Residents rehearsing For new spring shows

While some Villagers hone their skills on the pickleball courts or in art classes, others are sharpening their talents in dance, music and acting for the 2020 spring season of resident entertainment. And there is no shortage of options for potential audience members to see this year. Residents can enjoy choral performances, instrumental concerts, iconic musicals and more put on by hardworking resident entertainment groups. Groups start rehearsing months in advance to put on high-caliber entertainment around the community. Rehearsals for The Village Voices Chorus are typically at 9 a.m., which can be difficult for those who aren’t fans of rising early like Dee Logé-Wacker, of the Village of Calumet Grove.
“But once you start singing, you’re just so glad that you’re there,” she said. “Dr. Lowe is just one of the finest directors I’ve ever had, and I’ve sang professionally in my lifetime. The voices around you just fill your heart. I feel honored to be in this group.”
Available tickets for all performances mentioned can be purchased online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office location.
Hours of rehearsal time have paid off in the form of a sold-out show for The Villages New Horizons Band, which will kick things off March 6 in a concert called “Rock, Roll, ‘n Remember 2” at Savannah Center.
Next up, The Village Voices Chorus will present “Elton, Ellington and More!” at 6 p.m. March 9 at North Lake Presbyterian Church.
The show will include sacred, classical, patriotic and jazz selections, said chorus member Logé-Wacker.
Director John Lowe has instructed the chorus to concentrate on energy and feeling when they perform, Logé-Wacker said.
“I hope the audience gets the same goosebumps and the joy and memories that we feel,” she said. “We want the audience to feel that it comes from our heart and soul.”
Tickets to the show are $15.
The next day, The Villages Musical Theater will perform the Tony-Award-winning musical “The Producers” at 7 p.m. March 10 to March 12 at Savannah Center.
Well-known resident performers Tim Casey and Bob Stehman star in the show.
Tickets range from $30 to $35.
At 6 p.m. on March 15 at New Covenant United Methodist Church, Celebration Brass Band, which is made up of musicians from The Villages and surrounding areas, will join the Brass Band of Central Florida for a joint concert.
Tickets are $20.
Later in March, resident theater group KC Productions will put on “Grease” at Savannah Center. The show is known for songs like “We Go Together,” “You’re the One That I Want” and more.
Performances will be at 4 and 7 p.m. March 24 and March 26, and at 7 p.m. March 25. Tickets range from $29 to $42 and are available but limited.
At 6 p.m. on March 27, men’s chorus Brothers in Song will perform “Come to the Music” at Hope Lutheran Church.
The concert will include a variety of styles. Tickets are $15.
On March 30, The Villages Pops Chorus will put on “Sing! Sing! Sing!” at 3 and 6 p.m. at North Lake Presbyterian Church.
The show will include everything from “The Prayer” to “Hello Mary Lou,” according to Bill Davis, director of the chorus.
“‘Sing, Sing, Sing,’ is particularly challenging,” said Davis, of the Village of St. Charles. “It’s a huge big band number, and adding vocals to it is quite an interesting prospect.”
“The audience will come away smiling,” Davis said. “So many of the songs are familiar, but also arranged a little differently.
Tickets for “Sing! Sing! Sing!” are $15.
April begins with “Rhapsody in Rhythm,” a song-and-dance act showcasing the music of the Gershwin Brothers and Cole Porter. The show will be performed by resident theater group SMASH Productions at 7 p.m. April 2 and April 3 at Savannah Center.
Tickets range from $25 to $30.
Savannah Center is a busy venue in the spring.
The Villages Pops Orchestra will perform there at 7 p.m. April 5 for “The B’s Knees,” a concert featuring selections of classical music that is varied in both period and style, but all by composers whose last names begin with the letter B.
“It’s been pretty good,” said the group’s conductor, Kerry Nichols, of rehearsals. “We’ve all been enjoying the process and looking forward to doing a public performance.”
Whether you’re a lover of classical music or the hits of the ’80s, resident performers have it covered.
At 7 p.m. April 8 and 9 at Savannah Center, the Off Broadway Players will perform “Back to the ’80s,” a show about a couple who falls in love on the pickleball courts in The Villages and decides to get married.
They reminisce about decades that they enjoyed, and decide that their favorite decade was the ’80s.
As they reminisce, they talk about TV, music, movies and theater they enjoyed in that decade as the stage comes alive with music, dance and costumes.
The Off Broadway Dancers will perform, along with two other dance groups. A ukulele group also will be featured, said Shirley Keith, who choreographs the show.
“I think it’s one of those shows where people will recognize the music and smile from beginning to end,” said Keith, of the Village of Gilchrist. “The music is toe-tapping.”
Tickets for “Back to the ’80s” range from $18 to $29.
At 7 p.m. April 11, the Village Ringers will perform “Happy 175th Birthday Florida” at Rohan Recreation Center.
Tickets range from $15 to $20 and go on sale March 5.
Finally, on April 14, The Villages Concert Band will have its spring concert 7 p.m. at Savannah Center.
Tickets are $15.
Senior writer Kristen Fiore can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5270, or kristen.fiore@thevillagesmedia.com.
