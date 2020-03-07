‘Superagers’ combine athleticism, attitude

John Cornell makes it look effortless as he slices through the far lane of the 25-yard pool at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.
Up and back, again and again, freestyle in one direction, backstroke the other. It’s not just his gracefulness that makes him stand out. Cornell is 92, the oldest member of the Villages Aquatic Swim Team who regularly attends practice. That makes him the kind of person University of Florida Health researchers want to learn more about as they study Florida’s estimated 45,000 “superagers” — people over 90 who are unusually healthy, active and vibrant. “We’re trying to find the Fountain of Youth, and by that I mean what it takes for people to live into their 90s successfully,” said Dr. Demetrius Maraganore, who leads the study. “We want to help people live longer lives the way they want to live.”
Almost a quarter of the state’s over-90 population meets the definition of living “successfully,” Maraganore said, which in this context is defined as being free of Alzheimer’s or other dementia-related diseases, living independently and still walking, talking, seeing and hearing.
That population estimate is likely on the conservative side, Maraganore said. Researchers believe the target population could be bigger — perhaps by another 20,000 people or so — as they purposefully excluded people who live in ZIP codes with nursing homes, which bypassed most urban areas — and The Villages.
For a sense of the uniqueness of this population, consider that the U.S. Census Bureau reported in 2011, the most recent data, that 81% of people in their 90s who were not nursing-home residents had at least one disability.
Generally speaking, Maraganore said, the study’s aim is to distill what biological, genetic, environmental and lifestyle factors help extend good health well into old age. The doctor is intrigued by early results indicating that some in the study population have reached this stage despite carrying a gene that boosts their risk of Alzheimer’s by up to 50%.
The potential shortcoming in UF Health’s initial findings is the nursing-home exclusion, which could miss people like Cornell.
If Cornell, a resident of the Village Hacienda, indeed qualifies as a superager, he attributes that status to two things: a lifelong love of swimming and being an eternal optimist.
Cornell said he became an avid swimmer after his family moved to South Florida when he was in high school. He was good enough to land a spot on UF’s swimming team for three years in the late 1940s. He has stuck with it ever since, and today makes swimming an almost-daily habit.
“It’s a very good sport, and you won’t physically hurt yourself,” he said, noting that swimming strengthens the heart and lungs.
Cornell also abides by the precepts of the Optimist Creed, something he was introduced to years ago in California as he closed out his 45-year career in the paper industry.
The encouraging 10-point litany of Optimist International, an international service organization whose members always seek the sunny side, includes advice such as always being “so strong that nothing disturbs your peace of mind,” and to “talk health, happiness and prosperity to every person you meet.”
“That’s it,” said Cornell, pointing to the business card he keeps that outlines the Optimists’ charter. “I’ve got a positive mental attitude.”
Like Cornell, Ryan Beighley, a resident of the Village of Winifred, might also catch UF Health’s attention.
At 95, he still frequently swims, rides a stationary bicycle three times a week and on other days tosses the javelin and the disc in preparation for the annual Senior Games.
Beighley, who retired as CEO of an insurance company after 42 years with the firm, said he’s tried to maintain an active lifestyle since leaving the U.S. Marine Corps in 1952. For instance, he ran marathons until he was 70.
But attitude also plays a part.
“I don’t do anything special. I’ve kept in good shape, and just try to stay healthy,” he said. But, “I’m just a happy person.”
Bob Jennings, coach of the Villages Aquatic Swim Team for the last six years, has watched and admired the energy and vitality exhibited by Cornell and Beighley. He, too, thinks activity and attitude are critical to the exuberance they show.
“Ryan is so, so positive. And John is so wonderful,” said Jennings, of the Village of Winifred. “They’re just young at heart. Athletically, both of those guys are an inspiration to us all.”
Dr. Sofiya Milman, director of human longevity studies at the Institute for Aging Research at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, said many studies of “extended lifespans,” as gerontologists refer to them, indicate that genetics are a leading factor in becoming a superager, while lifestyle factors such as diet and exercise, albeit important, remain secondary.
Milman suggested superagers present a “chicken and egg” dilemma: Are people healthier at this stage because they’ve led active lives, or are they more active because they are healthier? “I don’t know that we completely know the answer,” she said. “A healthy lifestyle can reduce your risk to a certain point, but then genetics takes over.”
Milman added that it’s probably not surprising that Florida boasts tens of thousands of superagers. The typical American’s lifespan is now roughly 80, the nation’s health care system overall is better than in the past and Florida remains a beacon for retirees, especially those who seek to remain active later in life.
Still, “Being 90 and healthy and disease-free is pretty impressive,” she said. “It’s important to study these people who are healthy agers because aging does not have to lead to disability and disease. Aging doesn’t have to be a feature of morbidity.”
Senior writer Bill Thompson
