Stepping up for students

As families start to switch gears and get their children ready for the new school year, residents of the community are starting to show their support for local students. Villagers understand that some families may not be able to provide their children with the necessary supplies and uniforms, so they are stepping up. “Families with children in elementary school through high school plan to spend an average $696.70,” which is an increase from $684.79 last year and tops the previous record of $687.72 set in 2017, according to the National Retail Federation. With this in mind, residents are doing what they can to help. Faye Scher, of the Village of Gilchrist, volunteers at Wildwood Elementary School and has seen a great need among its students.
She has organized a school-supply drive for the past four years based on the school’s list of supplies, as well as uniforms.
Residents throughout The Villages have made donations and volunteered their homes as drop-off points for people to bring donations.
“If it weren’t for the Villagers, these kids wouldn’t be starting school with new supplies,” Scher said. “This helps kids start school with confidence. I think the kids realize we care about them.”
The supply drive started July 1, and drop-off points include Scher’s home in the Village of Gilchrist, as well as homes in the Village Rio Ponderosa, the Village of Osceola Hills and the Village of Fenney.
Donations also can be dropped off at businesses in Wildwood: Hair and Nail Creations, State Farm and the Sumter County Democratic Party Headquarters.
Bonifay Country Club also is showing its support for the elementary school. The country club will donate 10% of each check to the school when customers mention “Wildwood Elementary Pride Night” today, July 24, July 31 and Aug. 7.
A donation box also is located at the country club for school supplies and snacks.
Each location involved in this school-supply drive has a drop-off box, where school supplies and uniforms can be donated.
Checks can be mailed to Scher’s home, and she will use the money to buy supplies and uniforms in bulk. Items can be ordered and delivered to Scher’s home as well.
Donations will be accepted until Aug. 3 to give the collectors enough time to get everything organized and delivered before the first day of school.
Last year’s donation resulted in a truck full of school supplies delivered to the school, and Scher said their goal is to do that again this year.
“Any donation is accepted,” she said. “There’s no such thing as too small of a donation.”
For more information about the collection for Wildwood Elementary, contact Scher at 281-467-0077 or fscher@aol.com.
Villagers with local clubs and organizations also are coming together to show their support.
Mickey’s “Fan”Atics
For about six years, the Mickey “Fan”Atics club in The Villages has collected school supplies for Stanton-Weirsdale Elementary School.
Starting in June, club members start purchasing items based on the school’s supply list, and then the supplies are brought to the annual “Christmas in July” meeting.
The meeting will be July 25 at Colony Cottage Recreation Center, and those who bring donations will receive tickets for a chance to win Christmas-themed Disney gifts.
Debbie Winters, president of the club, said about 200 people attend the annual meeting, and each person donates about $10 to $15 worth of supplies.
“We have so many people who have been in education or have had kids, so we feel strongly about supporting the kids in our community,” said Winters, of the Village of Country Club Hills. “We are all very fortunate that we’re retired and live in a great place, but we also need to think about others and give back.”
The school’s principal, vice principal and counselor, as well as the school superintendent of Marion County, are expected to attend the meeting to see all the supplies that the club collected.
After the meeting, members will load the supplies into several vans and bring everything to the club vice presidents’ houses.
Over the next few days, the two vice presidents will sort through the supplies, count all the items and organize everything into boxes.
Everything will be brought to the school shortly after.
Winters said it is important for the club to do this every year.
“We’re kids at heart,” she said. “Disney and kids go hand in hand. This makes sense for our club to want to be involved in supporting our children and their future.”
Col. Phillip C. DeLong Marine Corps League Detachment 1267
Stanton-Weirsdale Elementary also receives support from members of the Col. Phillip C. DeLong Marine Corps League Detachment 1267.
On Aug. 6, members will go to Walmart, purchase $2,000 worth of school supplies and bring everything to the school.
“Whatever the school needs, we supply,” said Bill Beck, a member of the group.
He said half of the money comes from the detachment, and the rest is from personal contributions from members and nonmembers.
This is the third year the group has supported the school with back-to-school efforts, and this is the first year the members are presenting the school with physical supplies rather than a check.
“We like reaching out and helping the children,” said Beck, of the Village of Collier. “We hope we can make a difference.”
He said anyone is welcome to chip in and donate supplies or money.
For those who want to help, call Beck at 352-350-4839.
Salvation Army of Lake & Sumter Counties
Salvation Army of Lake & Sumter Counties is on a mission to support kindergarten through 12th-grade students in Lake and Sumter counties.
Members of the organization will show their support with an annual Back to School Bash from 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 1 at 2605 S. St., Leesburg.
Last year, the group gave out 725 backpacks full of supplies.
With supplies from Publix and backpacks purchased by members, 58 volunteers packed 800 backpacks with supplies in preparation for this year’s event. The first 800 children in attendance will receive a backpack full of supplies.
“If a child goes to school and doesn’t have the things they need to do their work, it’s a hindrance to what they’re doing,” said Maj. Marie Harris, public relations and volunteer coordinator for the group. “We like to give them the tools to help them succeed.”
In addition to providing backpacks for the children, there also will be bounce houses, games and food for the children to enjoy.
The event also will include physicals by a physician, eye screenings by the Lake Sumter Lions Club and haircuts by Salon Jaylee.
“The Salvation Army believes in lifting up families and children,” said Harris, of the Village Santiago. “We want them to be the best they can be. We have many children who are in desperate need, and we want to do our part in fulfilling those needs.”
Though the supplies and backpacks are ready to go, at least 60 volunteers are needed for the event.
Volunteers will help distribute backpacks, facilitate the bounce houses and games, direct parking and pass out food.
For those interested in volunteering, contact Harris at 570-974-9192 or marie.harris@uss.salvationarmy.org.
SoZo Kids Club of the Villages
Members of SoZo Kids of The Villages have a heart for helping children who live in the Ocala National Forest.
They support the children and families at the annual Back to School Bash from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 10 at Ocklawaha Bridge Baptist Church, 14100 Highway 40, Silver Springs.
LaRae Donnellan, president of the group, said up to 1,500 children typically show up.
“Families start lining up at 4 a.m. because they want to make sure their kids get stuff,” she said.
At the event, children receive free backpacks, school supplies, clothing, underwear, toiletries, haircuts and nail-polishing.
Volunteers are needed to help at the event. To volunteer, call Donnellan at 850-766-0049.
The group is collecting sneakers this month, and will focus on Walmart gift cards in August and toiletries in September.
“But, in reality, we need everything all the time,” said Donnellan, of the Village of Dunedin.
The group always needs donations of new jeans of any size for ages 5 to 18, underwear, shirts and sneakers. The most-needed shoes sizes are 1 to 4 and 8 to 13.
Donnellan said the biggest need is cash or Walmart gift cards, but if someone wants to donate a specific item, they need clear backpacks or AXE body spray for teenage boys.
Donations can be dropped off in a bin at North Lake Presbyterian Church, 975 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake. Donations or checks also can be mailed to the church. Checks can be made out to “Sozo Kids.”
