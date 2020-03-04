Today’s pets treated like family members

Living an active lifestyle in The Villages, Charley has to work out the kinks in his body — all 5 pounds of it. The 7-year-old yorkipoo finds relief for his aching muscles through the aid of a chiropractor, according to owner Laura Utzie, of the Village of Polo Ridge.“It’s just amazing,” she said. “As soon as (the chiropractor is) done, he’s up and walking around.”The services Utzie uses align with the latest U.S. Census Bureau report that states money spent on pet services has doubled to $5.8 billion in a decade, with the number of pet care service establishments jumping more than 60% since 2007. The number of people employed in pet care services also spiked in that time frame, with a 111% increase, according to County Business Patterns data. With its grooming services, treats, toys and other supplies, that monetary commitment to pets is shown locally at the Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming in Brownwood Paddock Square. It’s the busiest out of more than 130 locations.
Villagers keep the location’s doors swinging open because their pets are their “babies,” said Manager Jill Doherty.
“Their pets have taken that role, and they’re there for them to spoil and love,” Doherty said.
When Teresa Coon became an empty nester, she started babying her Goldendoodle, Ace.
The 2-year-old’s long hair can get easily matted during activities, such as hikes he goes on with the family.
Between baths and grooming services at the Brownwood Woof Gang, Coon, of Fruitland Park, estimates she spends a little more than $3,000 annually, plus tips, on Ace.
“He goes everywhere with us,” Coon said. “We just like him to look really nice.”
Besides having a chiropractor, Charley, who is a therapy dog, also has a mobile groomer who gives him a manicure.
“I guess it’s a pedicure, too,” Utzie said.
The Utzies also have a dog named Bailey. Utzie estimates she and her husband, Anthony, spend a few hundred a year for teeth cleanings for both her dogs, and they purchase $40 monthly pet health insurance for both. As a special treat, the Utzies also use a service called BarkBox, a subscription service that sends pet owners stuffed toys and various treats for their littlest family members.
With her therapy dog, Zoey, having nine teeth removed last year, Diane Dabbraccio spends a significant sum on her beagle’s dental work.
Dabbraccio feeds her pricier specialty foods, such as all-natural dog treats, non-rawhide bones and refrigerated dog food.
Per year, Dabbraccio, of the Village of Pinellas, estimates she spends about $1,800 just on food and treats for Zoey, not to mention Zoey’s coordinated wardrobe, which includes 20 collars and leashes.
That’s because Zoey is a member of the family.
The pet-spending trend can be attributed to the humanization of pets, said pet-living expert Kristen Levine, of Pet Living.
“Most Americans view pets as family members, and they want the best for them,” she said.
The humanization trend has led to treating pets more like “furry humans” than how we used to treat them, Levine said. For example, most pet owners used to keep pets outside.
Now, people are aware of the ways pets impact health and happiness.
Laura’s father grew up on a farm, and farm animals and pets were treated similarly. They all stayed outdoors.
“It wasn’t until I was married and had my first dog ... somehow, she ended up inside,” Laura said.
Since then, all of her pets have stayed indoors, unlike how it was when she was growing up.
“Since they’re in the house, they’re family,” she said.
And 30 years ago, people hadn’t even heard of refrigerated dog food, Dabbraccio said.
“I don’t think at that time people spent money on grooming or outfits, or they didn’t have so much of a selection of food,” she said.
Levine believes specialized pet-spending services will continue to evolve and become the norm.
And it’s not something you can put a price tag on, Laura said, considering all the wonderful memories pets offer.
“I can choose to be a little excessive,” she said. “I think that whatever your means are, you can give your dog the best life that you can afford to give them.”
Staff Writer Julie Butterfield can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5254, or julie.butterfield@thevillagesmedia.com.
