Tribute acts strike chord in The Villages

The death or retirement of an iconic artist doesn’t mean the end of his or her music. The music lives on, in part through tribute performances. The Villages has become known for hosting high-quality tribute acts that give fans another chance to celebrate iconic artists and hear their music live again. Out of all of the events currently listed through The Villages Entertainment, nearly 18% are tribute acts celebrating artists such as ABBA, the Doors, Simon and Garfunkel, Carole King, Elton John and more. The demographic of The Villages lends itself to these kinds of performances, according to Brian Russo, director of entertainment. “These shows can bring a very personal twist to a popular act,
and Savannah Center is a very intimate setting,” Russo said.
In the entertainment industry, the term “tribute act” can have a strong and sometimes negative connotation, according to Elizabeth Constant, booking coordinator at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
“One pictures cheap plastic wigs and poorly covered songs,” Constant said. “But when touring acts truly tribute their favorite celebrities, they are giving an act, statement or gift that is intended to show gratitude, respect or admiration. Those are the shows we try to bring to The Villages when we book tribute acts.”
“It’s all about finding that balance between quality, popularity and motivation of the tribute artist,” Russo said.
Russo said when booking tribute performers, he looks for quality. They need to be able to hit the tough notes the original act was known for.
Authenticity and even an endorsement from the real act to which they are paying tribute is always a plus.
Since Savannah Center is more of a concert venue, a lot of tribute acts pass through.
Just within the next month, patrons can look forward to shows like “Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA,” “The Everly Brothers Reunion Concert Live At Royal Albert Hall Revisited,” “A Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band,” “The Dirty Doors: The Ultimate Celebration of the Music of the Doors” and “The Rocketman Show” at Savannah Center.
Classic Albums Live is a group of musicians who take iconic albums and perform them as authentically as possible in the order of the songs listed on the original album.
The show was so popular in past seasons that it is now available as a package this season.
Classic Albums Live will bring several shows to Savannah Center throughout the 2019-20 season, including
“The Beatles — Abbey Road,” “Queen — A Night at the Opera,” “Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers — Damn the Torpedoes” and “Fleetwood Mac — Rumours.”
Patrons who subscribe to the package can group together different Classic Albums Live shows for a discounted price and select seating.
The package goes on sale Thursday.
The Sharon is a venue that lends itself more to theater, so most “tribute” performances there have theatrical qualities.
“For performances that have artists posing as famous past performers, we specifically look for theatrical production quality and go see these shows before we host them here,” Constant said.
Coming up Nov. 10 is “The Simon and Garfunkel Story,” an internationally acclaimed theatrical telling of Art Garfunkel, Paul Simon and their careers and music.
“This performance has a lot of technology and projections behind it to enhance the performance theatrically,” Constant said. “We just make sure they have a story line to go along with the songs being covered.”
Paying tribute to another performer is the greatest way for entertainers to show respect to the artists they love, Constant said.
They are new, younger artists who are impersonating artists like Elvis Presley, Queen and the Beatles for a reason: they’re legends.
“If we cannot get the actual artist here, we hope to bring you an act that is better,” Constant said. “We hope to bring you the act who is telling you the story of your favorite performer’s life and performing better than they did themselves at their prime.”
Patrons can buy tickets and view the entertainment schedule online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office location.
Senior writer Kristen Fiore can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5270, or kristen.fiore@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.