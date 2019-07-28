Taxes on holiday for back-to-school sales

The countdown for the start of school has begun, and stores are ready to make back-to-school shopping a little easier. The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday starts Friday and runs through Aug. 6. Items exempt from tax during this period include many school supplies costing $15 or less per item; clothing, footwear and certain accessories priced at $60 or less per item; and computers and certain accessories available at $1,000 or less per item when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.
To enable a sales-tax holiday, the Florida Legislature must pass legislation setting dates for the event and items exempt from tax, said Alexandria Bickley, deputy communications director for the Florida Department of Revenue.
Legislators have enacted the tax holiday 17 times, starting in 1998, she said.
It’s an event popular with local shoppers and families preparing their children for school.
The National Retail Federation reported that “families with children in elementary school through high school plan to spend an average $696.70” getting ready for school this year, an increase from $684.79 last year. It also tops the record of $687.72 set in 2017.
Sunshine State shoppers can cut their costs by taking advantage of the tax holiday. And the stores are ready.
Located at 3451 Wedgewood Lane in Southern Trace Plaza, Custom Apparel has participated in the tax holiday for the past eight years and has seen an increase in sales during this time.
The store supports students and local residents, offering custom apparel for schools, businesses, clubs, churches and special events, as well as individual gifts.
It provides uniforms for specific schools, including The Villages Charter School, First Academy-Leesburg, Belleview Christian Academy and Lake Montessori.
Robin Carr, one of the store owners, said preparations for the back-to-school rush start in March because there are so many pieces that need to be embroidered, tagged and folded.
“It’s a big holiday for our back-to-school crowd,” Carr said. “They can buy their entire wardrobe tax-free. Back-to-school shopping is expensive, so we definitely want to help families as much as possible.”
Carr said members of local clubs also are known to visit the store and take advantage of the tax holiday.
“We’ll have a line out the door from open to close,” she said.
Due to the large crowd the store attracts during this time, it will offer extended hours.
The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 and Aug. 6, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Although there’s no holiday Aug. 7 and Aug. 8, the store will continue with extended hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. as families prepare for the start of school.
“It’ll be like Black Friday in here for several days,” Carr said. “It’s one of the busiest days of the year. The place will be packed, and there will be lines. Be prepared to be patient.”
Target in Lady Lake also is preparing for a rush during the tax holiday.
“I would wake up early and try to get in the store as early as you can because the afternoons are a little busy,” said Laura Anderson, executive team leader of human resources at the store.
Anderson said sales typically increase during the tax holiday, with benefits for both students and local shoppers.
The store, located at 716 N. U.S. Highway 27/441, also has promotions on specific items every week, including school supplies, so she encourages people to take advantage of the items on sale that also will be exempt from tax.
“They’ll save a lot of money,” she said. “It’s not just 5 cents here and 10 cents there. You can save a considerable amount, and most Target stores will make sure to stock up with everything you’re looking for.”
Shoppers also can take advantage of tax-free clothing and other items at Van Heusen locations in The Villages.
Elvisa Biel, store manager at the Lake Sumter Landing location, said a season clearance is taking place, so pretty much everything in the store is on sale. She said shoppers should stop in to check out the sales and the tax-free items.
“Teachers around here love the sales we have, so they come in and buy clothing for school,” she said. “I think it’s great that we participate in this holiday because people don’t have to pay that extra tax.”
Staff writer Rachel Stuart can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5390, or rachel.stuart@thevillagesmedia.com.
