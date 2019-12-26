Villages Korean War Veteran Chapter is No. 1 in the nation

Things have been going well for Maj. Gen. John McWaters. The president of The Villages Korean War Veterans Association recently was named to the board of directors for the Korean War Veterans national organization and put in charge of membership development. And, he just got the word that his membership efforts locally have paid off. The Villages chapter is now No. 1 in the nation. For some time, Chapter 299 in Boston has been the big dog in terms of national standing. When McWaters found out how close The Villages chapter was to being the largest in the nation, he set his cap for the achievement. He started holding recruiting breakfasts, offering Korean veterans a free breakfast to come and listen to a pitch about joining the organization.
At the club’s November breakfast meeting, 52 prospects showed up and in the following weeks, enough joined the club to push them over the top of their goal.
“I checked with the national organization Monday morning, and we now have 169 members,” McWaters said. “Boston has 165 members, which makes them the formerly largest club and The Villages chapter No. 1 in the nation. This is very exciting news.”
McWaters pointed out that veterans who fought in the Korean War are getting older, and the future of the organization is dependent upon troops who served in years since to bolster their numbers.
The Korean War Veterans Association was chartered to bring together veterans who served during the war from 1951-53, then was expanded to include those who served after the armistice was signed, McWaters said.
An additional objective of the association is to spread the word to people about the history of the war that became known as the forgotten war, so that it would be forgotten no more.
To that end, McWaters speaks in all area high schools except The Villages High School, and he is hoping to add that one soon.
Members also do charitable works and have chosen to support homeless veterans who live in the Ocala National Forest. In addition, the group provides scholarships to all of the high school ROTC programs in the area.
“This club is open to anyone who served in Korea, not just during the war,” McWaters said. “Anyone who has served there since deserves a medal for helping to keep that nation free, and I’m ready and willing to make sure they get one. Naturally, I’d like to have them become members, too.”
First Vice President Roger Ubaudi, of Leesburg, recalled when he joined four years ago there were only four defense members who served after the armistice.
A defense member is a veteran who served in South Korea after the armistice was signed, helping to maintain the nation’s defense in the face of the ever-present threat of North Korea.
A special medal is given by the government of South Korea to all service members who fall in this category. According to McWaters, there are currently almost 28,500 American stationed in South Korea as part of the multi-national peace-keeping force.
“Now (The Villages chapter) have a significant number of defense veterans, and it’s a proud moment, especially for Gen. McWaters,” Ubaudi said. “As defense veterans, we’re very proud to be part of the organization and proud we can carry on the legacy of the Korean War veterans.”
Communications officer Bob Hunke, of the Village of Polo Ridge, put the membership increase in perspective.
“The original club was made up of guys who had boots on the ground, and they wanted it to be kept that way, but they’re passing away,” Hunke said. “The future of the organization is with those who have served in defense since the armistice and we’re strong in those numbers now.”
The club’s Christmas party on Dec. 16 was sold out. McWaters said the event was also important because he pinned 17 veterans with the Korean Defense Service Medal, awarded to them by the South Korean government.
“We want to hold onto that No. 1 position, so we’re having another outreach breakfast on Jan. 7,” McWaters said.
The breakfast is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Bob Evans located at 360 Colony Blvd.
Once again, McWaters, of the Village of Bonnybrook, is offering a free breakfast to any prospective member who wants more information about joining the club. To make sure you have a seat, call McWaters at 352-445-9316.
Staff writer Frank Ross can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367 or frank.ross@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.