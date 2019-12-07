They didn’t forget: Nation rose to action

Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, the Imperial Japanese strategist who planned the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor this day 78 years ago, made a major miscalculation in thinking he could fatally cripple the United States Navy. A line attributed to him in the 1970 war drama, “Tora! Tora! Tora!” hits the nail on the head. After the attack that killed 2,404 Americans on what had been a peaceful Sunday morning, Yamamoto is reported to have said, “We have only served to awake a sleeping giant and filled him with a terrible resolve.” Although the authenticity of the quote is questionable, the line describes exactly what happened.
Inspired by the call to arms to remember Pearl Harbor, thousands of Americans lined up at the doors of military recruiters and said, “Take me,” including Villages residents such as Vince LaRusso and Joe Harvest.
Additionally, the country produced a staggering output of warships, airplanes and tanks between 1941 and 1945. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, 54,932 ships, 637,248 aircraft, and 4,358,649 tanks and self-propelled artillery rolled off the assembly lines on their way to combat.
During that same period, the Japanese built 4,524 tanks. Total aircraft produced by the Japanese during the war was 64,484, according to the Army Air Force Statistical Digest.
At the time of the Pearl Harbor attack, LaRusso was still in high school but eager to sign up to serve the country.
As a kid growing up in Buffalo, New York, he never went to the beach or near the water. He couldn’t swim and still can’t, so he said the Navy was out. Enamored with the dress blue uniform of the Marines, he wanted badly to become a member of the corps.
LaRusso, of the Village Del Mar, enlisted in the Marines in 1942 after graduation, but he never got the full dress uniform. His optimal attire was combat fatigues, as he found himself mired in two of the biggest battles in the Pacific: Peleliu and Okinawa.
The code name for the Battle of Peleliu was Operation Stalemate II, a harbinger for the hard-fought campaign to rout the 11,000 Japanese troops entrenched on the heavily fortified island.
LaRusso said he saw action for the first time as he went ashore in the western Pacific island with the 1st Marine Division on Sept. 15, 1944, under heavy shelling and machine-gun fire.
He was among some 28,000 Marines and infantry who stormed ashore, he said. The island’s many caves connected with a series of tunnels that provided protection for shooting and enabled the Japanese to inflict heavy losses on the invading Marines.
The battle has the distinction of having the highest rate of casualties for an amphibious invasion in the history of modern warfare, according to the History Channel website. By the time the last shot was fired, 8,000 U.S. military personnel were wounded and 1,800 had died in action, according to the website.
“My first invasion I was a little over 19, and you don’t want to think about it,” LaRusso said. “It scared the crap out of me. It was horrible with all the bodies of our guys floating in the water and all the amtracs (amphibious landing vehicles) on fire.”
After the island was secure, LaRusso said he and his company were transported back to a rest camp in the Marianas Islands near Guadalcanal. He went in as a corporal and came out as an acting sergeant.
“I got all the responsibility with none of the pay,” he laughed. “I was a demolition technician, but no matter what you were you were always infantry. I was scared and did a lot of praying that I’d survive.”
LaRusso said the first thing that comes to mind at the mention of World War II is the memory of all the young men lying dead on the beaches and in bombed-out craters. Reflecting back on an attack with phosphorus grenades, he recalled the horrors of watching buddies burn alive with those horrible chemicals.
“The toughest part of that war was watching your fellow Marines get wounded and die next to you,” he said. “I was one of a few from my platoon who made it out alive. I think there were two or three of us. It made me stop and think about how lucky I was then, and now at 96.”
His experience on Okinawa was much easier, he said. The Marines landed on the north end of the island to reduced resistance.
“It was nowhere near what we saw on Peliliu,” LaRusso said. “When we moved down to the south end to help the Army, that’s when we caught hell.”
LaRusso was assigned to disarm mines and other explosive devices, which proved to be nerve-wracking.
He got back to the states on a hospital ship, arriving in San Francisco on V-J Day.
