Specialists fill new center for advanced healthcare

A linchpin in The Villages’ commitment to becoming America’s Healthiest Hometown is celebrating a milestone as the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood has now leased out all of its tenant space. “From day one, the health and wellness of our residents has been our top consideration in every amenity we add to our community,” said Tracy Morse, vice president of design for The Villages. “This center is another way we’re keeping that promise at a whole new level.” The four-story, 240,000 square-foot facility near Brownwood Paddock Square will feature more than 25 outpatient clinical specialties such as oncology, imaging, ophthalmology, dermatology and plastic surgery, along with an ambulatory surgery and rehab surgery center when it opens next spring. “It has everything you might see in a traditional hospital, minus the ICU and emergency room and that’s a good thing!” said Elliot Sussman, MD, MBA, chairman of the board for The Villages Health. “Staying out of the hospital reduces risk of exposure to various germs and keeps our community healthy.”
The center will rival leading medical facilities such as the University of Pennsylvania Health System at Philadelphia, the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio and the Mayo Clinic at Rochester, Minnesota.
It’s designed with both patient convenience and cutting-edge care in mind, said Braulio Vicente, executive director for Specialty Care at The Villages Health and the liaison among the center’s tenants.
“We’re creating an environment that allows us to do things for patients we couldn’t do anywhere else,” he said. “That’s the beauty of bringing multiple services to one location.”
For example, a patient being treated for diabetes could also obtain an eye exam, lab results and prescription medications as their care providers collaborate under one roof.
“To find a facility like this, you’d really have to go to a very progressive academic medical center,” Sussman said.
The center’s first level will be an active environment incorporating conveniences important for a patient’s visit such as a coffee shop, retail pharmacy, lab, and education and resource center. Upper floors will house providers of advanced medical capabilities in a safe, comfortable environment to patients from around the area, state and nation.
Patients should expect the same type of quality care available now through The Villages Health primary care model and its growing multispecialty practices, Vicente said.
The providers have been working together for months to create a coordinated patient experience. Vicente also noted the adjoining Brownwood Hotel & Spa, set to open in February 2020 with a Wolfgang Puck-licensed restaurant. It also provides meeting space for medical conferences on a scale not currently available in the region.
“When it opens it’s gonna be game on!” Rohan said.
