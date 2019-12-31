Rachel’s Best Soaps is new to Spanish Springs

A new business has come to Spanish Springs Town Square.
Rachel’s Best Soaps had a grand opening on the square on Dec. 20.
The store specializes in skincare and offers a range of soaps, bath bombs, facial cream, body care products and soaps shaped like desserts. Those who come in can get facials and try some of the creams offered in the store before buying.
The store has several mirror stations for employees to help customers try some of the products, as well as a facial room at the back.
Rachel’s Best Soaps opened in a 1,961 square-foot space located at 1105 Main Street in the square.
The employees are excited about opening the store and feel the demographic of the area is good for Rachel’s Best Soaps because they specialize in a lot of products helpful to the older generation, such as anti-aging creams, said Amit Strul, manager of Rachel’s Best Soaps in The Villages.
“I feel good energy from this area,” Strul said.
During the grand opening and the location’s first week in business, sales and specials were offered. Customers also were able to try out a free facial in the facial room during the store’s first weekend.
“It was amazing,” Strul said, of the grand opening. “People came and checked us out (and) really loved the products. … We got a lot of good reviews from the ladies. They told me they don’t (have the items we) have here, so they really like it.”
Village of Belvedere resident Jenny Daras stopped in the store during its first week open to see what it had to offer and learn more about the products.
“I think it’s lovely,” Daras said of the store. “I like how these kinds of stores are set up and you feel like it’s not cluttered. It’s very peaceful.”
One of the skin specialists at Rachel’s Best Soaps gave Daras a free facial during her visit.
She was given a nonsurgical face lift in which she was cleared of any damage on her face and had work done on the muscles and collagens of her face by using some creams and infrared lights, said Miriam Ahattac, one of the skin specialists at Rachel’s Best Soaps.
Even though the new location is quieter than most areas the store is located at, Strul has enjoyed being in The Villages.
“It’s a really nice neighborhood,” he said. “People are super nice and came in and wished us luck with the business.”
