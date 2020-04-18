Staying Connected

Sara Kallioinen usually conducts her interval training course at Colony Cottage Recreation Center twice a week. Now, the class of as many as 60 exercises together online three times a week via Zoom. The Village of Sanibel resident added an extra day to the schedule to give her class participants more to do. The group meets on the video conferencing platform at 7:30 a.m. to do cardio, weight training and floor exercises, with time for social activity as well. Kallioinen paid extra for a Zoom package that allows for more than 40 minutes a day, so her classmates can chat with each other at
7 a.m., before the exercise starts. “We say hi and talk to everybody,” she said. “Someone got a hole-in-one, so we all celebrated and clapped. Sometimes we celebrate people’s birthdays.”
—Julie Butterfield, Daily Sun
Village of DeSoto: Debbi Kritsberg has used her new-found free time to help others. For about five hours a day every day, the Village of DeSoto resident has been hard at work making masks for hospital staff. Since starting this endeavor, Kritsberg has churned out about 150 masks using a sewing machine and supplies she already had. Some of those masks went to a hospital in New Orleans, where friend Pat Bromberek’s cousin works, and others to a local hospital in The Villages. “She is an angel; she has just done so much,” said Bromberek, of the Village of Fenney. Bromberek, along with FUNctional Mud and Glass Fusion members, have been contributing to the effort. “Everyone is getting together; we do a little glass at home, but nobody’s got a kiln,” Bromberek said. “The masks are probably a lot more help than uncooked pots.”
—Liz Coughlin, Daily Sun
Village of Winifred: Chuck and Nancy Wildzunas are faring quite well during the pandemic. “After almost a month stuck inside with each other, we still love and even still like each other,” Chuck said. In August, the two will begin their 60th year together as a married couple. Chuck’s marriage secret, even during social distancing, is to stay civil. He said when someone has gotten on one’s nerves, some have a tendency to “throw the sharpest arrow.” But when he’s feeling the urge to throw a barb, he sits on it for a minimum of one day. And it works — he’s never resorted to throwing that arrow, he said.
—Julie Butterfield, Daily Sun
Village of Pinellas: Cheryl Franson brought cheer to her neighborhood on Sunday as she led a socially distant parade through the Village of Pinellas. Cheryl and her husband, Dick, sent out an invitation to their neighbors asking them to join in a golf cart parade. The parade of 76 golf carts went east to west on the north part of Pinellas, with drivers keeping plenty of distance between each other as they drove. Cheryl and Dick had “Here Comes Peter Cottontail” playing on their speakers as they began the parade at Yearling Way. “The parade was so long that when I got back to my driveway as someone at the front of the parade, I could still wave to those who were at the end,” neighbor Elise Brennan said. “It was so nice to see people waving and honking.”
—Maddie Cutler, Daily Sun
Village of Briar Meadow: Mary Fischer is trying to make the most out of her day and do her best to stay creative while keeping her distance from others. “Every day either for lunch or dinner, I pack a picnic basket with sandwiches or whatever I have suitable for a picnic,” she said. “We bring a blanket and find a bench somewhere in The Villages with a little shade and enjoy our meal in the wonderful weather.” She said she and her husband have gone to various places in The Villages and enjoy people watching when they can. “We see people outdoors golfing, walking their dogs, riding their bikes or just getting out for a walk,” she said. “It’s nice because it brings a little normality of the better days to our lives.”
—Andrea Davis, Daily Sun
Oxford: United Church of Christ at The Villages in Oxford is asking its members to send photos of what they are doing while stuck at home during the pandemic. “These photos remind (everyone) that United Church of Christ at The Villages is not just a building, it’s people,” according to a statement from the church. “People who love God, each other and our neighbors.” Church members interested in participating in the photo project can email the pictures to uccatvoffice@gmail.com.
—James Dinan, Daily Sun
Village of Belle Aire: Those new golf protocols in The Villages have done little to slow Gary Focken, who achieved two milestones on the same day. To start with, Focken’s 67 at Lopez Legacy on March 26 was his lowest round ever. It also happened to be the 200th time he’d equaled or bettered his age. “Those rings are pretty nice,” quipped Focken, 78. That would be the sections of PVC pipe placed in all the cups, which keep golf balls from falling into the hole. Golfers don’t have to touch the flagstick or reach into the cup — but it can be generous to scoring when a ball glances off the PVC that would not have fallen under normal circumstances. “With the ring in the cup now, (low scores) have been up,” said Focken, who has shot his age another 10 times since the milestone. “I guess that tells me where the weakness is in my game.”
—Jeff Shain, Daily Sun
Village of Gilchrist: Joanie Pauwels, of the Village of Gilchrist, is looking for the bright side of quarantine since she can’t gather with friends or the clay club she is a part of. “I love to read so I’ve been doing lots of that,” she said. “I also love working in my yard.” Pauwels said she has also gotten her groceries delivered. While she isn’t used to being cooped up, Pauwels said she goes out for walks every day to get fresh air and exercise until she can meet up with friends again.
—Maddie Cutler, Daily Sun
