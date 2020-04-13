Testing ongoing here to track virus’ spread

UF Health will continue its drive-thru virus testing at The Villages Polo Club tomorrow, the fourth week of the initiative to track community spread.
The partnership with The Villages Health and state health officials has already tested more than 3,000 people at a time when supply shortages have become a central concern across the nation.
The staff is working around the clock, seven days a week to continue testing, said Michael J. Clare-Salzler, M.D., a professor and chair of the department of pathology, immunology and laboratory medicine in the UF College of Medicine. “We are not the only group in the country that is having trouble getting all the things that we need to put together large-scale testing,” he said. “It’s going to be a constant juggling to stay ahead of this. We’re facing major challenges.”
An appointment is required And can be requested after 8 a.m. today at UFHealthCovid.com.
Although the total number of positive results remains low, experts say it’s more important than ever to follow stay-at-home guidelines.
“The best way to stop the virus’ spread in our community is to continue to socially distance and self-quarantine,” stressed Dr. Elliot Sussman, chairman of The Villages Health. “If we all do that, the entire community will be better off.”
Villages residents are seeing the restrictions work here while hearing similar news from friends in hard-hit states such as New York, Washington and California.
Bonnie Hovel, of the Village of Collier, has a son and step daughter living near Seattle, home to the nation’s first virus death that has since flattened the curve.
“It gives me hope that soon we will be like that again here in The Villages,” she said.
Every week, Raymond Leggiero looks forward to hearing from his sister, Lynn Leggiero, who lives 40 minutes from the narion’s virus epicenter in New York City.
“My sister isn’t the most active person as she tends to stay in her home even during normal conditions,” said Leggiero, of the Village of Country Club Hills. “So during all this, she is faring well.”
Paula Kennedy, of the Village of Santiago, also checks in with friends and family all along the East Coast. A friend in New York City said that a sense of normalcy still seems far away.
“She hasn’t seen any of her grandchildren in weeks,” Kennedy said. “She also was telling me that getting anything by mail order in terms of groceries is almost impossible. Delivery spots are taken, and the groceries that are available are somewhat sparse. She compared the city to a war zone.”
Cynthia Waldman is keeping busy in her Village of Calumet Grove home so she doesn’t worry as much about family and friends in her home state of California.
One of her sons is currently in quarantine with his girlfriend there.
“He can do his job over the phone and with his computer, so he’s still doing OK,” Waldman said. “We are very much an optimistic family. We’re survivalists and are just staying hunkered down to wait this out.”
The fact that the number of virus patients in New York is starting to rise at a slower rate is a sign that social distancing is working, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
“That means that what we are doing is working and therefore we need to continue to do it.”
