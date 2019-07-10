Public Safety launches state-of-the-art station

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. High around 90F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.