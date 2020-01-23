Theme parks unveil new thrills, fantasy

Florida’s theme parks are transforming themselves in a big way. New attractions expected in 2020, and the recent trend toward immersive themed lands featuring popular franchises, at Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando resorts are changing what a Central Florida theme park experience is like. And the parks are betting people will come back for more as annual passes draw repeat visitors, like members of the community’s Disney fan clubs Mickey’s “Fan”atics and Goofy Villagers. As Florida’s theme parks reach life milestones — this June will mark Universal Studio’s 30th birthday, October 2021 will be the Magic Kingdom’s 50th and October 2022 will be Epcot’s 40th — they’re evolving to stay competitive.
Area tourism officials like Becca Bides, a spokeswoman for Orlando’s public-private tourism marketer Visit Orlando, consider it “theme park history in the making.”
“In 2020, our famous theme park landscape evolves on a large scale, as the world’s leading entertainment companies create blockbuster new attractions, thrill rides and shows, as well as the biggest transformation in theme park history at Epcot,” she said.
Coming this year
A transformation is expected at Disney World over the next two years, as reported by the park’s staff. Walt Disney Imagineers are developing a number of new attractions as part of the 50th anniversary in 2021, according to Visit Orlando.
First up is Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which is replacing The Great Movie Ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The attraction, scheduled to open March 4, is a motion simulator that transports guests into the 2-D world of classic Mickey Mouse cartoons.
It’s the first time Mickey and Minnie Mouse star in a ride at Disney World.
Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is coming this summer to Epcot, and other attractions expected to open before the 50th anniversary include new roller coasters based on “Tron” in Magic Kingdom and “Guardians of the Galaxy” in Epcot. A new “Mary Poppins” attraction also is coming at Epcot’s United Kingdom pavilion.
The upcoming updates to Epcot, as well as its abundance of festivals throughout the year, may keep interest up among frequent Disney visitors, said Debbie Winters, president of Mickey’s “Fan”atics, one of two Disney fan clubs in The Villages.
“(They) make Epcot a favorite for our seniors,” said Winters, of the Village of Country Club Hills. “One festival after another, Festival of the Arts, Flower and Garden, summer series then Food and Wine. New food and drinks to sample every time you go.”
The new additions to Disney World will build upon last year’s high-profile debut of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
Disney won’t be alone in trying to change the theme park game in the coming months.
Universal Orlando will debut a new live action stunt show called “The Bourne Stuntacular,” based on the Jason Bourne book and film series.
The attraction will have “thrilling chase scenes, punishing fistfights, death-defying leaps and danger at every turn,” according to the park’s staff.
SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay each has announced new roller coasters coming this spring, though specific dates are not yet confirmed.
At SeaWorld, the Arctic-themed Ice Breaker will feature the steepest vertical drop for a Florida coaster, a 93-foot-tall spike at a 100-degree angle. And Busch Gardens’ 200-foot-tall, crocodile-themed Iron Gwazi will be the fastest wood-and-steel hybrid coaster at 76 mph.
These new additions serve as an indicator of increasing demand for theme park entertainment worldwide, said Ady Milman, a professor and researcher at the University of Central Florida’s Rosen College of Hospitality Management.
“I think the conclusion will be we’re going to see more and more attractions,” he said.
Driven by Familiar Stories
Universal Orlando’s debut of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter ushered in a new era for theme parks in the last decade — one in which themed lands became based almost entirely on famous characters or brands.
It’s what experts in the entertainment industry call intellectual property, defined as a work or invention created from original thought.
It’s familiar stories — in the cases of theme parks, stories told through mediums like movies and television shows, based on ideas owned by park operators like Disney, Milman said.
The emergence of new attractions and new lands themed around intellectual property is a sign of market demand, he said.
For example, Disney’s Hollywood Studios opened Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge last year.
Epcot’s reinvention as a character-driven destination is a sign that Disney World intends to keep up with the demand, Milman said.
When a theme park operator like Disney or Universal creates a theme for a new land or attraction, the most important thing is that their audience — people visiting the parks — are familiar with the stories, like “Star Wars” or “Harry Potter.”
“This is what the market demands,” Milman said.
And these experiences helped make Orlando famous for immersive lands that turn imaginary worlds and characters into real destinations that provide real experiences and memories for visitors, said Bides, of Visit Orlando.
“Beloved lands and characters are a big part of most everyone’s childhood,” she said, “and these grand, immersive experiences appeal to multiple generations, from an adult wanting to revisit fantasy worlds they dreamed of as a kid, to a young child in awe of seeing these worlds and heroes for the first time.”
Annual passes
Central Florida’s theme parks still need to draw a crowd.
Enter the annual pass, a concept that’s become more important to keeping the state’s tourism industry alive long past peak season.
The passes allow holders to visit the destination year-round, or most of the year with the exception of a handful of blackout dates. They also often have other discounts or perks, such as free parking.
Some come in at under $100, while others can cost about $1,000.
And it’s not only the big names like Disney and Universal that have them.
The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Titusville offers two annual passes, the $96 Atlantis and the $146 Explorer.
Gatorland offers an annual pass that allows adult guests to visit the nature park year-round for $44.99 — $15 more than single-day admission.
Annual passes are attractive for people who want to experience a destination on a continuous basis for an entire year, said Julie Baross, Gatorland’s director of marketing.
“They love to come out and see the animals,” she said. “They like the alligators, they like to feed them and they like the shows. It’s a unique part of the state.”
Milman sees the rise in annual passes at Central Florida attractions as a sign that the region’s tourism industry attracts visitors year-round.
“We don’t have an offseason,” he said.
