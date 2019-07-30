White House: Trump to visit The Villages

Villagers have crammed into chartered buses and traveled to Tampa and Orlando to see President Donald Trump in the past year. Next week, he’s coming here. The White House announced late Monday that Trump plans to visit The Villages on Tuesday to discuss Medicare. His visit next week will be just the second time a sitting U.S. president has come here. Trump is expected to address an invitation-only audience — not a major rally like his Tampa and Orlando events that drew tens of thousands of supporters. No other details about The Villages appearance have been released. It’s the hottest ticket in town, except no one knows how to get one. The phones of local Republican officials were buzzing nearly nonstop Monday night with calls, texts and emails from supporters trying to find out how to get to see Trump.
“All I can tell them is that I don’t know the details,” said Jerry Prince, president of The Villages Republican Club. “I can confirm that he’s coming, and that’s all I really know right now. ...
“Some of the calls I’ve gotten are from outside The Villages,” Prince added. “Everybody wants to come see him.”
John Temple, Sumter Republican Executive Committee chairman, was another official inundated with requests.
“I’m starting to get multiple messages — How do I get on the list? Where’s it going to be?” Temple said. “I’m telling them, ‘I’ll share that with you when I can.’ It’s wait-and-see right now for me.”
The location and exact time of Trump’s appearance still are a mystery.
Less mysterious is why the president chose The Villages. He launched his reelection campaign six weeks ago in nearby Orlando, a move widely seen as reflecting the importance of Florida in the 2020 presidential election. The Sunshine State remains the swingiest of swing states, having gone for each party three times in the past six elections — and each time whoever won Florida won the White House. It’s also the largest of the swing states, with 29 electoral votes up for grabs — tied for third-most overall.
In The Villages, Trump is practically guaranteed an enthusiastic audience. He won 2 out of every 3 votes in the 2016 election in Sumter County, which also consistently boasts one of the highest voter turnout rates in the country.
During his appearance here, Trump will “tout his administration’s progress on securing and improving Medicare,” the White House said.
Medicare is shaping up as one of the key issues across the country for 2020, but especially in Florida and even more so in The Villages. With the oldest median age in the nation — 67.8 years old, according to the U.S. Census Bureau — Sumter County carries a high concentration of Medicare-eligible citizens. In fact, the concentration is so high that The Villages Regional Hospital has the nation’s highest percentage of patients on Medicare, hospital officials have said. Medicare is a federal health insurance program, primarily for people 65 and older, although younger individuals with certain disabilities may qualify. Medicare features two parts, one that serves as hospital insurance and another that serves as medical insurance.
Trump’s scheduled appearance will mark the second time the current president has visited The Villages. In October 2004, President George W. Bush held a rally in Lake Sumter Landing, joined by his brother, then-Gov. Jeb Bush, on a stage assembled at one end of Market Square.
Bush’s visit attracted more than 20,000 supporters.
Former state Rep. Hugh Gibson III, of the Village of Tall Trees, was one of the dignitaries who attended that rally. He said the atmosphere was electric.
“I was excited I got a chance to shake the president’s hand,” Gibson said. “To me that was the highlight of my political career and one of the highlights of my life, really. Here I am just an old retired firefighter and I got to meet the president of the United States. It’s something I still tell my children and grandchildren about.”
Gibson said he’s not surprised Trump would choose to visit The Villages.
“He certainly has a lot of support here,” Gibson said. “Villagers are mature people and they are very thoughtful when it comes to politics. I think it’s important for him to keep people in The Villages engaged to be part of his campaign.”
Gibson said the state of Florida will again be crucial to Trump’s reelection.
“Obviously Florida will be very important to winning the Electoral College,” Gibson said. “And to me, The Villages is a very important part of the state.”
Temple, in his first year leading the Sumter Republican committee, agrees.
“We have amazing turnout of voters,” he said. “They are some of the most passionate groups I’ve ever been around.”
That’s why, he said, “it just makes sense” for Trump to come here.
Temple said he’s excited to hear what the president has to say. But in the meantime, he’s bracing for even more calls and texts from people wanting to score an invitation as the anticipation builds.
“There’s going to be a high energy and buzz here this next week,” he said.
