Seniors make impact on Sumter workforce

They all live in or near The Villages, but Linda Caputo, Irwin Reisman, Linda Hosler and Jill Cain have one more thing in common. They all continue to work past retirement. The median retirement age in the United States is 62, but many seniors have chosen to continue working longer. And, seniors make up a significant and growing portion of the national and local workforce. “They’re increasingly more likely to be in the workforce than in previous generations,” said Jen Schramm, senior strategic policy adviser at the AARP Public Policy Institute. Many factors have to do with the increase in working seniors, including income and social interaction. Working longer also has been shown to improve a person’s health. In 2018, the 50-plus population held or created 44% of all jobs in the U.S., about 88.6 million jobs. The number of jobs expected to be held by the 50-plus population in 2050 is expected to increase to 102.8 million, according to the AARP.
Many residents of The Villages move to the area to enjoy retirement by playing golf, joining clubs, traveling or starting a new hobby, but others continue working.
And that group is growing, in even older age groups.
In 2018, about 18.40% of Sumter County’s 73,154 residents age 65 and older were working, an increase from 16.80% of the county’s 60,225 residents in that age group in 2014, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
Seniors choosing to continue to work past the typical retirement age has been beneficial for Sumter County because many seniors come with lots of experience and skills that are hard to find, said Frank Calascione, Sumter’s economic development director.
“Not all of them are looking to work in the field they were working in,” Calascione said. “They just want to work in some kind of a service or recreation (that is) more interesting or more fun to them. That also helps us because it fills in the need for part-time workers.”
In December 2007, 38.9% of U.S. seniors 65 and older were working. In January 2020, it was 43.3%, according to the AARP Employment Data Digest for January.
“There’s a lot of different factors that could be playing a role,” Schramm said.
The labor force for older workers has grown four times faster than overall workforce growth in the U.S., according to AARP.
Economic or financial reasons top the list of why seniors plan to continue working past the retirement age or are currently still working, according to an AARP value of experience study.
Other factors as to why older workers continue to work include social reasons and people wanting to stay mentally active by continuing to work, the study found.
“People like to be active and sometimes there are social benefits to being in the workforce, too,” Calascione said. “Sometimes it’s not just the economic component.”
Cain, of the Village of Hillsborough, works part time as a dental hygienist at Hendry Family Dentistry in Fruitland Park.
The 67-year-old has worked as a hygienist for 41 years. She worked full time when she lived in Titusville and continued part time when she moved to The Villages five years ago.
“I like the scientific aspect of it, actually,” she said.
Gary and Dale Uptegraft also are still working in their 60s.
The Village of Glenbrook residents have been owners of the Kilwins at Spanish Springs for almost seven years. Since 1982, they have owned several other businesses along with Kilwins.
“We care about what goes on in our store,” Dale said. “This is our life.”
They also still work because they like being around people, Dale said.
Several studies have shown that working longer improves health and longevity in seniors, according to the Harvard Health Letter at Harvard University.
“I believe it actually keeps them mentally stronger because it continues to work their neuronal pathways of the brain,” said Dr. Sobia Ahmad, primary care physician for The Villages Health.
Working can improve cognitive health and reduce the risk of dementia, Ahmad said.
Hosler, of Oxford, continued working past retirement for social interaction.
She retired young at the age of 50 in August 2015, after working 23 years as a casework supervisor for a county court system in Michigan. In July 2016, she moved to The Villages to retire and started working again at Rustic Rose Home Accents and Gifts in Brownwood Paddock Square.
“I just needed something to do,” Hosler said. “You can’t do social stuff all the time, and I just decided to find a fun job.”
She began in August 2019 as a sales associate and since January has been assistant manager.
She likes working because she is able to interact with people and find them the perfect items for their home.
“It just felt natural working there,” Hosler said.
Rustic Rose owner Rosalyn Housley has benefited from hiring seniors at her store because they make up the majority of the demographic in The Villages and the age group of most customers.
“That’s the people who relate to our customers, and they can easily help them pick out purchases,” Housley said.
Housley has 22 employees working at Rustic Rose Home Accents and Gifts and Rustic Rose Fashion Boutique in Brownwood. About 15 employees are seniors, including Hosler.
Housley said Hosler has been “amazing” as an employee.
Caputo, of the Village of Sanibel, and Reisman, of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, both work at the Old Mill Playhouse in Lake Sumter Landing.
Caputo, 64, retired when she was 55 and reentered the workforce because she wanted to do something besides stay home or attend club meetings.
“I like keeping busy,” she said.
At the theater, Caputo works concessions, handing out popcorn, pouring drinks and preparing hot food for customers.
Her favorite part about working is the people, she said.
The same goes for Reisman.
“I fell in love with the business,” he said. “Being with the people, the movies. I’m a movie buff from way back.”
Reisman, 83, has worked in the theater business since he was 16. He has worked at multiple theater establishments in New York and Florida as an usher, manager and general manager.
In his mid-50s, he retired and moved to Port St. Lucie with his wife. About four years later, they moved to The Villages and Reisman began working at the Rialto Theatre in Spanish Springs Town Square shortly after it opened as an usher and doorman.
“I couldn’t stand sitting home,” Reisman said.
He moved to the Old Mill Playhouse a few months after it opened and has worked there since.
About seven to eight months ago, he retired again after his wife died, but he came back.
“They know that this is the one place that I’d be happy,” Reisman said, of his children and the staff at the theater. “They wanted me to come back. They knew it’d be best.”
Staff writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.