Resident academy celebrates 10 years

Residents learn answers to questions they didn’t even know they had at the Resident Academy. “It filled in some gray areas,” said Dan Jackson, of Village of Briar Meadow, as he got up from his seat at the end of the Village Community Development Districts’ 78th academy Wednesday at Savannah Center.
Residents can sign up for 2020 academies now on districtgov.org or at any regional recreation center. Resident Academy fills up weeks before sessions, which will be offered Jan. 6, April 1, July 22 and Nov. 16. The Resident Academy turned 10 in 2019, and in the past 10 years, 2,481 people have participated. About 120 people can enroll in each session, said Carrie Duckett, director of resident services and communication.
Jackson said he thought the one last week was very informative.
“I think more residents should take the time to do this,” he said.
Taking the time for the academy is easier now than it was 10 years ago when the VCDD first offered the classes for Villagers to learn about how the districts operate.
FORMAT CHANGED
Ten years ago, the academy was a six-week-long program meeting two hours per week with a final graduation at a district board meeting, Duckett said.
“We found with the active lifestyles of most residents, six weeks did not fit with their schedules,” she said.
The districts now provide the same amount and quality of information in a single five-hour class, which she said is more conducive to residents’ active lifestyles.
Previously, the district had a waiting list and staff called people from that list whenever the district scheduled a new class. Sometimes those residents had a conflict with the next class.
Now, with online registration, people can sign up for whichever academy session fits their busy active lifestyle, Duckett said.
In the academy, representatives from each department — from Community Standards to Utilities and including Recreation and Parks and Finance — in the district explain what their department does. Each department also has a table at the back or side of the large room where participants can ask questions during breaks.
“We still offer the same great tours at our wastewater treatment facility and at The Villages Public Safety Department,” Duckett said. “We always invite residents to attend our district board meetings.”
Now graduates have the opportunity for those tours and meetings at a later date whenever convenient.
Cyndee Boyvey, of Village of Buttonwood, said she went through the academy the first time when it was a multiday program and enjoyed the format.
She came to realize she didn’t live in a homeowners association but in a community that has a government.
“That part was quite enlightening,” Boyvey said.
During the academy, participants were supposed to attend one of the district meetings, and she started going to her District 8 meetings, as well as the Project Wide Advisory Committee meetings almost every month.
“I find them highly informative,” Boyvey said. “I like to see the process.”
When she went through the academy again in its present format, she said she found nothing lacking.
“It appeared to me everyone’s questions got answered in a more intimate way than the first time,” Boyvey said, like asking the teacher to clear up a misunderstanding after class instead of in front of the whole class.
She said every Villager, particularly when they are new residents, should attend the academy.
FIVE THINGS TO LEARN
The knowledge benefits even longtime residents, District Manager Richard Baier said.
They include whom to call for more information about common concerns, from pot holes, downed palm fronds, precautionary boil water notices, animal control issues and mosquito control to community standards complaints, which may be emailed and become subject to Florida’s public records laws or made anonymously.
A community development district is a unit of special purpose government established under Florida law and subject to all the open government laws as cities, counties and other government agencies.
In The Villages, elected boards govern each of the 13 districts. Districts purchase amenities, such as recreation centers and executive golf courses, from the developer and maintain them. The district is developed and infrastructure is built and funded through bonds issued by the district, which it owns and maintains.
Residents, even those who have lived in The Villages for years, often have common questions. Baier listed the five that are most frequently asked:
1. What district am I in? Anyone can look up street listings on the left side of the districtgov.org home page. The list includes the district number for every street in The Villages.
2. What are the amenity fees for? The fees, required through the contract homeowners signed when they bought their homes, is a fee for services. They are not a la carte, Baier said. Residents do not get a reduction if the don’t golf, use the kilns at the recreation centers or look at the flowers blooming at most intersections, he said. Everyone pays the same fees whether they use the amenities or not.
3. Who do I call? Customer Service is at 352-753-4508 and can put callers in touch to handle everything from a barking dog to a road closure or to stormwater pond. If the caller can’t be transferred to the appropriate person, the caller will be given the name and phone number for the service provider.
4. How and why does a CDD exist? Baier said people mistakenly think the district is an HOA. “We’re a local government,” he said.
5. How do I find out what the district did about (whatever concern they have)? “We’re transparent,” Baier said. “Everything — except a law enforcement issue — is all public record and they can request and get a copy of it.”
Staff writer Dayna Straehley can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5408, or dayna.straehley@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.