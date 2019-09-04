Rescue, recovery in Dorian’s wake

Florida communities are bracing for a glancing blow from Hurricane Dorian today, a far cry from the pummeling the storm gave the Bahamas. The storm weakened to a Category 2 with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph Tuesday, a day after smashing into the islands with Category 5 winds of 185 mph — tied for the strongest sustained winds of any storm to make landfall. The wind and massive flooding demolished thousands of homes, crippled hospitals and killed at least seven people. Even as the storm continued to threaten Florida, residents realizing their luck in dodging a bullet began focusing on how to help the stricken islands — and any other areas that take a hit from the still-dangerous storm. “The Villages Homeowners Advocates will be helping organize community efforts to help the people most impacted by Hurricane Dorian,” said Fred Briggs, president of The Villages homeowner advocacy and community service group. “The Villages has always been a giving community ... We know that the people of the Bahamas have been severely impacted, and we’re remaining alert to other impacts the storm may have as it works its way up our nation’s coast. Once that picture becomes clear, we will start talking details about how people can help.”
The devastation hits home for several Villagers, including William and Dianne Simons, of Haciendas of Mission Hills, who were born and raised in the Bahamas.
William’s mother and sister live in Nassau and were unharmed, but Dianne has cousins in the hard-hit Abaco Islands. So far, they haven’t been able to make contact with the cousins. In the meantime, they’re trying to find a way to help.
William is a member of the Rotary Club of Nassau and already has received emails asking for supplies and donations.
“A lot of their money comes from tourism,” William Simons said. “With all this destruction, it’s going to really hurt that.”
Sandra and Edmund Knowles have family and friends in Nassau and on Grand Bahama Island.
Edmund grew up in the Caribbean country, and Sandra lived there for about 16 years. The Village of Belvedere residents try to visit about every three months.
“Bahamians are wonderful, and they stick together,” Sandra Knowles said. “Over there, if you have a problem, your neighbor is going to help you out.”
They have plans to take a cruise to the islands Monday, and they haven’t heard anything yet about the trip being postponed.
“When we’re over there, I’ll see what needs to be done and how we in The Villages can contribute,” Knowles said.
Money Helps the Most
Local clubs and charities are gearing up to help storm victims wherever they are.
The Salvation Army is looking for donations and volunteers.
“The very most important thing right now is monetary donations that we can take to the communities we will be serving and help them in any way needed,” said Maj. Marie Harris, public relations and volunteer coordinator with the The Salvation Army of Lake & Sumter Counties.
Thirty Salvation Army mobile feeding units that can each serve 500 to 1,500 meals per day are on standby across the state.
Harris said The Salvation Army already has boots on the ground in the Bahamas to provide food and water and serve other needs. But the organization is asking for trained volunteers to deploy out of Lake and Sumter counties.
Volunteers assisting The Salvation Army in a disaster area must complete training and a background check first. The volunteer process can be started at www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org or by contacting Harris at 570-974-9192.
Those wishing to donate to The Salvation Army’s relief efforts can do so by visiting HelpSalvationArmy.org, calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY or mailing a check to The Salvation Army at P.O. Box 1959, Atlanta, GA 30301. Be sure to designate Hurricane Dorian on all checks.
Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter officials are waiting for the storm to pass to see where they can do the most good. “We typically get together with our local affiliates to assist, but there is no Habitat for Humanity affiliate in the Bahamas,” said Kent Adcock, CEO and president of Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter. “We’re trying to partner with other organizations down in that area now.” To donate or volunteer, visit habitatls.org.
The American Red Cross is coordinating with emergency managers and community partners to support evacuation shelters from South Florida to the Carolinas.
“We are fully activated and have been pre-positioned in Orlando since Thursday with several shelters open on the East Coast,” said Megarie van Sickel, interim executive director for the mid-Florida region of the American Red Cross of Central Florida.
Those looking to volunteer or donate to the American Red Cross can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text DORIAN to 90999 to make a one-time $10 donation.
Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe in Lady Lake — operated by The Villages Regional Hospital Auxiliary Foundation — will begin taking donations when it reopens at 10 a.m. Thursday.
“There will be a need for a lot of basics, (such as) blankets, sheets and towels,” said Rena Marchand, a Village of Glenbrook resident and a shift director at the shop. “Those who want to help can go through their closets and see if there is anything they aren’t using that others may need.”
Praying and Waiting
Local houses of worship are praying for storm victims and are ready to take action.
“We’re very concerned about a Lutheran church in the Bahamas that may have taken a direct hit from Dorian,” said Marina Ernst, information coordinator for Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages.
Both Hope Lutheran and Rock of Ages Lutheran Church in Wildwood are part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America’s Florida-Bahamas Synod, which will work with government and ecumenical disaster response groups. The ELCA also runs Lutheran Disaster Response, which helps those impacted by disasters in the U.S. and around the world.
