily Sun has followed the Johnsons’ long journey through financial struggles and medical crises. John Johnson, father of four and husband to Jenny, had to have a heart transplant to survive. John received the transplant, and, with his family’s support, began recovery.
It was an Aug. 25 Daily Sun article that led Ron Gloud to persuade the Hacienda North Social Club to come together to help the family.
“I found myself sitting in my favorite chair and couldn’t stop thinking about all the family had been through, and I wanted to do something to help,” he said.
Gloud, the club’s event coordinator, asked the social club to consider making contributions to give the family a happier holiday season and said he got a good response. The club set a $1,000 goal and raised $1,200. Gloud met the family Nov. 16 and presented John, 42, and Jenny, 37, with a check for $1,000 and $50 cash for each of the children, Dimitri, 17; Jacob, 14; and 8-year-old twins Daniel and Jonathan, to choose a gift for themselves.
The family was very grateful for the generosity of the social club that enabled them to have a happier holiday than they’d had in many years. John and Jenny let each of the boys choose their own gifts. Daniel chose a stuffed fox, Jonathan bought a toy rifle and sheriff’s badge, Jacob got an mp3 speaker and headphones, and Dimitri, who enjoys fitness and is enlisting in the Army as a combat medic in June 2020, picked workout equipment and protein bars. The twins are saving what is left for a future shopping trip.
The larger gift enabled Jenny and John to make Thanksgiving dinner, purchase gifts, and get the Christmas tree and decorations for their home.
“I was very impressed with the family and their strong faith in staying together. It’s an inspirational story,” said Gloud, of Village Hacienda. “Anyone who does all they can within their power and still falls short, that’s where my heart is.”
And that is just what this faith-filled family has done for more than five years.
The night before Thanksgiving, Jenny sat in her dining room as her husband and oldest son washed dishes. Her younger boys buzzed around the home, fixated on their evening activities. Daniel played with his stuffed fox on the couch as his father ran out for more dish soap.
At first glance, it was just an average Wednesday night in any family home. The struggles this family had faced for the past five years were hidden. Gone were the tight quarters they’d become so familiar with in the forest. Tucked away, but not gone, were the battles they’d fought on both the medical and financial fronts.
In November 2014, John went to the hospital for a cold. A day later, with no savings and no insurance, he was in critical condition for flu and pneumonia, which left his heart so damaged he needed a transplant to survive. He didn’t get a new heart until 2018.
Through numerous hospital visits filled with wires, feeding tubes and surgeries, the family prayed, cried, laughed, and most of all, stuck together.
“We never lost our sense of humor and we never lost our faith,” said Jenny.
These days, John, who stands 6 feet tall, barely resembles the frail, 135-pound man he was in 2016. He is healthy and active. He is able to play with his children, look after their nephew, work out, and clean the house in the middle of the night — his routine when he can’t sleep.
“It’s a really big change and I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it,” said John.
As he showed the scars that ravaged his body and revealed details of each procedure, a smile crossed his face.
“I’m not going to let it get me down; I’m here and I’m living, so I might as well enjoy it,” John said.
In May, the family took their savings and tax return and worked with a local real estate agent and lender to find a home within their budget. They were able to purchase a home in Belleview and the family was finally able to move out of Jenny’s mother’s crowded home in the Ocala National Forest.
“It’s still a struggle, and we probably shouldn’t have jumped right out of a medical crisis and into a new home, but there is less stress, less people and less worry,” Jenny said.
Because of his medical issues, John will be immune-suppressed for the rest of his life. In a world where a cold could kill him, Jenny says he stays home now because it is healthier for him.
“I want to say easier, but it’s not for him,” Jenny said.
While John receives a disability check and Jenny has a steady wage from her job at the Marion County Tax Collector’s Office, she said that food is their biggest issue.
“The bills are overwhelming, I suppose like any other first-time homeowners, and it makes it hard to get by,” Jenny said.
Their new home showed signs of the struggles they still faced. The kitchen was only partially renovated. Instead of drawer fronts and cabinets, open holes greeted the family. There was a mix of furniture donated by Pay It Forward Outreach, a faith-based ministry in Ocala.
But none of that mattered. The Johnsons were finally home, something that took nearly half a decade to say.
“It’s a success story in the making,” Jenny said. “We’re not going to jump right out of a medical crisis into everything is peachy. A last-minute science project or a kid blows out his shoe and it could be catastrophe for us. We’re just one emergency away from a crisis, but we just keep reminding ourselves how much God has blessed us and gotten us through every crisis that comes our way.”
Just then, one of those blessings popped over the top of the couch in the form of Daniel’s mop-top of hair and giant grin.
“I like it that there’s more room in our new house and me and Johnny share an imaginary room,” said Daniel. “It’s imaginary because we still always sleep on the couch.”
Back at Jenny’s mom’s home full of people, the twins became so accustomed to sleeping on the couch that they now prefer it over their beds.
The family still has some adjustments to make.
