Staying Connected

One local entertainer is bringing a whole new meaning to a traveling road show. Alan Ross, of Lady Lake, has brought droves of residents out onto to their driveways with his recent neighborhood performances throughout The Villages. Propped atop a modified flatbed trailer, Ross sings a wide variety of songs free of charge — performing 15-20 minutes at a time — while making several stops across the community. “I just wanted to get live music back out to people again,” Ross said. “It means so much to me to see them smiling and dancing in their driveways, and you can tell how much these folks miss it. They’re staying safe on their own property and they’re having a good time — and that’s about all we can ask for right now.”
Ross performed Wednesday afternoon in nearly a dozen locations, first beginning in the Village Rio Ponderosa, where he performed just outside the home of Roger Homan. “You can just see how he’s bringing people out of their homes and giving them something to smile about, and he’s doing it all for free,” Homan said. “I can say right now that this is the best and most amazing thing our street has ever seen.”
Ross said he’s devoted to brightening the days of homebound residents for as long as he’s able to keep his entertaining endeavor going.
— Cody Hills, Daily Sun
Village Mira Mesa: Beth O’Malia hopes her message leaves a lasting impression on neighbors walking by. With chalk as her medium, that means several trips out to the driveway each day for a refresh. O’Malia writes a positive phrase like “Just keep a good attitude,” and changes it out every few days. She said she wasn’t sure if anyone was paying attention until recently when a passing bicyclist complimented the effort while she touched up her work. “I’m hoping it makes people feel better when they go by,” she said. “If nothing else, it’s something to look at on your ride or walk.”
— Ciara Varone, Daily Sun
Village of Sabal Chase: Residents of Carlton Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase are taking time to connect with each other. They have put up various outdoor lights to light up the neighborhood, and they planted American flags around the villas and at the entrance. Residents also gathered in their driveways one evening to talk to each other from a distance then sing “God Bless America” while someone played along on ukulele. “I was thrilled so many participated and sent me emails thanking the organizers,” said Silky Meegan, a Village of Sabal Chase resident and the ‘gatekeeper’ of the Villas. “The most gratifying part of the event is that I saw neighbors who never participate in villa social activities. It was amazing to see the entire villas come together in the midst of the virus.”
— Andrea Davis, Daily Sun
Village of Belvedere: Avis Vaught, an All-American track & field athlete for Florida State in 1968, said she admits that she is disappointed about the cancellation of The Villages Senior Games, but encourages others to stay active while at home. “Hopefully, this for the short term,” said Avis, of the Village of Belvedere. “If we relax and breathe, we will be OK.” Vaught has done well to find a nice alternative for her activities. “I’m out every day, by myself, and I’m still walking and throwing,” said Vaught. “The body has to move. Break it up. Spend an hour inside, then go for a thirty-minute walk. There are so many things you can do without a machine. You can do push ups or weightlifting at home. When you exercise, you feel better.”
— Taylor Myrick, Daily Sun
Village De La Vista: Phil Ratliff has a new garden to check on when he goes out back with his morning coffee. “It’s really kind of neat,” said Ratliff, who’s growing tomatoes, radishes, carrots, green beans and peppers in the new 12-by-4-foot raised garden he constructed two weeks ago. “Just to see things coming up – the tomato plants are sprouting up and blossoming –that’s the great part of gardening.” Ratliff and his wife, Linda, also have a small herb garden and wildflowers behind their villa. “ Phil couldn’t get to work on it until mid-March, after completing volunteer duties at the Arnold Palmer Invitational where he’s in charge of marshals on Bay Hill’s front nine. “I was worried we were a little late (for growing),” he said, “but everything’s growing fine.”
— Jeff Shain, Daily Sun
Summerfield: Ronda Shea, of Summerfield, said the Village View Community Church is going to be holding a drive at the church to collect items to help the community. Starting on Monday, individuals can drop off items by Serenity House from 10 a.m. to noon. Community members can bring items by every Monday as the pandemic continues.
“We realized that we needed to step it up, not do less,” said Shea. The church is accepting nonperishable food, laptops, medical supplies and monetary donations. Donations will go toward helping church and community members. The church is also offering food pick ups from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Shea at 352-307-7303 extension 2006.
—Emily Walker, Daily Sun
