Worship innovations draw more to church

Live Oaks Community Church was one of the relatively new kids on The Villages block in 2017, and thus had just started to find its place in a community that has a robust church scene. That didn’t deter Live Oaks, however, from trying something different. With its permanent sanctuary in Oxford still being built, Senior Pastor Chris Holck decided to rent The Villages Polo Club for an Easter Sunrise service. “It was a risky idea, that’s for sure,” Holck said. “Live Oaks was not well known at the time, so I didn’t know what to expect.” What happened was unexpected, indeed. More than 250 golf carts showed up that Easter Sunday to watch the service. For the pastor, watching the golf carts come down the path, it was like the scene in the movie “Field of Dreams,” where the ballplayers came out of the cornfield. Holck called it a “teachable moment.”
It’s that outside-the-box thinking that houses of worship here and elsewhere are using to introduce themselves to communities and potential attendees. And while that thinking seems new, proponents argue it’s been around since Biblical times, given the different ways Jesus served people and how his teachings, healings and miracles varied.
In the Bible, it is written that Jesus did not serve people the same way each time, but would tailor what he did depending on where he was or who he was with.
And such thinking has churches looking for ways to change how it does things to stop declining or stagnant attendance. In their 2017 book “How to Break Growth Barriers,” authors Carl George and Warren Bird note that 85% of all Protestant churches in North America never break the 200 attendance mark for weekly services. The two argue that pastors should communicate their vision for the future, then find a way to communicate that to its members in a way that they take the message to heart, leading to growth.
At some Villages churches, clerics and congregants are doing just that.
For Holck, what happened that Easter morning inspired Live Oaks to be golf-cart friendly. A number of area houses of worship are golf-cart accessible and provide special parking for such vehicles, but Live Oaks takes it a step further, broadcasting services for people sitting in their golf carts and other vehicles outside its Woodridge campus in Oxford.
“When we built our church behind the Walmart in Oxford, the idea of having a golf cart service really emerged,” Holck said. “We made some bold financial decisions, but we were able to add an outdoor stage, LED screen and speaker system for our ‘golf-cart congregants’ and others.”
Every service the Live Oaks Woodridge campus hosts inside its sanctuary is viewable to those who are outside. The venue setup also allows Live Oaks to host concerts, movie screenings, cookouts and other events in the parking lot.
It’s that kind of setup that works for Harry Bradley, a Village of Polo Ridge resident who considers himself a “golf-cart congregant.” Bradley and his wife have gone to Live Oaks services for about three years, and they have always felt welcome, whether inside or outside.
“Live Oaks keeps the whole community involved, and having the opportunity to watch services from our golf cart or car is a great option,” said Bradley, who generally celebrates services outside the church due to his wife’s health. “Live Oaks has made it convenient for us and others to be part of the church family even if we can’t step foot inside.”
Love of Jesus, and Ice Cream
When Rita Signatelli was asked about Pastor Norman Lee Schaffer of The Garden Worship Center, the Village of Lynnhaven resident and church member could only smile.
“Pastor Norman Lee is always thinking and letting us know about how he wants to see Garden Worship Center grow,” she said. “He listens to our thoughts and ideas, and we have connected in a way that a pastor and congregation should.”
The Belleview church is known for its creative thinking, from parking lot potlucks to a live nativity on church grounds. It’s something that Signatelli and others expect from Schaffer and the church, and they wouldn’t want it any other way.
“The people here are so bonded, they are here for the same purpose,” she said. “We work side by side with Pastor Norman Lee, and we strongly believe in what the church is doing. He’s a hard-working pastor who wants Garden Worship Center to succeed, and we want that as well.”
Garden Worship Center is at it again, operating its own ice cream parlor just outside its main sanctuary since late last year. It’s the only area house of worship with an ice cream shop, and it may stand alone as the only one of its kind in the country. A quick Google search finds nothing outside the Belleview church. Even Schaffer and other church officials admit they know of no other house of worship operating a fully-operational ice cream shop on church property.
“We used to hold fish fries, but we wanted to utilize the property in a better way,” Schaffer said. “Starting an ice cream parlor brings families together and is a reminder for some of when they were growing up.”
The Holy Cow Ice Cream Shop, which is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, features 18 flavors that are rotated in and out of the menu. Cones, sundaes, ice cream sandwiches and drinks are available for purchase, and proceeds from the shop go toward the church’s building fund.
“People love Jesus, and people love ice cream,” Schaffer said. “Having the ice cream parlor is a fun way for the church to raise funds.”
