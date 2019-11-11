State turkeys ready For holiday table

Scott Moore doesn’t gobble or have feathers. But before the turkeys on his poultry farm are mature enough to roam his pastures, he has to be their mother. “They don’t know where their food and water is (when they’re babies),” said Moore, who raises turkeys at Wholesome Conversions Farm in Weirsdale. “You have to take their beaks and dip them in the water.” That special attention throughout a turkey’s life cycle helps make Thanksgiving meals possible for the families Florida turkey farmers serve. With days to go before the holiday, tri-county turkey farms are getting ready to process their last birds. While Florida as a whole isn’t a top turkey producer by any means, local farmers have found ways around challenges to provide for consumers who want a fresh, unfrozen bird.
And local farmers reported a fruitful harvest.
Moore raised 264 turkeys this year, his third turkey season. The chicken farmer first introduced turkeys to his flock in 2017, raising just 100 his first year.
“I grew up in the city, but I love being in the country and using the land to create healthy turkeys,” he said.
At Pasture Prime Family Farm in Summerfield, farm manager Torm Siverson said he raised about 200 turkeys this year, up from 115 turkeys last year.
“I think a large part of it is knowing people are relying on you for the most special of occasions,” he said when asked why he raises turkeys. “It motivates you to do the best you can.”
An uncommon feast
Farms that raise fresh turkeys for holiday dinners aren’t common in Florida.
Statewide, these farms provided more than 5,100 turkeys to consumers in 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s most recent Census of Agriculture. The previous census, dated 2012, found farmers sold 2,140 turkeys that year.
But it’s still a tiny part of the nationwide picture.
Farmers in Minnesota — the top turkey-producing state in the U.S. — raised 42 million turkeys in 2017 and 2018, according to the USDA.
Farmers raised more than 244 million turkeys nationwide in 2017 and 2018. The USDA tracks production in 14 states, but Florida is not one of them because of how small its harvest is compared to other states.
Challenging to raise
Turkey production occurs on a limited scale in Florida because its environment poses challenges for farmers, said Bailey, small farms and sustainable agriculture agent with the University of Florida’s Marion County Extension Office.
The summer climate can be a burden for Siverson at Pasture Prime. He starts raising baby turkeys in June, the month when hurricane season and Florida’s scorching summer temperatures begin.
“Having turkey season coincide with hurricane season can be challenging because it’s like, ‘What are we going to do with the turkeys?’” he said.
A consequence of these environmental factors is the presence of diseases that can affect turkey production, Bailey said.
“Some of these diseases do not have vaccines, thus making prevention more challenging,” he said.
One of the most devastating is called blackhead disease, which is caused by a protozoa that lives in the soil and can wipe out turkey flocks, Bailey said.
Anywhere from 70% to 100% of turkeys in an infected flock may die once infected, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Local farmers consider themselves fortunate that they haven’t had any outbreaks of the disease.
But they’ve experienced losses from predators such as bobcats, foxes, hawks and owls.
Moore, of Wholesome Conversions, ordered 300 turkeys for the 2019 season, but lost 36 of them to predators before they matured.
To help guard their livestock, both Moore and Siverson have great pyrenees dogs on their farms as guard dogs to chase away predators.
“They’re 100% necessary if you’re going to have pasture raised poultry,” Siverson said.
Raising quality turkeys
Pasture-raised turkeys is exactly what both Moore and Siverson pride themselves on — and the quality they say it gives their product.
This means the birds spend their time in open grassy areas as opposed to in crowded livestock housing.
And one benefit to consumers who buy turkeys from Florida farms is that they know where their food comes from, Bailey said.
“If there are locally produced turkey, the main advantage would be that you know a lot more about how it was raised by buying direct from the farmer, and you are helping the local economy,” he said.
Siverson, for instance, planted fields of seeded grass called millet for his turkeys to feed on.
Moore does not administer antibiotics to his turkeys. Instead, he incorporates apple cider vinegar into their diets to help boost their immune systems.
The focus on quality is what leads to customer loyalty, Siverson said. He noted that his customers — half Villagers and area residents, half customers who order online — have made his turkeys part of their holiday traditions.
“Once customers taste the difference, they’ll come back wanting more,” he said.
