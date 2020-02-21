Red, ripe & delightful

Huey Reed is bringing an elephant-sized load of strawberries today to Brownwood. That’s not an exaggeration. He plans to bring 2.5 tons of the red, succulent fruits, equal to about 5,000 pounds — or, the size of the smallest average adult African elephant — to the Brownwood Strawberry Festival, which is this afternoon. The strawberry festival, with its abundance of strawberries and strawberry-flavored treats, highlights a culture based around a winter berry crop that enhances and promotes Florida agriculture. Reed, one of five produce vendors at the festival, needs to have so many strawberries to satisfy the high demand for the fruit in The Villages. “I had no idea this festival would get as big as it’s got,” he said. “I didn’t think the crowds would get the way it did. But Villagers have really taken to it.”
Strawberries are second only to oranges among Florida’s most important crops. Nationwide, only California produces more strawberries than Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In 2018, the most recent year USDA data was available, Florida’s strawberry growers harvested about 247 million pounds of fresh strawberries, like the ones vendors will sell today in Brownwood. Extension agents with the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (IFAS) also suggest there’s a growing number of pick your own, or “U-pick,” farms in the tricounty that offer fresh strawberries.
Painting Brownwood Red
The five produce vendors at the festival will supply more than 22,000 pounds of strawberries, said Chalsi Cox, special events manager with The Villages Entertainment.
During the event, which runs from 3 to 9 p.m. today, people who come can try strawberry shortcake, strawberry daiquiris, strawberry cheesecake and strawberry-flavored kettle corn.
This year’s festival also will be the second to include a pie eating contest, she said.
One reason why Cox thinks the strawberry festival is one of the community’s most popular events is because food helps bring people together.
“There’s strawberries all over the place,” she said. “You don’t have to go all the way to Plant City, you can get it all here at Brownwood.”
Anyone who goes to a strawberry festival or pick your own farm to try Florida grown strawberries is likely to experience the juiciest, softest and sweetest tasting berries possible, said Matt Smith, sustainable agriculture and food systems agent with the UF/IFAS Sumter County Extension Office.
“There definitely is a flavor difference, something picked fresh at a high degree of ripeness versus what you get in the store,” he said. “The longer the fruit is on the plant, the more time there is for the sugars to develop. You can generally expect a sweeter or fuller taste.”
Vendors strive to offer that type of experience.
For instance, Reed gets many of his berries picked fresh the day prior to the festival, to ensure customers will get the freshest fruit he can possibly offer.
Reed, whose two-century-old Reed’s Groves family farm in Weirsdale specializes in oranges, isn’t a strawberry grower. He gets his fruit wholesale from farms in Plant City, the nation’s epicenter of winter strawberry growing.
He got involved in the festival because of the joy and excitement that strawberries bring to people.
And the festival activity makes for a fun time, Reed said. He’s still impressed with the talents of the stilt walkers who use giant poles to tower above the festival crowds.
Fruit and fun
Festivals celebrating Florida’s strawberry harvest and pick your own farms that grow strawberries serve a valuable role in promoting the state’s agriculture industry as venues for agritourism.
Strawberry festivals offer a benefit to growers in raising awareness of Florida grown fruit, said Juanita Popenoe, multicounty commercial fruit production extension agent with UF/IFAS. Her territory includes Lake and Marion counties.
It also helps the public — especially new residents — learn how Florida’s growing seasons differ from other states. For strawberries, Floridians harvest the berry in the winter because of the state’s high summer temperatures.
“A lot of people come here from up North and expect strawberries in June,” Popenoe said. “These are a good way to tell people, ‘It’s the season, get your local produce.’”
The Brownwood Strawberry Festival, which began in 2013, is among the earliest strawberry festivals that take place in Central Florida this year, but it’s far from the only one.
The Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, for example, is the best known festival because of the city’s stature in the strawberry growing world. Its growers supply about 15% of the county’s winter strawberries and 75% of those grown in Florida, according to the Florida Strawberry Growers Association.
Plant City’s 2020 festival stretches 11 days — from Feb. 27 to March 8 — and features nightly concerts from entertainers like Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire, Chubby Checker, Patti LaBelle and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Floral City, about 40 miles southwest of The Villages, is about to host its 33rd strawberry festival hosted by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce. This year’s event, scheduled for March 7 and 8, will include the Big Idaho Potato and Oscar Mayer Wienermobile as part of its festivities.
That same weekend, on March 7, Ocala will host a strawberry festival as a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity of Marion County.
All strawberry festivals coincide with the peak of Florida’s growing season, when farmers expect their greatest harvests.
And the number of strawberries growing in the last five years in the tri-county area is growing because of existing farms that try planting strawberries as a way to diversify their farming operations, Popenoe said.
Back Road Berries in Oxford was one of the farms to begin offering strawberries during that time. The farm, which gets most its business from Villagers, offers customers the chance to pick their own fruits.
Owner Mary Beth Locke said strawberries are an ideal crop for Florida because of the time when it harvests.
It’s not only because of Florida’s role supplying winter strawberries when other states can’t because of the cold weather, but its harvest also coincides with the flux of seasonal residents, driving the strong interest from Villagers.
“People really like picking them themselves, and actually coming to the farm even if they don’t pick them,” Locke said. “A lot of people remember as a kid going out picking.”
The allure of strawberries is universal, Popenoe said.
“They’re soft, sweet and beautifully colored,” she said. “What’s not to like about that?”
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
