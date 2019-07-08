Villagers celebrate U.S. World Cup win

While Jill Ellis was busy coaching the U.S. Women’s National Team in France, plenty of Villagers — including her parents — were back in the states Sunday cheering her and the Americans on to another World Cup soccer title. In support of their daughter, Village of Bonnybrook residents John and Margaret Ellis hosted around 100 people at Pimlico Recreation Center as part of a special watch party for the FIFA Women’s World Cup final between the U.S. and the Netherlands. Party attendees sported red, white and blue attire and gathered in front of a large projection screen, which showed the U.S. notch a 2-0 win behind second-half goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle.
With its victory, the Jill Ellis-led U.S. squad became only the second country in Women’s World Cup history to win the tournament two straight times. Ellis, who began her tenure as head coach in 2014, also coached the team to a world title in her first Women’s World Cup appearance in 2015. She is the only coach in Women’s World Cup history to win two consecutive World Cups.
“I am ecstatic — I’m so happy for her,” said Margaret, who actually spoke with Jill before the match. “Can’t believe that she’s done it again.”
Jill is now 13-0-1 all-time as U.S. head coach in the Women’s World Cup, following a perfect 7-0 record in this year’s tournament.
“As much as I enjoy the game, I enjoy watching how she tactically maneuvers these players,” said John, who has coached numerous English clubs and is now coach of The Villages Senior Soccer group. “And I’m particularly impressed with her vision, the way she finds these young players like Rose Lavelle, who scored today. ... I’ve worked with a lot of coaches in my life, all over the world. She just has that knack.”
Nancy Huntoon, Jill’s older sister and a Village of Caroline resident, sat beside her parents Sunday as Jill continued her successful run as USWNT coach.
“Obviously a lot of years seeing her go from just starting to play (soccer) and then all the way up to this level, it’s really just amazing,” Huntoon said of Jill, a former collegiate coach who didn’t play organized soccer herself until moving to the U.S. in the 1980s. “But of course, our dad, he is just amazing as far as what he has taught her and trained her, and now she’s learned from there and just taken it on and on and on.”
In addition to Ellis family members, the watch party featured members of the Senior Soccer group, residents of the Village of Bonnybrook and a mix of residents from around The Villages.
Among those in attendance was Diane Schroeder, who decked out her walker with American flags and is a neighbor of John and Margaret’s.
“If I couldn’t be there (in Lyon, France), this was great,” Schroeder said of the watch party. “To be with Margaret and John, it was perfect.”
Jack Phillips, a member of the Senior Soccer group, particularly enjoyed the party’s electric atmosphere.
“You can sit down and watch it by yourself, but to be with all these folks, you can feel the energy in the room,” said Phillips, of the Village of Pinellas.
The energy intensified even more when the U.S. scored in the 61st minute on Rapinoe’s penalty-kick goal and again in the 69th minute on a strike by Lavelle into the bottom right corner of the net. After both goals, watch party participants jumped out of their seats in unison and roared their approval.
“It was great,” said Alex Pringle, a Senior Soccer group member and Village of Tall Trees resident. “It’s amazing how many people in The Villages are really interested in soccer. It’s surprising.”
Huntoon, like her parents, appreciates this fandom for the U.S. women’s soccer team.
“We were here four years ago when they did the first (watch party),” Huntoon said, referring to the 2015 Women’s World Cup. “And I’m glad for my dad and my mom that they see that support and they have the community here behind them, living down here in The Villages. It’s really special for them.”
Earlier this year, Jill became a homeowner in The Villages — just like her parents.
John and Margaret also stuck around to watch the trophy presentation and U.S. celebration after the match, joining friends and family at the party in wrapping up a successful day for Jill and the U.S. team.
“Not a bad day,” John said. “Not a bad day.”
Tyler Breaman is a senior writer with The Villages Daily Sun. He can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5226, or tyler.breaman@thevillagesmedia.com.
