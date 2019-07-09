Residents, Sen. Scott talk veterans issues

Veterans welcomed a familiar face back to The Villages Monday as U.S. Sen. Rick Scott met with them for a breakfast roundtable. About 20 veterans attended the meeting at Metro Diner on Wedgewood Lane, which was coordinated by the Association of the United States Army, The Villages’ Band of Brothers and Scott’s office. “He reached out to us and said, ‘Can we get some veterans together? I’d like to talk to some veterans,’” said Jerry Prince, Band of Brothers treasurer. “He’s done this in the past. Last year he did it when he was running for Senate.” This is Scott’s first visit to The Villages as a senator. Scott served as Florida governor for eight years and was sworn-in as senator in January.
During his time in the governor’s mansion, Scott was a frequent visitor to The Villages, both as a campaigner and to give out veterans’ awards.
Scott said he was happy to be back in The Villages.
“It’s a wonderful place,” he said. “It’s always fun to be here and talk with veterans. There are so many veterans that live in The Villages.”
The Villages is home to more than 19,000 veterans, 16% of The Villages metropolitan statistical area population. One in every six residents has served his or her country.
He wanted to visit so he could tell veterans himself what was going on with the Senate’s signing off on the national defense budget and to learn about issues they might have been experiencing, Scott said.
“My job is to represent everybody in our state,” he said. “We have almost 1.5 million veterans. We just want to make sure they’re taken care of.”
Scott also said he wanted to talk more about the new Veteran Community Care program, through which veterans are able to choose where they receive health care, either through the VA or through other community resources with permission from the VA.
Prince, of the Village of Fernandina, said it was good that veterans are now able to go outside the VA for different things when the VA might not be able to provide for them, but he hopes the senator and others “keep pushing the VA to do all they’re supposed to do for veterans.”
During his visit, Scott laid out his plans for his time in the Senate, including his focus on veterans’ health, lowering prescription drug costs and enforcing term limits on both the Senate and House of Representatives.
Scott also took questions from veterans about what it’s like to work with people in Congress, disaster relief funding and border security.
Many veterans shifted the conversation toward border policy, asking how Scott plans to stop undocumented immigration now that he is working at the federal level.
“This is about keeping people safe,” Scott said. “We’ve got crooks coming across, we’ve got terrorists coming across.”
Scott said the border will need to see more funding, equipment and people to become fully secured and stop the influx of undocumented immigrants.
Health care, however, was the main focus of the gathering.
Meeting the senator and taking the opportunity to discuss veterans’ issues was a big draw for David Windmiller, a U.S. Army veteran, of the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores.
“I thought it was fantastic,” he said. “We didn’t know what to expect coming in, but I thought it was great. It was an open forum, and we got to voice all of our concerns. Everyone had the opportunity to speak if they wanted to.”
Windmiller said he hopes Scott is able to fight for a stable health care system for veterans that “doesn’t incrementally continue to go up in charges.”
“Promises were not kept for what it was supposed to be,” he said, “which was medical care for all veterans.”
Other veterans at the table agreed the brochures, pamphlets and other materials they received regarding health care in exchange for their service boasted “100% medical coverage” for which they didn’t have to pay a penny, which is not the experience most of them have had.
Windmiller and the rest of the attending veterans received certificates of recognition from Scott for their service and presence at this gathering.
“As governor, I traveled the state, and I came to The Villages quite a bit to talk to veterans,” Scott said. “I’ll continue to do that as a U.S. senator.”
Alexandria Mansfield is a writer with The Villages Daily Sun. She can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5401, or alexandria.mansfield@thevillagesmedia.com.