Churches that are part of the Florida Baptist Convention, including First Baptist at The Villages, Immanuel Baptist in Oxford and Village of Faith Baptist in Wildwood, are asking congregants to reach out to Baptist Global Response, which will serve as the lead Southern Baptist agency to assist the Bahamas with relief and recovery.
Other area houses of worship are waiting to hear about the full extent of the damage before deciding on a plan. Many remain ready to provide shelter.
“We have a few people using Oxford Assembly of God as a shelter at this time,” Tonia Sumner, church secretary, said Tuesday.
“We want you to know that if you or anyone you know needs anything, we are here,” said Rabbi Yossi Hecht of Chabad Lubavitch Jewish Center of Ocala, The Villages and Tri-County, located in Oxford. “Chabad is and will be open!”
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is offering a Home Cleanup Hotline for survivors of Hurricane Dorian that will be in operation from now until Sept. 20. To request help, call 844-965-1386 or go online at crisiscleanup.org.
Leesburg Church of the Nazarene says it has already heard from people willing to offer assistance to clean up any damage.
Preparations also continue at Open Door Community Church in Summerfield, which announced last week it will provide sanctuary to those in need. “Right now, we are still praying and waiting,” said Pastor Wendy Gallegos of Open Door Community.
Businesses Show They Care
The business community in and around The Villages also mobilized to prepare for the storm and to help victims.
At Legacy Clinic of Chiropractic, for instance, Dr. John Theeck and his staff are collecting supplies today and Thursday for hurricane survivors who live on the island of Green Turtle Cay.
Theeck heard that family-friend Joe May, an HGTV personality, was mobilizing to help his neighbors on the island, which has a population of about 500.
“(May’s) goal is to rebuild that community,” Theeck said.
Theeck hopes to fill a small trailer with first-aid kits, medical supplies, household cleaning supplies, mosquito repellent and netting, baby wipes and toiletries collected at the Legacy Clinic in Laurel Manor Professional Plaza.
The preparations that took place in The Villages before the storm are a testament to how much business owners care about the community, said Tommy McDonough, The Villages director of development.
The most visible sign of this mobilization occurred at the Duke Energy staging site on Villages property south of County Road 470, he said. Rainey Construction, one of The Villages prime contractors, installed nearly 23,000 tons of limestone pulled from a nearby Sumter County mine for roads so 1,500 power trucks could stage there without getting stuck in mud, McDonough said.
Blood Donations Sought
Local blood banks are appealing to residents to donate blood in case they are called upon to send supplies to hard-hit areas.
Ed Keith, district director for LifeSouth Community Blood Banks, said a LifeSouth mobile bus will be collecting donations from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today at Winn-Dixie, 820 Old Camp Road. For LifeSouth blood drive information, call 888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org.
Pat Michaels, spokesman for OneBlood, said it is working with Blood Centers of America, a national nonprofit, to see how it can offer assistance to the Bahamas. Residents are encouraged to donate blood at the local center at 1550 Bella Cruz Drive. OneBlood donation centers in some coastal counties were shut down in preparation for the storm, so that supply will need to be replenished, Michaels said. Visit oneblood.org for information on donating.
Still a Threat
Forecasters expect Dorian to remain a Category 2 hurricane today while skirting Florida’s coast. Though the storm is weakening, the National Hurricane Center urged Floridians not to take the threat lightly and noted that its winds are spreading farther out.
For The Villages, the worst of the weather is expected heading into this morning, with wind gusts of up to 25 mph. The area faces less than a 20% chance of feeling tropical storm-force winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Gov. Ron DeSantis reported he has been receiving constant updates from the Florida Division of Emergency Management and has been in touch with President Donald Trump.
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted that he’d been in touch with the U.S. Coast Guard and “(the) U.S. is ready to deploy behind #HurricaneDorian to provide aid & assistance to our neighbors on the islands.”
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott took to Twitter to encourage his 263,300 followers to help the Bahamas, including promoting a donation drive Tuesday in South Florida. He also noted Dorian is “still a serious threat to Florida’s east coast with storm surge potentials still estimated at 4-7ft.”
“My biggest concern is the safety of all FL families,” Scott tweeted. “Don’t take a chance.”
State Rep. Brett Hage, who represents The Villages, praised the local emergency response. As a seventh-generation Floridian, Hage said he’s learned to “always expect the unexpected” when it comes to hurricanes and he was “incredibly impressed by the work of our local governments, including the districts, cities and counties.”
Hurricane season still has a few more months to go, and in preparation for the next storms, Hage said he hopes to build on the communication and coordination among local governments, area businesses and individual citizens that worked well this time.
David Corder, Ciara Varone and Alexandria Mansfield also contributed to this report.
