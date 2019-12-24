Therapy dogs work hard to make the season bright

From the squares to schools to assisted living facilities and everywhere in between, therapy dogs work hard all year. So, it’s no wonder their owners decide to spoil their beloved pups with treats, toys and fun outings, especially around the holidays. Some dogs will sit eagerly under the tree to open their presents, while others enjoy cuddling with family and joining in holiday festivities. The Daily Sun spoke with owners about their therapy dogs, Christmas plans and traditions that make the season bright.
Sidney
Like a child on Christmas, Marci MacGillivary’s 11-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Sidney, will have a pile of toys waiting for him that morning. “We can’t (place them under the tree) anymore until Christmas morning because he is ruffling up the tree skirt already,” MacGillivary, of the Village of Chatham, said.
Finnegan
Holidays with Finnegan involve the 2-and-a-half-year-old golden retriever making therapy visits dressed in his Christmas scarf and reindeer antlers. He’s already gotten his picture taken with Santa and been to see Christmas lights in St. Augustine. He’ll get a new bone and a dinner with his owners, Bob and Kathy Morrell, of the Village of St. Charles.
Willow
Roz Wenrich, of the Village of Tamarind Grove, plans to spoil her 5-year-old silken windhound, Willow, with squeak toys and bones filled with peanut butter. The therapy dog and her “brother,” 2-year-old borzoi Vanya, who is in training, enjoy fun outings. “I like to take them out on an adventure, also (to) a dog friendly beach,” Wenrich said.
Princess Leah
Getting fun new toys and dressing up in a Santa-themed outfit are what’s in store for 4-year-old German shepherd Princess Leah this holiday. Her owner, Morgan Jenkins, of the Village of Springdale, is planning to dress her in a crazy outfit for a jolly outing on the square. “On Christmas Day I will dress her up and take her to (Lake) Sumter Landing (Market Square),” Jenkins said.
Casey
As a member of the family, Casey will have presents to open on Christmas Day as well as a meal to enjoy during the holiday celebration with neighbors. Rosemary Finnerty’s 6-year-old goldendoodle receives gifts year round during his facility visits, and neighbors plan to give him things, too. “They always spoil him,” Finnerty, of the Village of Lynnhaven, said.
Nellie
The holidays are always a busy time for Nellie, Patti Loner’s 5-year-old shih tzu-bichon mix, who fills her days with therapy visits. After making many spirits bright, she gets rewarded with a treat and a new toy on Christmas day, along with a scenic drive. “She likes to go see the lights,” Loner, of Village El Cortez, said. “We take her on the golf carts. She enjoys that.”