“There was a lot of celebrating in town, but it didn’t set well with us, so we went back to the hospital,” he recalled. “It was a relief to know the war was over and we could go back to our regular activities.”
LaRusso doesn’t like to be idle these days. His wife, Marie, died in 2011. At 96, he lives with his long-haired dachshund Dixie.
His daughter, Debbie Means, lives nearby in the Village of Belvedere and calls twice a day to check on him.
His last of several retirements came in 2012, when he finally hung up his name badge at Ace Hardware in Lady Lake.
He still plays golf once a week. His biggest handicap today is not being able to drive a car. He goes everywhere by golf cart and gave up his driver’s license because he was uncomfortable driving at night.
“I just like to work,” he said.
After surviving two invasions unscathed and two battles with cancer, LaRusso said he is a very lucky man.
“I’m very lucky to be here and I agree wholeheartedly with President (Donald) Trump to pull all of our troops out of harm’s way,” he said.
Joe Harvest, of the Village Santiago, took it to the enemy from the air.
On Dec. 21, he will be 93. Harvest was born and served in the military under the name Joe Horovitz but changed his name to Harvest after experiencing anti-Semitism in the insurance industry after the war.
“I know exactly where I was on Pearl Harbor Day,” he recalled. “I was coming out of a movie in Miami Beach with my brother. We heard the Japanese had bombed Pearl Harbor. I couldn’t comprehend it. How could that happen?”
He was 15 at the time. Every year, the brothers call each other on that day.
In the spring of 1944, Harvest was offered early high-school graduation as a senior who wanted to join the battle. Harvest signed up for the Navy and became a radio/gunner on an Avenger torpedo bomber.
After basic training, he was trained in Morse Code in Tennessee and then sent to Miami for gunnery school. There he was housed in what became known as the “million-dollar chicken coop.”
Like so many adapt-and-make-do projects in the early part of the war, it was a former chicken-production building that was transformed into a barracks. There he learned to fire 30- and 50-caliber machine guns at a moving target. Once proficient, he was loaded on a troop train for a five-day ride to California.
“I was scared making that first water landing in training, I’m not going to kid you,” Harvest said.
In short order, they were sailing to Pearl Harbor but couldn’t get the ships in because the harbor was so badly damaged.
“It was my first time at sea,” Harvest recalled. “The ship had what’s called the poop deck, and that’s where all of us hung over to get rid of all the food we didn’t need.”
After their carrier was armed, they were assigned to task force Taffy 3 en route to the Solomon Islands, another long sea voyage, he said. By this time, the Marines had secured Guadalcanal.
Iwo Jima was needed by the U.S. for the landing strips to bomb the mainland of Japan. The task assigned to Taffy 3 was to soften up the island’s defenses for the invasion.
When flying in support of the Marines, Harvest’s plane carried either two 1,000-pound or four 500-pound bombs, but their primary job was going after Japanese shipping with torpedoes, he said.
“When attacking a ship, we start out at 1,000 yards flying as low as we could go,” Harvest said. “We did that 18 or 20 times on shipping and task-force runs.”
When making those runs in the face of antiaircraft and heavy machine-gun fire, a minute felt like an eternity, Harvest said. He received a citation for sinking a Japanese destroyer.
“I can’t tell you I was a big, brave guy,” he said. “I got scared a few times when we provided cover for the Marines landing on Iwo Jima, because the Japanese had so many fortifications.”
After Iwo Jima, they were assigned to the Philippines, but by the time they arrived the war was over, Harvest said.
With tear-filled eyes, Harvest said the most memorable part of the war was the friends he made in boot camp or training, adding they were just like family. Like many in service, strong bonds were made with the men he served with.
“You think of the pilot, you think about the men you lived with, cried with and celebrated with,” Harvest said as he wiped his cheeks with a tissue. “When I made the trip to Washington with the Honor Flight, it just started the fires again.”
