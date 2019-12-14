Town square bands Keep Holidays Happy

Lovers of live entertainment can keep on rockin’ around the Christmas tree. Many businesses close on the holidays, but all three town squares will remain open for nightly live entertainment from 5 to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. And entertainers like Scooter the DJ and Johnny Wild & the Delights say that holiday crowds are usually big and lively. “Christmas night is funny,” said Michael Miller, also known as Scooter the DJ. “When I first got it, I thought it was going to be dead. But it is anything but. It’s one of the busiest nights of the year that I’ve ever seen on the square. I love it.” Brian Russo, director of entertainment, said the
entertainment department wanted to make sure that live entertainment on the squares remained available on the holidays for people who want to go out in the evening, as well as for those who do not celebrate the holidays.
Plus, many people will have family and guests in town.
“The squares are such a great place to show guests what The Villages is all about,” Russo said.
Miller joked that having guests and family in town for the holidays can also make people feel a little claustrophobic.
“They open presents in the morning, have a meal in the middle of the day and then Grandma and Grandpa are like, ‘Get out of my house, Scooter is on the square,’” Miller said.
So get out of the house, pick a square, grab a drink and dance away the holiday stress.
Christmas Eve
Choosing which entertainers will play on the holidays usually just comes down to availability, Russo said.
“These are the hardest nights of the year to book because so many groups are either playing events elsewhere or are trying to take the time off themselves,” Russo said.
But the Blake Guyre Band plays on the holidays almost every year, Guyre said.
This year, the band will play on Christmas Eve at Spanish Springs Town Square.
“We love playing on the holidays because there are amazing crowds and a fantastic energy,” Guyre said.
Guyre said those who attend can expect a high-energy performance with some religious Christmas songs.
“I hope that they really feel welcome and have a great time singing along,” he said.
At Lake Sumter Landing Market Square, dance band Blue Stone Circle will perform, and the entertainment on Brownwood Paddock Square will be the Andrew Morris Band.
Christmas Day
Crossfire has entertained crowds in The Villages for 15 years, but this year will be the group’s first Villages Christmas performance, according to band member Pat Waddell.
“We are all excited about the opportunity to do it,” he said. “We’re really looking forward to it.”
The group recently added a fifth member, who is a good keyboard player and singer, Waddell said.
“And he’s also a master violinist,” Waddell said. “That has enabled us to expand our song list. So you can expect a variety of music and new line-dance songs, as well as some Christmas songs.”
Crossfire will perform in Spanish Springs.
Lake Sumter Landing’s Christmas band is Dance Express.
Steve Birthisel, of Dance Express, said it will be the band’s first Christmas in The Villages.
“We’ll do some Christmas songs and try to get them up dancing,” he said.
Scooter the DJ will perform in Brownwood.
“I’ll just wear them down,” he said. “There will be a ton of audience participation.”
New Year’s Eve
Scooter the DJ also will perform on New Year’s Eve, this time in Spanish Springs.
Meanwhile, Johnny Wild & the Delights will take over Lake Sumter Landing.
“We look forward to the New Year’s Eve show all year-round,” said Andy Matchett, also known as Johnny Wild. “The energy is electric. There’s no other way to describe it.”
The group will do tributes to some of the musicians who died in 2019 and will rock new outfits for the event.
“We like to establish what they can expect from the year,” Matchett said. “And we want to let everyone know we’re always looking to improve and give a new spin on what it is that we do and get great feedback from the audience. I hope people get inspired to start the new year off right.”
The Hooligans will ring in the New Year in Brownwood.
It will be the group’s first New Year’s Eve performance in The Villages, and band member Matt Bloodwell said the band is excited to spend the holiday with their fans in The Villages.
“There’s always such a great energy on the squares when we’re there, and we want to help celebrate the holiday,” Bloodwell said.
Senior writer Kristen Fiore can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5270, or kristen.fiore@thevillagesmedia.com.
