Volunteers eager to start Bay Hill week

For the past three or four springs, Art Holmes has pondered whether he’s served his last at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
That’s especially true since last summer, when Holmes suffered a stroke that sharply curtailed his own golf calendar. Nonetheless, the Village of Silver Lake resident returns this week for a 34th year at Bay Hill Club & Lodge, sorting and distributing uniforms to his fellow volunteers.
“Since 30 (years) I keep saying, ‘Ahhh, this’ll be the last.’” Holmes mused. “Not yet. I don’t know why. It’s still a long drive, but I don’t know.”
For Holmes and nearly 200 other Villagers who give their time at the API every year, Bay Hill Week, which starts today, is as much a part of their calendar as Christmas and Thanksgiving. It’s a family reunion of sorts — even as far as travel, meals together and the occasional surprise.
“That’s the real special thing with Villagers,” said Steve Eynard, an 11-year volunteer who serves in a walking security detail accompanying the PGA Tour pros. “It’s just natural to go there every year. It’s something you just put on the calendar.”
Numbers fluctuate over the years, but a check of this year’s volunteer roster shows about 15% of the tournament’s 1,300-person crew comes from Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Many have been at it for more than a decade, giving stability and leadership to the force.
“We probably could not pull it off if not for the Villagers,” said John Konicek, the Invitational’s longtime volunteer general chairman.
Both men who oversee the Invitational’s marshals — front nine and back nine — live in The Villages. When the numbers change on the big manual scoreboard overlooking the 18th green, chances are a Villages couple put them there. Others supply those results, punching each hole’s stats from Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and others into the main system from special hand-held devices.
Even if they’re parking cars or providing directions from the shuttle drop-off, Konicek understands the numerical void he’d have without Villagers.
“That’s a marshaling crew, just about,” Konicek said. “Take 170 away, that’s a whole committee. If they all marshaled, we’d be hurting. Thank goodness, they’re not.”
Ann Holman, whose husband Sonny captains the back-nine marshals, notes that “six or eight” people from her Village of Pennecamp neighborhood give their time at Bay Hill and similar events like last month’s Diamond Resorts LPGA Tournament of Champions.
“When we play couples golf,” she said, “somebody’s always got a logo of some golf tournament.”
Every year or so, Holman noted, they have to give friends and relatives some of their tournament apparel to make room in their closet for new issues.
Eynard hasn’t been quite so selective with his collection, which also includes shirts he has from assisting at the Disney Marathon. His wife, though, won’t let him wear logoed apparel when they go out.
“I always want to put one on,” he lamented. “They’re all different colors.”
Haberdashery, of course, isn’t the reason Villagers make the March trek to the outskirts of Orlando’s theme-park territory. It’s about the late Palmer’s legacy — what he stood for and what his charitable foundation continues to do even after his 2016 passing.
“We heard them talking about the charity and the hospital,” said Jackie Murphy, referring to the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and/or Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies. “And Arnold Palmer was just a real gentleman.”
Murphy and her husband, John, are in their 14th year as volunteers, all but one working the giant scoreboard overlooking the 18th green. John is tall enough to handle the bottom five golfers on the board; Jackie mans a ladder to work the top half.
“It’s so interesting,” said John. “All the people you see on TV at Pebble Beach and the (U.S.) Open and the Masters — we’re seeing a good portion of them right there, as close as we are to you.”
Not to mention the Village of Bonnybrook residents have a virtually unobstructed view of all the finishing drama — good and bad — at No. 18.
Eynard often has an even better view — one of just two dozen volunteers selected to accompany the marquee groups through their rounds. That’s left him mere feet away from such stars as McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jason Day and Phil Mickelson.
“I’ve never had Tiger Woods,” he noted. Alas, he’ll have to wait another year, with Woods sidelined while dealing with back stiffness.
The bigger void, of course, is no longer being able to spot Palmer somewhere on the Bay Hill grounds. The icon would have been 90 for this year’s edition.
“You kind of miss him,” said Eynard, of the Village of Pine Hills. “He was so friendly to everybody. He would talk to anybody. I know some of the big names get tired of people hounding them for autographs. He was always friendly; he always had a smile. A real special person.”
For these Villagers, it’s enough to keep bringing them back. “It’s still worth it,” said John Murphy.
How long does he plan to continue? “Until they carry me off the board,” he said. “Which would probably be before (Jackie).”
The Holmans are of a similar outlook. “We’ll do it as long as we can,” said Sonny. “One of these days when we can’t do it, we’ll say, ‘I guess we’re retired.’”
Said Ann: “I don’t know when that’ll be.”
Senior writer Jeff Shain can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5283, or jeff.shain@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.