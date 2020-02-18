Residents take steps to help community

Supporters of various health causes are lacing up their shoes once again and heading to The Villages Polo Club. From Feb. 29 through March 28, the venue will host four fundraising walks benefiting charities that bring attention to Turner syndrome, dementia, multiple sclerosis and cancer. Some aim to help drive research on a national level, while others want to provide immediate assistance to local patients. No matter the reason, every step matters to those affected, like Kathy Parker, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1997. She’ll once again join participants at Walk MS next month. “It’s encouraging to see how many people are involved and care,” she said.
WALK FOR TURNER SYNDROME
Walk season kicks off on Leap Day with the sixth annual Walk for Turner Syndrome, a chromosomal condition that only occurs in women.
Most girls and women have two complete X chromosomes, the female sex chromosomes. For those with Turner syndrome, all or part of the second sex chromosome is missing, or partially missing, in some or all of the body’s cells.
It can cause developmental issues such as short height, heart and kidney problems, and infertility.
Bailey Abbott, of Oxford, was diagnosed with Turner Syndrome shortly after birth.
She was born with only one functioning kidney and had heart surgery at 2 weeks old.
The now 10-year-old is doing well, her mother Ashley Abbott said. She’s still monitored by specialists at the Turner Syndrome Center at the University of Florida and has growth hormone injections in hopes of growing taller.
Bailey’s parents, Ashley and Chet, organized the first Walk for Turner Syndrome in 2015.
“I feel like any time we ask of any business or any individual, they’re always willing to help us,” Ashley said.
For four years, donations went to national Turner Syndrome nonprofits. Last year, the $29,000 collected went to Bailey’s Butterflies for Turner Syndrome, a nonprofit created by the Abbotts.
Funds from this year’s walk will again benefit the local nonprofit. It provides resources for those affected, like paying for a family to attend the annual National Turner Syndrome Conference.
Bailey’s Butterflies is partnering with the Turner Syndrome Global Alliance, a national nonprofit, for a research project developing a database of information on girls and women diagnosed with Turner Syndrome.
They also are adding a live auction and two silent auctions to this year’s events.
Bailey’s looking forward to this year’s walk, as she does every year.
“I don’t have a favorite part, but I have to say the candy’s pretty good,” she said.
Details: Registration starts at 9 a.m. Feb. 29, and the walk starts at 10 a.m.; Cost is $25 for adults with a T-shirt or $15 without and $15 for kids with a T-shirt or $5 without. Register at baileysbutterflies.org
ALZHEIMER’S FAMILY SUPPORT WALK
The Day-Break Club already has 55 members signed up for the Alzheimer’s Family Support Walk, presented by the Alzheimer’s Family Organization and Parady Financial.
Members see firsthand the effects of dementia on people like Sandra Simonson, who has lived with Alzheimer’s disease for 16 years.
Arch Simonson, her husband, does more caregiving tasks as Sandra’s abilities continue to decline.
A mother of four, she no longer recognizes her children. Once a talented artist, she struggles to hold a paint brush.
The walk aids the organization’s goal to provide resources for local families like the Village of Bonita couple by offering educational events, training and support groups, one of which Arch attends.
“It’s not a disease that’s going away. Research is doing all it can, but at this time we have no cure,” said Jackie Kuhn-Damron, community educator for Alzheimer’s Family Organization. “We focus more for the caregiver because we know that the caregiver is the one who remembers the journey.”
It’s been hard for Arch to watch his wife of 43 years lose interest in almost everything she once loved.
But there are still moments of clarity when Sandra is moved by music, sometimes even bringing her to her feet.
“She really enjoys the old songs,” Arch said. “Sometimes she’ll attempt to sing along.”
The Simonsons will try to attend this year’s walk.
If they can’t, though, Arch feels comforted knowing others will be their supporting their plight.
“One of the best moves we ever made in our lives was moving to The Villages,” he said.
Details: Registration opens at 8 a.m. March 7, with ceremonies starting at 9 a.m. and the walk at 9:30 a.m.; Cost is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 6-12 and free for kids 6 and under. Register at alzheimersfamily.org/villageswalk
WALK MS
The Multiple Sclerosis Village People are aiming higher than ever before for this year’s Walk MS.
The support group has organized nine fundraising events in support of the 2020 walk, which benefits the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
It’s the most they’ve ever done.
Mary Healey, development manager for Walk MS Mid-South Florida, which includes The Villages, praised local efforts.
Last year, The Villages’ walk raised nearly $70,000. Nationally, walks collected $38 million.
“It’s a community of passionate individuals that connect and raise funds to change the world for everyone affected by MS,” Healey said.
With donations, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society contributed $974 million to research for the disease, a progressive and potentially disabling disease of the central nervous system.
Progress has been made, as three new MS drugs received Food and Drug Administration approval last year.
Individuals have different responses to MS drugs, though, so not everyone has benefited.
“It’s really a trial and error,” said Jeff Parker, Kathy’s husband.
There’s also still no cure.
But the Parkers, of the Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle Preserve, are hopeful.
“When you see (The Villages walk) get combined with all these other walks, you start to get into the kind of money that can actually drive some research,” Jeff said.
Details: Registration starts at 8 a.m., and the walk starts at 9 a.m. March 14; Free to walk. Visit mssupportgroup.org for fundraising information.
RELAY FOR LIFE OF THE VILLAGES AND LADY LAKE
The search for better cancer treatments led Lana Stevens to get involved with Relay for Life.
Her husband, Hal Stevens, died from pancreatic cancer three years ago.
“I honestly thought we were going to beat it, but that didn’t happen, unfortunately,” the Village Mira Mesa resident said. “We really need money for research.”
Stevens is co-leading Relay for Life of The Villages and Lady Lake, which benefits the American Cancer Society. Scooter the DJ will serve as master of ceremonies.
Relay for Life organizers are seeking more fundraising teams and survivors for the March 28 event, co-lead Diane Wehr said.
Harvey Rothrock is fundraising with his fellow employees at UF Health Leesburg and UF Health The Villages hospitals.
Rothrock said he’s passionate about the cause because his wife, Cheryl Rothrock, is a breast cancer survivor. She will share her story for the first time at the event.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am of my wife,” he said.
Rothrock encouraged other survivors, caregivers and supporters to attend the event.
Everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer, he said.
“When you come out to our community, you will be embraced by people who have all been through the same things,” Rothrock said.
Last year, The Villages event raised nearly $74,200. Organizers set a goal of $80,000 for 2020.
Nationwide, Relay raised more than $161 million last year.
“None of us have enough money to support cancer research alone,” Rothrock said. “But as a community, we’re making a difference every day.”
Details: Registration starts at 9 a.m. March 28, and the event, which includes a survivor reception and Luminaria Ceremony, runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A second Luminaria Ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. at Heritage Park in Lady Lake. Admission is free. Visit relayforlife.org/thevillagesfl to register a team. Contact Jessica Combs at jessica.combs@cancer.org for information.
Senior writer Ciara Varone can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5395, or ciara.varone@thevillagesmedia.com.
