Regular exercise boosts mental health

When Dr. Scott Hoffer enters the gym, one greeting in particular sets a good mood for the workout ahead: “Hey, doc.” For Hoffer, a psychiatrist with The Villages Health, it means patients are heeding his advice about the benefits of exercise. “It’s rewarding when you see people in there,” the Village of Pennecamp resident said. “They got the bug and they’re just doing better, feeling better.” Just as exercise can help manage chronic conditions such as heart disease and diabetes, research shows physical activity also is a tool for people with mental health conditions, including depression. A meta-analysis of 33 clinical trials published last year in the Journal of the American Medical Association Psychiatry concluded that evidence supports resistance exercise training as an effective therapy for depressive symptoms.
“Resistance exercise training significantly reduced depressive symptoms among adults regardless of health status, total prescribed volume of RET, or significant improvements in strength,” the authors wrote.
Carolyn Cass, a facilitator for the Depression Support Group, said members have often discussed the benefits of exercise and the many opportunities available in The Villages.
Joining a strength training class at a recreation center or visiting a gym are especially beneficial, Hoffer said, because that helps patients build a social network, an important aspect of mental health.
The Villages has more than 200 weekly exercise classes offered at various recreation centers. Six recreation centers also have fitness clubs with memberships available to Villages residents and guests.
One of Hoffer’s patients, Lauren, said exercise has been crucial to managing depression, which she has dealt with for nearly four decades.
The Daily Sun is withholding Lauren’s last name at her request over sensitivities about her condition.
Lauren takes antidepressants and goes to therapy, but she also considers working out five days a week as part of her treatment plan.
“I find that I’m better the days I work out,” she said. “It’s one of the things you can do for yourself.”
Still, patients are more likely to expect mental health professionals to suggest a prescription than a gym membership, Hoffer said.
“We sort of have a conditioned mentality about what doctors do to make us well. Either we cut you in some way or we give a pill in some way. And I give plenty of pills, so there’s no purism here,” he said. “(Exercise) is another arrow in our quiver to get people better.”
Some Medicare Advantage patients qualify for a gym membership at no cost to them.
Even with that incentive, Hoffer said many have to conquer their fears of going to the gym because they picture a room of people in peak physical form.
But Hoffer, who works out at MVP Athletic Club in Brownwood, said that’s not the case.
Yes, there are top athletes exercising. But there also are people with walkers shuffling forward a few steps at a time.
That’s how people looking to exercise as a mental boost should approach it, Hoffer said. Like building muscle, finding relief likely won’t happen immediately.
“This is a slow marathon. This isn’t a sprint,” Hoffer said. “Take your time and you will see benefits.”
Lauren said depression made her feel worthless. Exercise helps her recognize her strengths.
“I feel kind of proud of myself,” she said.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness recognizes mental and physical exercise as complementary approaches to mental health treatment.
“All mind and body treatments can improve mood, anxiety and other symptoms of mental illness,” NAMI states. “In addition, physical activity can help reduce weight gain, fatigue and other side effects of many conventional medicines used to treat mental health conditions.”
Residents who are unaffected by mental health issues may think everyone is happy and living an active lifestyle here, but Hoffer said that’s not the case.
“I see a skewed population, but I see, sadly, way too many people who hardly leave their homes,” he said. “People who’ve dealt with the burden of some kind of mental health challenge up North, when they come down here, they bring that with them.”
During assessments, Hoffer said he looks into patients’ hormone levels, relationships, sleep patterns and spirituality. Exercise is another spoke in that wheel.
Most of his patients don’t come in seeking relief for persistent sadness. Lacking energy and not being able to sleep are the top complaints Hoffer receives.
At times, he said he doesn’t think medication will make them feel better. For example, feeling homesick or missing their grandchildren may be the cause of their pain.
“For a lot of those things, counseling and nonpharmocologic interventions are helpful,” Hoffer said.
It can be difficult to convince someone who’s struggling to get out of bed in the morning to head to a gym.
Hoffer said patients often say they will once they’re feeling better.
“You don’t wait until you’re feeling well,” he said. “This is a method to get feeling well.”
Lauren said no matter how she feels going into it, she does not allow herself to miss a session at the gym unless she’s sick and contagious.
“The time you probably need it most is when you least feel like it,” she said.
Ciara Varone is a senior writer with The Villages Daily Sun. She can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5395, or ciara.varone@thevillagesmedia.com.
