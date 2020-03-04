When Villages Honor Flight conducted its first flight in 2012, chairman of the board Joe Hambright wasn’t sure how long the organization would be functional. “In the beginning, we didn’t think we would last past the World War II veterans,” Hambright said. As we draw closer to April 1, the date set for the milestone of Mission 50, excitement continues to build for those scheduled to fly and the community that supports them. A large crowd gathered Wednesday morning in the viewing stand at The Villages Polo Club, but there weren’t any ponies to cheer. This group was made up of veterans, guardians and staff of Villages Honor Flight. Their purpose was to fill the field in the form of the number 50, to commemorate the historic mission. Members in the group made up a diverse cross-section of the club that has flown 1,253 veterans to Washington, D.C., and honored another 260 veterans with its flightless program.
Among the group was Charles “Jumbo” Murakami a Japanese-American who fought in Italy and France during World War II. While waiting for the photo, everyone present sang happy birthday to him on his 98th birthday. He was on the sixth Honor Flight in 2013.
“My flight was very interesting, very nice,” Murakami said. “I don’t know why any veteran wouldn’t want to go. You get to see a lot of things you wouldn’t normally see by yourself.”
Murakami served with the 442 Regimental Combat Team that earned 9,000 purple hearts. He and his brother were both wounded on the same day.
“I’m happy just to have survived,” said Murakami, who now lives in Tarrytown.
Also among the World War II vets present for the photo was 100-year-old Margaret Green-Witt of Leesburg who served in the Pacific on the staff of Gen. Douglas MacArthur. She also is on the list of veterans who are to appear on the stage for the Honor Flight Fashion Show scheduled for Sept. 22 at the North Lake Presbyterian Church.
She just smiled and said, “It’s another big day in my life,” as she was ushered to the front row of the photo.
Another WWII veteran, Bob Kimbrough, 98, also was positioned in the front row. Kimbrough served in a transportation division in Europe.
Coordinating the 50 formation was Debbie Diroff, of the Village of Charlotte,who is scheduled to be the flight director of Mission 50, her fourth flight in that capacity. This will be her 26th mission overall. She has some big secrets planned for this mission but would not reveal the details to preserve the element of surprise.
“My greatest ambition for the future is to continue to fly veterans to see their war memorials, and thanks to the ones who never got that thank you when they returned,” Diroff said. “So many of them were treated so poorly when they came home and it just crushes my heart. I love veterans.”
Among the group heading for the field were pending flight hopeful Sue Roper, president of the Tri-County Women Veterans who is working hard to organize an all-women Honor Flight scheduled for early June 2021.
“We’re in good shape in terms of veterans and our funding progress,” Roper said.
Standing in the middle of the number five was guardian Vicki McMillan who is making her 12th flight in April. She said after taking an Honor Flight her life will never be the same. Her father, Bush Starnes, a WWII Navy veteran, lives with her in the Village of Charlotte, and is part of the motivation for her participation.
“You’ll hear things that you’ll never hear anywhere else and it’s all from the source,” McMillan said. “I’ve had soldiers who were in Patton’s Army, from Normandy and Iwo Jima. Every time I hear their stories my jaw drops.”
Mike Herchmer is a first time guardian, scheduled to make his first flight on the historic Mission 50. He just purchased a home in the Village of Pine Ridge after a 32-year career in the Army and was looking to get involved with something meaningful.
“I spoke to a group of World War II veterans a few years ago and it was an honor,” Herchmer said. “I told them the only reason I’m talking to you is guys broke down the walls at Dachau and rescued my mom, otherwise I would not be here.”
Hub president Rob Hempel, of the Village Hacienda, has some innovative approaches he will bring to the board at their next meeting that could have a significant impact on the waiting list. Hempel has contacted a group located in Washington that provides guardians to escort veterans from the airport to the memorials and back again.
“If the board approves this relationship we could start taking 40 more veterans on each flight,” Hempel said. “That would cut down the number of veterans on the waiting list much faster.”
Hambright, who served as a guardian on the first mission, said he is excited about the future because the community support continues to improve and the enthusiasm of veterans wanting to take the flight is still strong and the applications rate is still high, adding that it seems to be a self-perpetuating thing.
“The community support continues to grow and we’re happy to be moving forward in good financial shape,” Hambright said. “Happily, we will continue to honor more veterans into the future, thanks to the generosity of The Villages and surrounding communities.”
Staff writer Frank Ross can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367 or frank.ross@thevillagesmedia.com.
