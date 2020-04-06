Peggy Walls, of the Village of Liberty Park, normally decorates the white picket fence in her front yard for Christmas, but she decided she wanted to give springtime smiles to people walking and driving by. Walls purchased Easter and spring-themed decorations like pastel-colored eggs, rabbits and a sign that said “Home Sweet Home” to put up on her fence. “I scrubbed the fence in the early morning before it got too hot out,” she said. “Then I put all the decorations up so people walking or driving by could have something to look at.” Walls was inspired by a neighbor who had rabbit decorations in his front yard. “I’ve begun to notice people smiling whenever they see it, and that’s all I wanted,” she said.
Fruitland Park: Area churches may be practicing social distancing due to COVID-19, but spiritual closeness remains active and strong. Heritage Community Church in Fruitland Park has launched online men’s and women’s Bible study programs. The church describes the programs as a virtual extension of its Gospel Project Bible Study. The men’s program takes place from 8:30-9:30 p.m. Mondays through April 27, while the women’s study runs from 7:45-8:45 p.m. Tuesdays until April 28. Church members and others who wish to register or to learn more about virtual Bible study can visit heritagecommunity.org and click the Bible study links.
— James Dinan, Daily Sun
Village of Poinciana: Alan Mytty said his neighborhood is definitely much quieter than normal. He isn’t feeling stressed by the current isolation but said it has impacted his lifestyle. “I’m more concerned about doing my best and making sure I’m not a problem for others,” Mytty said. “Fortunately, our kids are scattered all over the country. They’ve got young kids, so they’re under a lot more stress than my wife and I are.”
— Frank Ross, Daily Sun
Village of Sunset Pointe: Chris Stanley said she’s been keeping herself busy with small projects she’s been neglecting. “I just dismantled the house so the (robotic vacuum) could do a better job,” she said. “I have the kitchen and dining room chairs up on the tables. That’s where I am today.” Stanley, who is president of The Villages Democratic Club, said she is also working with her club members to start recording mini-meetings on Zoom and putting them on the website.
— Ally Mansfield, Daily Sun
Village of Collier: Ruth Walker said her dogs are a bit confused about how often they’re going for walks lately, an activity she and her husband revel in more now because it helps them get fresh air in a time of self-quarantine. Walker and her husband have found projects to do to keep busy, which they’ve been putting off for 11 years since they moved to The Villages. “(We) cleaned out a file cabinet of 10 years worth of accumulated paperwork,” she said. She’s been cooking a lot more lately, recently trying a Burundi dish that was “awesome.” While she admits to too much television lately, she relishes the uptick in FaceTime connections with family, who are all in different states.
— Julie Butterfield, Daily Sun
Village of Fernandina: Jerry Prince said hanging out with his wife is about all he’s been doing lately. “I still do my exercises at 5 o’clock in the morning,” he said. “There’s nobody out there at that time, so there’s enough distance.” Prince, The Villages Republican Club president, said he’s also been working on a newsletter to share with his club members.
— Ally Mansfield, Daily Sun
Village of Polo Ridge: To stay occupied, Bruce Sperry, president of the Friends of Mayberry club, contacts Mayberry club members from time to time. “We are exchanging some Mayberry trivia and, of course, watching the (Andy Griffith Show) reruns when possible,” Sperry said. He said he golfs and is the champion of playing the board game Sequence with his wife. Sperry is also talking with his kids and catching up with people he taught and coached with 45 and 40 years ago.
— Julie Butterfield, Daily Sun
Lady Lake: Fresh air and exercise remain essential activities as long as social distancing is practiced. For members of The Villages Butterfly Gardens Club, exercise meant a morning of gardening. A group of eight members, all standing at least 10 feet apart from each other, spent Tuesday morning pruning milkweed plants in the club’s Fred Funk Butterfly Garden at the Lady Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church. Alycyn Culbertson, of the Village of Osceola Hills, said the monarch garden in the club’s community garden was the only area that needed pruning attention after a prior work day last week.
— Michael Salerno, Daily Sun
Village of LaBelle: Jan Ketonen is taking some time to stay active both indoors and outdoors, though she prefers spending time outdoors. Kentonen said her favorite thing to do is to walk the nature trails The Villages has to offer. “I usually go walking when it is early so it is not hot or crowded,” she said. When she isn’t able to go for a walk, she said she is happy with her second alternative — a safe ride in the golf cart or car. “As long as I can get outside and out of the house at least once or twice a day, I am good and happy,” she said.
— Andrea Davis, Daily Sun
Village Santo Domingo: For those residents missing their weekly dose of the sounds of Sparkey’s Strummers, group leader Al Perron has got them covered. If they had signed up to get email updates, Perron has been sending YouTube links of past performances for them to enjoy. “I pass them on to folks to remember Sparkey’s Strummers,” Perron joked.
— Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun
Belleview: Local performers Fernando Varela and Susan Williams will sing on a streamed church service at 7 a.m. on Easter with St. Paul Parish National Catholic Church, where Varela has been the music director for more than 10 years. Varela, executive director of arts outreach organization Victory Productions, which brings shows into The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center and Savannah Center, is also known for his performances on Villages stages for the past several years. “We will start on Easter and continue streaming every week until the stay at home orders are lifted and it’s safe to gather once more,” Varela said. A link to the stream will be available at stpaulfl.com. These streams will start at 7 a.m. on Easter and continue to take place each Sunday for at least four weeks, Varela said. Once the stream ends, the service will still be accessible afterwards.
— Kristen Fiore, Daily Sun
