Theaters celebrating the classics

It has been a big year for movies and television shows celebrating milestone anniversaries. With a little help from Fathom Events, The Villages Movie Theaters has brought many of these classic movies back onto the big screen. And there are a few more big ones waiting in the wings before the year closes. “It’s a nostalgia thing for a lot of the movies,” said Jenna Deafenbaugh, assistant manager at the Rialto Theatre. “A lot of them are outstanding movies. If they’ve been digitally enhanced because of age, you’re seeing them again (in a new light).” Billie Thatcher has seen a few special screenings in the past year. “I love the concept,” said Thatcher, of the Village of Springdale. “Most of us maybe saw it in a movie theater years ago, (to see it again) with that wonderful sound, are you kidding? The movie theater sound is so good, it’s like you’re a part of it.”
The last time Janet Belluomini saw “The Shawshank Redemption” in the movie theater, it was some 25 years ago.
She went with her friends Dottie Pacella and Joan Czarnowski to see the 25th anniversary presentation in September at the Rialto Theatre.
“There’s nothing like it on the big screen,” Belluomini said. “When you’re in a bigger theater like that, you hear the reaction of the audience. You hear the contagious laughter of other people and it snowballs. It makes it more interesting than watching it in your house by yourself.”
Coming up are “The Godfather, Part II” (45th anniversary) on Nov. 10 and 13 at the Rialto; “When Harry Met Sally ...” (30th anniversary) on Dec. 1 and 3 at the Rialto; “Meet Me in St. Louis” (75th anniversary) on Dec. 8 and 11 at Old Mill.
The Rialto just wrapped up the 40th-anniversary showings of “Alien” on Wednesday.
In addition to seeing the movie, many screenings offer some behind-the-scenes commentary either before or after the main feature.
So far this year, the Rialto has celebrated the anniversaries of such movies as “Gone with the Wind” (80th anniversary), “The Wizard of Oz” (80th anniversary), “Ben-Hur” (60th anniversary), “Hello, Dolly!” (50th anniversary), “True Grit” (50th anniversary), “Easy Rider” (50th anniversary), “Alien” (40th anniversary), “The Muppet Movie” (40th anniversary), “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” (40th anniversary), “Field of Dreams” (30th anniversary), “Glory” (30th anniversary), “Batman” (30th anniversary), and “Forrest Gump” (25th anniversary).
“The Shawshank Redemption,” “Hello, Dolly!” and “Glory” were some of the most popular among moviegoers.
A few television shows have made the leap from the small screen to the big screen to mark milestones. “Friends” celebrated its 25th anniversary with a three-night event.
“One of the big draws for this one was to see it on the big screen,” Deafenbaugh said. “They’ll play one episode, then move into another, with maybe commentary in between or an introduction. They’ll have outtakes at the end of it.”
Rod Serling’s creation from the fifth dimension, “The Twilight Zone” celebrates its 60th anniversary with a marathon of six episodes and the short documentary, “Remembering Rod Serling,” on Nov. 14.
To celebrate Lucille Ball’s birthday on Aug. 6, the Rialto showed several colorized episodes of “I Love Lucy.”
Members of the Cups N Saucers Club came dressed for the occasion, decked out like Lucy. Michele Novotni was dressed as Lucy when she was stomping grapes to make wine.
“I was surprised how many details were so obvious, especially with it being colorized,” said Novotni, of the Village of Fernandina. “(Lucy’s) facial expressions, they all just popped.”
Novotni hopes to check out more special screenings in the future.
“I think they definitely should keep doing it,” she said. “They’re fun. We’re familiar with (the movies), we like them.”
Each movie theater — the Rialto Theatre in Spanish Springs, Old Mill Playhouse in Lake Sumter Landing and Barnstorm Theater in Brownwood — has its own marketing theme, which influences the types of movies played there.
Being near The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center and Katie Belle’s, the Rialto Theatre is treated as part of the theater district. At Lake Sumter Landing, Old Mill Playhouse is the hometown theater, a good place for people to take their grandkids. And Barnstorm Theater cultivates more of a night-life atmosphere, and therefore offers midnight movies on Friday and Saturday nights for $6 per person.
For more information on movie showings, visit thevillagestheatres.com.