It’s also a way to introduce Villagers and other area residents to Garden Worship Center, particularly young families and children. Schaffer said the ice cream parlor is part of an initiative to introduce the church to younger people. That initiative includes the launching of the “Little Sprouts Kids Church” for younger children. Schaffer said about a dozen children regularly attend Little Sprouts, while their parents and grandparents are in the main sanctuary for 11 a.m. Sunday service.
“We currently have around 2,000 people attending our weekly services, and many of them are residents of The Villages,” he said. “But for churches to survive and continue to thrive, they need to do outreach. We want to reach out to younger people in Belleview and nearby communities, offer them options and give them an opportunity to see what Garden Worship Center is all about.”
That outreach includes a monthly ice cream social, music festival and potluck which takes place on the last Friday of the month at the church. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to share, with Holy Cow providing dessert.
Signatelli believes in the ice cream parlor concept so much that she and her husband volunteer to work at the parlor from time to time, serving scoops and sundaes with a smile. She says she sees the results, with newcomers taking in a service before or after getting a treat.
“It’s become a very popular hangout for families,” she said. “And we’ve heard from newcomers about how the services are easy to follow and understand, that it’s a service for the people.”
Creatively Building Relationships
No matter the denomination, volunteers play a critical role in growing a sanctuary and getting its name out to the community.
Carey Nieuwhof, founding pastor of Connexus Church in Barrie, Ontario, Canada, surveyed 1,400 pastors of small and mid-sized churches about the struggles of growing their sanctuaries. He found there are times when well-meaning pastors are doing too much and not allowing volunteers and others to help.
“Small churches may not have the budget to hire other staff, but they have people,” Nieuwhof said. “Once you have identified true leaders, and once you’re clear on your mission vision and strategy, you need to release people to accomplish it. Try to do it all yourself and you will burn out, leave or simply be ineffective. Empower volunteers around an aligned strategy and you will likely begin to see progress.”
To think more creatively, Nieuwhof and others note, requires houses of worship to recruit those who are committed to helping build outreach and ministries.
There are churches in and around The Villages that do just that.
A typical week of ministries and outreach at First Baptist Church of Lady Lake tends to stand out. Mixed in with traditional outreach like choir practice and Bible study are such events as karate, Racers for Christ and Cowboy Fast Draw. For First Baptist Lady Lake Senior Pastor Paul Harsh, they are all ways to bring the church to the community, particularly younger people. And it’s that innovative thinking with its outreach that First Baptist Lady Lake has done for over 20 years.
“One should never be afraid to share their faith with others,” said Harsh. “Christianity is about relationships, so if the church is going to be effective, there has to be relationships to establish. These programs help build relationships with the church and community.”
Racers for Christ is a ministry that strikes a passionate chord for Harsh, who started his involvement in drag racing when he was a teen. The ministry allows young people and others to build and restore cars for the purpose of racing them on real drag strips. Harsh and ministry members travel to racing strips in Gainesville and elsewhere to practice, race and spread God’s word.
“Working on cars is a lot like working on life,” he noted. “If an engine wasn’t working properly, we would break down what we did before the problem, what changed, and what can be done to fix it. Life is like that. If life is going well and then it isn’t, then what changed?”
Love the lore of the Wild West? The church’s Cowboy Fast Draw could fit the bill. Cowboy Fast Draw is a national organization that could best be described as racing with an Old West feel.
It’s a contest that involves players using single-action revolvers to shoot at round targets that are wired to LED lights. Once the lights come on, competitors must draw their guns and fire at the target. The one who hits the target in the fastest time is declared the winner. The Cowboy Fast Draw Association, which sets rules and organizes tournaments in the sport, says contests are traditionally done elimination-style, with two participants at a time competing in a best-of-five format.
In addition, Harsh notes, all competitors participate while dressed in late-1800s Western-period clothing.
First Baptist Lady Lake also offers Family Karate for Christ, a weekly outreach that meets on Mondays in the church’s Family Outreach Center throughout the year. Three sessions separated by age are offered, including a program for children ages 3 and 4.
Sylvester Edwards, a Lady Lake resident who has led Family Karate for Christ for more than six months, has seen the difference the outreach, which combines learning martial arts with lessons about Scripture and God, makes in the lives of his students.
“Parents have said that their kids are becoming better people after taking these classes,” he said. “Grades are improving, they are doing chores without being asked, they are kinder to family, friends and strangers.”
Edwards says karate requires a great deal of focus and responsibility, particularly for older children and teens, but the outreach is having an impact.
