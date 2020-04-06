Villages off to fast start as census enters delay

The U.S. Census Bureau has hit the pause button.
Agency officials recently announced that, because of the COVID-19 outbreak, they will delay finalizing the nation’s decennial population count for at least a couple of weeks, including holding off on deploying census-takers to conduct follow-up interviews at people’s homes.
The pause does not affect respondents’ ability to reply through other methods, such as by mail, phone, or online, said Marilyn Stephens, assistant regional census manager for the bureau’s Atlanta office, which covers all seven states in the South.
The Census Bureau is strongly urging Americans to use the internet, an area where Villages residents excel.
Nationally, the Census Bureau reports, 39.3% of respondents had submitted online answers as of Saturday. The internet response rate for Sumter County — home to 80% of Villagers — was 47.4%, according to 2020census.gov.
And Sumter County’s 55.6% overall response rate led the state as of Saturday, the bureau reports. The bureau’s website also indicates that several individual census tracts within The Villages — subregions with populations ranging between 1,200 and 8,000 — have exceeded an overall response rate of 60% or more.
“I want to go ... and photocopy what Sumter is doing because I want to find a way to replicate that,” Stephens said. “Sumter County is just fantastic. I’m just so proud of them and the people in The Villages.”
Stephens also lauded other nearby counties, such as Marion and Hernando, for nearly keeping pace with Sumter. She said conference calls for regional updates routinely feature the bureau’s representatives for Central Florida bragging about how well Sumter and others in their jurisdiction are responding.
What the pause means
The hold on the bureau’s field operations means the count will be finished later than expected.
In each census, the government uses April 1 as its benchmark to record where people live. A month later, under the original schedule, the bureau planned to dispatch workers to count people housed in group settings — such as nursing homes and college dorms — and then in mid-May to households that were unresponsive to the bureau’s other overtures.
Both the in-person visits and self-response period were to end on July 31.
Now, said Leslie Malone, a bureau spokeswoman in Washington, “The canvassing operation for people who have not responded is currently delayed to May 28 through Aug. 14, so census takers would not be going door to door until then, unless the date gets pushed back again.”
The pause does not affect the July 31 deadline for self-responses, Stephens said. The Census Bureau announced that its forms would be mailed to 143 million U.S. households in mid-March, and Stephens noted Wednesday that 50 million of them had responded.
Those who did not respond are slated to be visited by a bureau representative. But, with the risk of coronavirus, the bureau is encouraging citizens to use one of the other methods, said Stephens.
“We don’t want to come to your door, and you don’t want us to come to your door,” she said, with a laugh.
The 2010 census helped underscore how big a role individual census-takers performed nationwide.
In an October 2010 report, the Census Bureau observed, “Approximately 47 million households that did not mail back a census form by the deadline were visited by census takers in person.” As a result, the report noted, “The Census Bureau either received a form or attempted repeated visits to 100% of the identified housing units in the country.”
Frank Calascione, Sumter County’s director of economic development and the county’s point person on the census, said local officials are concerned about some parts of Sumter that would be better served by in-person visits from census-takers.
The Villages, however, is not among them, he said.
The Villages’ response rate
“One of the advantages of The Villages community is that people have a high civic participation rate, and the census falls in line with that,” Calascione said.
“I don’t worry about The Villages because they’re internet-savvy and there is always the phone. There are lots of ways to do this without having to be in contact.”
Marion County Commissioner Michelle Stone, who led her county’s efforts to boost response for the 2020 census, said that “with populations growing, especially in and around The Villages, is it crucial that each person be counted and included in our community’s future funding formulas.”
“The best and quickest way to complete the census is online at my2020census.gov,” Stone said. “Billions of dollars in funding and representative seats in Congress are up to each of us to claim for our community’s next 10 years.”
Lisa French, who lives in the Village of Fernandina, said she completed the census about two weeks ago. She opted to respond online.
“I had a paper copy, but it seemed to me to be much quicker to do it online,” French said. “That way, you don’t have to mess with the paperwork and putting it in the mail.”
Online is now the preferred method of responding, Calascione said.
“It was a fortunate occurrence that this is our first time to respond online, and rely less on in-person contact,” he said. “If needed, they will push that stuff out later in the summer. I’m confident that even with the disruptions that we’ll be able to get a good count.”
Bill Frey, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington, and one of the nation’s leading demographers, agrees. The Census Bureau’s decision to push the time out further will be beneficial in improving the accuracy of the census, given the current situation, he said.
“This is an unprecedented situation, and it’ll never be as good as if you could do it earlier,” he said. “But this is not close to being a bad census. It’s as good as you can expect in this situation.”
Frey added that the government’s decision to introduce and emphasize online usage was wise.
“It’s one thing you can do at home. To (census officials) it’s a godsend. Because if they didn’t have it, they would be in a much worse situation,” he said.
Senior writer Bill Thompson can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5362, or at William.Thompson@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.