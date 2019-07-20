50 Years. 50 States. 50 Memories.

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Jr. poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission.

 NASA

The mesmerising television coverage of the Apollo 11 moon landing  50 years ago brought previously unthinkable images into the homes of 600 million people worldwide, leaving a profound impact on pop culture and the American psyche. When the Eagle spacecraft touched down on the moon’s surface on July 20, 1969, a television camera mounted on its side captured the first tentative steps and words of astronaut Neil Armstrong, and then sent them across hundreds of thousands of miles to hundreds of millions of pairs of eyes glued to television sets. Walter Cronkite, anchoring the CBS News coverage of the Apollo 11 mission, was initially left speechless. Eventually he managed to exclaim, “Man on the moon! ... Oh, boy … Whew, boy!” Later he recalled he had hoped to say something more profound, but the words that came out were “all I could utter.” An estimated 100 million to 150 million Americans were glued to Cronkite’s report that day, and The Daily Sun caught up with a resident from each of the 50 states to share their memories of that historic event.