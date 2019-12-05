State senior games attract Villages’ best

Senior athletes from around Florida — and especially The Villages — are gearing up to win medals, share laughs and enjoy top-tier competition this month in the greater Fort Lauderdale area.
The 2019 Florida Senior Games begin Friday and will continue through Dec. 15 in South Florida, where athletes 50 and over will compete in more than 20 sports — such as archery, swimming and track and field — in their respective age groups. Approximately 1,600 athletes are expected to compete in this year’s Games, according to the Florida Sports Foundation. Per usual, The Villages and its surrounding communities will be well represented in the total participation numbers, boasting more than 180 registered athletes ready to play on the state level.
“Our participants and competitors from The Villages always show up — they show up big, they show up strong, they show up competitive and they love it,” said Jason Hendrix, director of communications for the Florida Sports Foundation. “People consider Florida the retirement capital of the world. To me, I think The Villages is not the retirement capital of the world, I think it’s the active capital of the world.”
Among the many individuals who embrace The Villages’ active lifestyle is Gordon Weinblatt, a member of The Villages Table Tennis Club and registered athlete for the Florida Senior Games. Weinblatt will be one of many club members in action at the Broward Table Tennis Club.
“We’re always excited for this,” said Weinblatt, of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter, about the annual athletic event. “We play every week — almost every day — and this is our big way of competing. The Villages gets to compete against other people from around the state in a friendly competition.”
Pickleball player Jana Spano, of the Haciendas of Mission Hills, is just days away from competing in her fourth Florida Senior Games.
“I think it’s just state pride to really do the best I can for my state,” said Spano, who will play in women’s doubles, mixed doubles and women’s singles. “It’s like going to one big pickleball party and all your friends are there. And it’s like, ‘Let’s get this party started,’ and you play, and you watch them and you support them and then they play and they watch you and support you.”
Villager Dave Van Nice said the quality of competition in archery in particular is excellent at the Florida Senior Games.
“It attracts very, very good shooters, and it’s always good at least once a year to measure your skill level against some of the best in the state — and Florida has outstanding archers from anywhere in the country,” said Van Nice, a Village of Duval resident and member of The Villages Archery Club. “(Floridians) do really well at nationals, typically.”
This year, Van Nice will test his aim in the compound release event at Fort Lauderdale Archers.
“I’ve gotten progressively better where I’m just about at a, I’d say, at a competitive level,” said Van Nice, who usually competes in the recurve event. “I’m in a very tough age group (men’s 70-74), but I like the challenge that presents and the competition. And most of the people in my age group are here in The Villages, so I get to shoot against them quite often, week to week. I’m excited about the whole thing.”
Bowler Carol Teel, the 2017 Florida Senior Games Female Athlete of the Year, said she always gets pumped for the state event.
“I’ve been out there practicing, working on my game, and hopefully I’ll be on when I go down there,” said Teel, of the Village of Amelia.
Goal-wise, Teel is hoping to win gold medals in all three of her scheduled events — women’s doubles, mixed doubles and women’s singles.
“It would mean a lot,” Teel said. “There are better bowlers in it now, and it’s not a gimme — I have to work for it.”
Golfer Bill Jones, who earned a gold medal during the 2019 National Senior Games in New Mexico, said he sets his expectations high and just tries to follow his aim as best he can on the course. Jones will play in the 36-hole competition at Jacaranda Golf Club in Plantation as a member of the men’s 80-84 group.
“This is a wild game. It’ll humble you like no other game I’ve ever played,” Jones said. “I go with the expectation of trying to play my best and I do, but where I end up, that’s kind of a combination of what I do and what the other guys do.”
For swimmer Trice Hirr, a Village of Bonita resident and winner of six gold medals at the 2019 National Senior Games, her focus in the pool is on how fast she finishes races.
“It really truly is never about medals for me. It’s about my times,” said Hirr, who will compete in six events at the Coral Springs Aquatic Complex. “It’s been a while since I competed in the backstroke, so it’ll be interesting. But it really is about my own performance, compared to what I’ve been doing.”
Although this year’s Florida Senior Games is not a qualifier for the 2021 National Senior Games in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Area, the event will give athletes an opportunity to experience the area prior to next year. The 2020 Florida Senior Games also will be held there.
“What we’re trying to do in 2019 and 2020 is to kind of give Floridians and the local state kind of a heads-up and an advantage on the national level to have a birds-eye view/preview to not just the facilities, but the area, the great places to eat, the places to stay, the wonderful weather in South Florida in December — it’s the 70s and 80s, when in other places in the country it’s in the 30s and 40s,” Hendrix said.
Peggy Peck, a Village of St. Charles resident and regular participant at the National Senior Games, is already embracing this National Senior Games preview in South Florida.
“I’m real excited about that, especially when you get to practice there this year and next year,” said Peck, who will compete in basketball 3-on-3 and numerous track-and-field events at the 2019 Florida Senior Games. “That’ll be a lot of fun.”
Senior writer Tyler Breaman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5226, or tyler.breaman@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.