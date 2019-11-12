The Emotional Experience of Being Honored

“The smell of jet fuel and the all-too-familiar whine of turbines always bring back memories of the flight that carried me across the Pacific Ocean 53 years ago.”
As I stepped over the well-worn threshold of the plane I was boarding in April with 40 other veterans, all members of Villages Honor Flight Mission 44, I was transported back in time to a freshly shaven teenager wearing my Navy dress-blue uniform.
One by one seats were filled and seat belts were snapped. Anticipation ran high.
After the obligatory safety procedures were mimed by flight attendants pointing to exits, the pilot’s voice silenced the hubbub. He announced to other passengers that he was proud to be flying Honor Flight veterans to Washington, D.C., and spontaneous applause filled the airplane’s cabin.
With the applause, I got a large lump in my throat and misty eyes.
With a sense of patriotism, and following in my father’s World War II footsteps, I enlisted in the Navy on the 120-day delay plan while I was still in high school. I served from 1966 to 1970, during the Vietnam War.
For decades, the possibility of being thanked for my military service in that unpopular war was as remote a concept as taking a walk on the moon. Even though time has muted the sting of shouted insults I received in 1968 while walking in uniform through the airport in Los Angeles, the unjust rebuke lingers.
Thankfully, time has blended those painful memories with the many fond recollections of my four years of service during my generation’s most difficult and divisive years.
Mission 44 carried 41 veterans to the nation’s capital. My squad was made up of eight veterans who served during World War II, one in Vietnam and the rest in both Korea and Vietnam.
The 24-hour turnaround tour of our nation’s war memorials began at 2:30 a.m. in a room at American Legion Post 347 filled with blue-shirted guardians and volunteers who catered to our every need. Following a presentation of colors, the Pledge of Allegiance and some impressive bugling, we filed past the post’s color guard to waiting buses for a police escort en route to Orlando for our flight to Baltimore.
Passing through the Orlando airport, passengers and security personnel stopped in their tracks to applaud us, with many reaching out to shake our hands. The unfamiliar reception made me realize it was going to be an emotional day.
Even though I had only napped briefly, adrenalin kept my eyes wide open as I chatted with my guardian, Ray Nightingale, who also was taking his first Honor Flight.
The two-hour flight passed quickly, and as we taxied to the gate, the windows of our plane were beaded with moisture from a water cannon salute provided by Baltimore firefighters.
Walking up the gangway, we were greeted by a large crowd of people applauding, shaking hands and thanking everyone for their service.
I told myself it was for the WWII and Korean veterans who made up all but three of our group.
Aboard two tour buses we were joined by members of the local Honor Flight Hub who provided interesting details about the history of Arlington National Cemetery, our first and most emotionally charged stop of the day.
In every direction, symmetrical rows of grave markers gave testimony to the high price of freedom. Scattered throughout were blooming false cherry, redbud and dogwood trees to brighten the cemetery’s solemnity.
Soldiers assigned to guard The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier cannot communicate with the public, except to correct offensive or disrespectful behavior. That said, we were told to watch for nonverbal communication.
With typical military ingenuity, the sergeant of the guard marched out for the impressive ceremony that relieves the standing guard.
This area of Arlington National Cemetery is the most hallowed ground in our nation.
Four distinct ribbons mark the concrete. The dark stains are the residue of wax that has melted from highly polished boots as the guards walk their post on extremely hot days. They march back and forth in a pattern keyed to the 21-gun salute that honors fallen heroes.
As the sergeant stepped slowly toward the tomb, he scuffed the toe of his boot. We were told it’s a gesture of honor and respect they perform whenever veterans are visibly present.
Amid more than 1,000 people watching the ceremony, the scuff rang out several times. It was the most poignant moment of a very emotional day — to be recognized by young soldiers of obvious dedication.
After the ceremony, we toured the immediate area where hundreds of touring students wanted to shake our hands.
Many of us visited the grave of one of WWII’s most decorated soldiers, Audie Murphy.
Back on the buses, our police escort parted the waters of heavy traffic as we made our way to the National Mall, where we posed for a group photo at the impressive WWII monument. Several veterans were joined by family members who were there to share in the experience.
As a Vietnam veteran, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall and two sculptures positioned nearby were a must-see, despite my personal apprehension.
As my guardian pushed my wheelchair along the black granite wall, the more than 58,000 names etched into the black granite overwhelmed me. Those names are spread across all branches of the service.
I was hit by a memory.
In July 1967, the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal limped back into Subic Bay in the Philippines, still smoldering from the fires and explosions that killed 134 sailors and injured 161 more. As it docked, I boarded with a work detail to remove our division’s top secret weapons. We walked past rows of coffins draped with the American flag and arranged on the hangar deck.
A few weeks later, I boarded the carrier USS America for service on Yankee Station, Vietnam, with that experience fresh in my mind.
I’ll never forget that image and the realization that, but for fortune or the grace of God, I was not among them.
The remainder of the Honor Flight tour flashed by quickly, and all too soon we were back aboard an airplane looking down at the remains of a sunset dropping below the horizon, completing a remarkable day I will cherish until my last breath.
There are planned and unplanned surprises that I am keeping secret from those veterans who are awaiting their turn at future flights.
These surprises are arranged by the Honor Flight’s remarkable team of volunteers and serve as icing on the cake. It’s a cake baked by hundreds of selfless people whose dedication and personal sacrifice is immeasurable.
Every bite was delicious.
