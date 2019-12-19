Villages leads nation in key social measures

Happy 67th birthday! That is, if you’re the average Villager.
The median age of those living in The Villages metropolitan statistical area is exactly 67 years old, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey released to the public today. That’s the oldest of any metro area in the United States and up from 66.4 in last year’s release.
The data shows The Villages also leads the nation in married population; owner-occupied housing; and Medicare participation. In addition, the area has the highest percentage of veterans of any place not near a military base.
The five-year ACS is considered the gold standard for such measures as population, median age, marital status, housing and other categories. Data obtained as a result of surveys from 2014 to 2018 is formulated to produce the numbers.
The Villages MSA is defined by the federal government as all of Sumter County, both inside and outside The Villages, but not the parts of The Villages in Lake and Marion counties.
The median age of Villagers has been trending upward as the community grows and far surpasses the second-place metro area. Again this year Punta Gorda in Southwest Florida came in second, this time at a median age of 58.6.
“It is a big increase, especially when compared to the state overall or the nation,” said Stefan Rayer, population program director in the Bureau of Economic and Business Research at the University of Florida.
Rayer said he expects The Villages to keep aging for a while, but at a slower rate.
“Over time, the increase in age is actually slowing down,” he said. Earlier this decade, the annual increase was .7 or .8 years each year.
“I’d say it’s a slowly declining upward trend and I’d expect that to continue.”
Migration into the area is primarily those age 60 and over, Rayer said, but migration out is more balanced by age. That helps explain the median age increase.
The population of The Villages increased 3.6% the past year, according to the Developer. It stands at 125,588, up from 121,200 in 2018.
The Villages also is a leader in the number of veterans who call it home. The Villages’ percentage of veterans — 17.3 — is higher than any MSA not near a military base, counting those aged 18 and older. That’s off from 17.9 in last year’s number calculated using that criteria and follows the national trend of fewer Americans serving in the armed forces.
It’s the amenities that bring veterans here, according to Bob Kiley, of the Village of Glenbrook. Kiley is commander of American Legion Post 347, the largest post in the world.
“We get a lot of veterans in The Villages, no doubt about that,” he said. “The lifestyle is there. You also have the VA facility; that’s always a good thing for veterans.”
As to what keeps veterans here happy, Kiley pointed out that many like to be affiliated with Post 347.
“We are extremely active in the community and it’s a good way to give back,” he said.
Kiley also said the recent passage of the Legion Act, which opened membership in the group to those previously excluded who’d served between the Korean War era and the Vietnam War era, has increased interest in the Legion. Many of those veterans are joining the post, he said.
“It’s starting to come through. A lot of people didn’t join because they knew they couldn’t. We’ve got a lot of fresh blood coming in.”
The critical mass here of those who have served in the armed forces is key to the experience of veterans, according to Steve Printz, chairman of the Sumter County Commission. Printz is a Navy veteran who lives in the Village of Fernandina.
“As a veteran, once you get here, you quickly meet other vets who retire here,” Printz said. “That’s a wonderful community of individuals who socialize with each other and look out for each other.”
Another draw for veterans is the respect Villagers have for their country, Printz said.
“There’s a sense of patriotism in the tri-counties area that’s extremely strong. There’s more sense of patriotism than most places,” he said.
Printz also said the many opportunities to help others, such as Villages Honor Flight, add to veterans’ sense of community.
The Villages is also a great place to be in love. The MSA leads all metro areas in percentage of residents over the age of 15 who are married at 64.2. Coming in second is St. George, Utah, at 61%.
Among Villagers who might know the most about this subject are Irving and Bernice Locker, of Village Santiago. Irving and Bernice have been married more than 71 years and have two sons, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The Lockers met when Irving’s older brother started dating Bernice’s older sister. They also eventually married.
Bernice said their move to The Villages has helped add years to their marriage, singling out one amenity in particular.
“Ballroom dancing has always been part of our lives,” she said. “We’ve made all our friends here at the dancing. All your problems go away when you go through the door for dancing.”
Bernice said many of their friends look at them as an example of what a good marriage should be.
“Maybe that’s why God is keeping us here, as an inspiration,” she said. “And we darn well better not screw it up!”
Irving Locker has a simpler formula for staying married a long time.
“Don’t sweat the small crap — and it’s all small crap,” he said.
The Villages also leads the nation in residents on Medicare, which should come as no surprise considering the high median age. In The Villages MSA, 60.9% of residents are on Medicare. That’s up from 60.2% in last year’s numbers. The Villages Regional Hospital sees many of those patients.
“Our mission is to improve the health and quality of life of the individuals and communities we serve, including Villages residents that are eligible for Medicare insurance,” said Don Henderson, president and CEO of Central Florida Health, the parent company of The Villages Regional Hospital. “The recent announcement that Central Florida Health hospitals, including The Villages Regional Hospital, will become a part of the University of Florida Health family in early 2020 will only strengthen our commitment to fulfilling our mission so that residents of The Villages can receive world-class medical care in their local community.”
Although the numbers are down slightly from last year, The Villages MSA still leads the nation in the percentage of those who own the houses in which they live. That percentage is 89.8, down from the 90.1% reported last year. Sumter County Commissioner Printz offered an explanation of what causes so many people to buy homes in The Villages.
“It’s probably the greatest lifestyle experience folks can have in their retirements,” said Printz, who has been in The Villages about eight years. “Clubs, golf, pickleball, dragon boating — whatever you want to do. Keeping a healthy lifestyle; that keeps us happy.
“We’re blessed to be able to be here and that The Villages continues to grow and be in high demand. What’s not to like?”