And the outreach comes at a time that First Baptist Lady Lake is experiencing a bit of a rebirth. At one point in 2012, according to Harsh, the church had 300 regular members. But Harsh struggled the next few years with health issues that required frequent hospitalizations and 14 surgeries. At one point, church attendance plunged to just 40 people a week. Now, with Harsh back in the pulpit and the church boosting its activities throughout the community, attendance has stabilized to about 120 people a week.
“When I wasn’t doing well, the church was forgetting about building those relationships,” he said. “Now as we are getting back to that belief, providing outreach programs and modern approach to ministry that focuses on making connections, we are growing again. We want to be a church where families meet families, friends meet friends and relationships are made.”
Keeping the Faith, and the Ingenuity
Generating ideas to maintain growth and avoid declines for a house of worship can be a long and arduous process, even in an area with as strong a religious footprint as The Villages.
Rev. Michael Beck has seen the ups and downs of church attendance firsthand. The co-pastor of Wildwood United Methodist Church travels across the country as a religious ambassador, and doesn’t like what he sees.
“The church is in a massive decline in much of the country,” he laments. “People have no interest in stepping foot in a church.”
But Beck sees something different in and around The Villages.
“The Villages is a last bastion of Christiandom,” he said. “Much of our growth in recent years has been Villagers, but they, in turn, are using their skills and leading the way in introducing the church to Wildwood residents, as well as Villages employees and their families.”
Since arriving at Wildwood UMC, Beck says membership has gone from around 30 back in 2011 to about 300 today. And he says that’s due in part to a global initiative that his church has embraced called “Fresh Expressions.” It’s a program focused primarily on those who want to help and serve Jesus, but are not part of any church.
“Fresh expressions are giving local congregations CPR,” according to Beck. “They allow us to exhale the breath of mission again. We can get outside the walls of our church facilities where we are hunkered down, paralyzed by the fear of a significantly changed world, and where we are waiting for Jesus to return, rather than joining him in the sentness now. They are awakening a new Pentecost, to go forth in the power of the Holy Spirit, breathing the breath of Christ in the Earth.”
For Beck, that means stepping out and starting new or different forms of church based on something in particular, and leading Wildwood UMC to outreach in a number of unique ways. They include weekly Bible study at Moe’s Southwest Grill in Lady Lake, monthly church services at an Ocala tattoo parlor, and “Paws of Praise,” an outreach for people and their four-legged friends at a Wildwood dog park.
“We’ve also launched a ‘Yoga Therapy Church’ on Sunday afternoons,” according to Beck. “The sessions bring together people wanting to practice Amrit Yoga and explore Christian Scripture to unlock the healing potential of their minds, bodies and souls.”
DJ Wenzel of the Village of Glenbrook is witnessing the success of this creative approach. The Wildwood UMC member has volunteered at several of these events, even getting inked on her ankle following a “Tattoo Church” service.
“Pastor Beck has a way of reaching out to people who won’t go to a regular church service,” she said. “I’ve seen people who haven’t stepped foot in a church for over a decade embracing these events, participating in Bible study and taking Communion.”
Many participants, according to Wenzel, attended church regularly when they were children. But as they grew up and their lives changed, they felt like they did not belong. Perhaps it was due to the tattoos on their body, or their struggle to find a stable place to call home. Regardless, Wenzel and others see them as God’s children who should be welcomed by the church.
“It’s rather exhilarating to, say, go to a dog park, ask a pet owner if they want to talk about Jesus, and they enthusiastically agree to do so,” Wenzel said. “We’re trying to help other people, but you get so much back in return.”
Wenzel also cited times when, after ministering at the tattoo parlor, Beck and others head to Ocala’s town square, where they minister to area homeless and offer Communion if they want it. To her, it’s a “double outreach.”
Beck has been taking that message across the country as Director of Remissioning for Fresh Expressions U.S., a ministry teaching houses of worship nationwide how to thrive as a church in the 21st century.
“Church should not be boring, and it doesn’t have to happen in a building,” Beck said. “The early church rarely met in a building, and never in a structure they owned. They met wherever they could, in the places where people gathered to do life. That doesn’t mean what we do in church buildings is not important, it’s just not enough in our context.”
“I feel quite blessed to help bring church to those who don’t feel as if they have a church that connects with them,” according to Wenzel. “Pastor Beck and Wildwood UMC truly believe that there is a place for everyone, because you never know who might open up and talk about their faith.”
Senior Writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
