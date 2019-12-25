Villagers’ generosity helps gift family a van

The Lawrence family wanted a van for Aubrey. They got her one in time for the holidays, as well as someone to share the back seat with. Devin Lawrence, a Villages Public Safety firefighter/paramedic, and his wife, Brittany, wanted a wheelchair-accessible van for their special-needs daughter, Aubrey. They were able to buy one in large part thanks to the generosity of Villagers, who donated tens of thousands of dollars. They received their newly-converted van in November, just before the arrival of the newest member of the family — Aubrey’s baby sister, Saylor. “It still feels so unreal,” Brittany said. “I feel like somebody’s going to come and take it from us, even though they can’t. It’s always been a dream for us to do this for her. Now that dream’s become a reality.” Aubrey has a rare genetic condition called FOXG1 syndrome: Only 486 people worldwide have been diagnosed with this neuro-developmental disorder. Symptoms can include seizures, inability to control movement and lack of movement. For Aubrey, it means she is mentally an 11-month-old child in the body of a nearly 8-year-old girl.
As Aubrey grew older it has become increasingly difficult for Brittany to lift her into the family’s SUV, and Devin worried that her car seat wouldn’t keep her safe in a crash. They wanted a wheelchair-accessible van but didn’t know how they could afford one.
When the Lawrences first decided to try to raise money, they hoped to raise enough to buy an older, used van and convert it. They turned to friends and family and started an online fundraiser.
They had tried online fundraisers in the past when they needed to raise money to buy Aubrey a new wheelchair. Parents of children with FOXG1 have an online community and often help each other out with expenses like that, Devin said.
One of Devin’s friends in the department, firefighter/EMT Cody Little, asked Lt. Jeff Gruber what he could do. Gruber arranged for two car washes to raise money. Another lieutenant, Jeff Loder, reached out to The Daily Sun, in early May.
They all expected an article in the paper would help some.
Within 24 hours of publication, and with help from Villagers, more than $30,000 was donated.
As days and weeks passed, that number climbed to more than $50,000.
“It was awesome,” Gruber said. “This community comes to our aid at all times whether it’s buying us groceries or coming and baking us cookies. But this, I mean, Devin still every now and again gets a check. We’ll go to the mailbox and we’ll see, ‘To Devin Lawrence.’”
It was above and beyond anything they’d seen before, said Villages Public Safety Department Deputy Fire Chief Jim Goodworth.
“We try as a fire department to give back to the community as much as we can,” he said. “We go above and beyond to meet the needs of our residents. When the community did this, showing so much support to one of ours, that just encourages all of our firefighters to go above and beyond in giving back to the community.”
The Lawrences were grateful for the help.
“There’s not many words that we can say to say ‘Thank you,’” Devin said. “This has made life a million times easier. It’s made me not as stressed out when I’m at work. It’s a million times nicer than any van we thought we could’ve gotten on our own.”
The first van the Lawrences bought, a 2019 Honda Odyssey, could not be converted with a wheelchair ramp because of the design. They found someone to buy the van for the same price they paid for it, and bought a 2018 Toyota Sienna.
Six months after the outpouring of support from The Villages, they had their van.
Brittany especially appreciates the new van since she is the main caregiver for Aubrey.
“We love it,” she said. “It’s made life easier already. I don’t feel like I’m stuck at home any more. If I need to go to the grocery store I can go to the grocery store rather than having to wait for somebody to get home to help me lift her. I think Aubrey can sense that same feeling. She feeds off our moods.”
Aubrey has let her parents know that she likes the new van, too.
“She is constantly kicking and smiling, because the windows in it are so big,” Brittany said. “You just look back in the rearview mirror, and she constantly has this bright little smile on her face.”
“She’s always looking around, too,” Devin said. “Instead of just staring at her hands, she’s always staring out all the windows, because she can see everything.”
The new van has not only made life easier, but it’s also given them peace of mind.
“They reinforce everything,” Devin said. “The whole chassis is reinforced. I could show you the straps in that thing. It’s pretty crazy, the way it locks her wheelchair in place. It’s way, way safer.”
The new van also is much roomier than their old SUV. They’re going to need that extra room too since Aubrey now has someone to share the back of the van with.
Saylor Lawrence was born Dec. 2 after a complicated delivery. After a stay at AdventHealth for Children in Orlando, Saylor was able to come home.
“(Aubrey) likes to stare at people when they’re in the back seat with her,” Brittany said. “She’s going to be able to be eye level with the baby and just stare at her. The baby will be her best friend one day.”
