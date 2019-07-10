Public Safety launches state-of-the-art station

Villagers gathered to see the future of The Villages Public Safety Department on Tuesday. The department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest station, Station 47, at 4856 S. Morse Blvd. The new station will serve as the template for all future fire stations in the department and also will provide more District services to the community than just fire and emergency medical service. The clouds gave way to hot sunshine during the morning event, which included pushing a newly dedicated fire engine into the station bay. About 50 people attended, spoke with safety personnel and rushed to explore the new station.
David King of the Village of Fenney, was eager to see all the ground-breaking components that make this fire station unique from its predecessors.
It looks “state-of-the-art to me,” King said.
Fire Chief Edmund Cain and District Manager Richard Baier both called the station a prototype. The department and the District will look hard at the new station to see what works and what doesn’t, and Cain said the station was designed with the “future in mind” and the capability to match community growth.
“As we move into a larger geographical area, we want to replicate things that are successful,” Baier said.
One thing the District will be keeping an eye on is the new District Customer Service Center satellite office that is part of the station. The satellite office will provide residents with services they normally would have had to go all the way to Lake Sumter Landing for, such as issuing resident ID cards or paying utility bills.
“It’s one-stop shopping for people,” Baier said. “It will hopefully reduce travel time for both customers and employees, which will save them money because it reduces fuel consumption, too.”
There also are benefits for the firefighters. He and Cain said the new station is optimized to improve response time by reducing the distance firefighters will need to travel to get to their trucks when a call comes in.
“It’s a straight shot,” Cain said. “You get out of bed, you make a left and you’re in the engine bay.”
Easy access to their gear will further streamline the process.
The station also includes some design features to help reduce the risk of cancer to the firefighters using the station, Cain said. These include a state-of-the-art ventilation system in the engine bay to remove carcinogenic exhaust fumes and washers and dryers to clean the firefighters’ bunker gear and remove cancer-causing contaminates picked up at fires.
Other stations have some of these features, but they were not part of the original design.
Other new features include ovens and stoves that automatically shut off when an alarm comes in, giving firefighters one less thing to remember before they respond to a call.
Firefighters have been taking calls out of the new station since June 29, and Cain said their first impressions of the new station were good.
“They’re ecstatic,” he said. “Are there things we need to tweak? Yeah, but they’ve been very impressed with everything they’ve seen so far.”
One problem they’ve encountered so far: Firefighters didn’t know how to turn on the new dishwasher at first.
Station 47 also was designed with an eye toward the future, Cain said. It can adapt to the expansion of The Villages.
The station can sleep up to 10 firefighters and the bay can accommodate an aerial device, or a truck capable of performing rescue operations on taller buildings. This means that however The Villages grows, and whatever demands are placed on the new station, it can meet those needs.
Future stations will use a similar design.
“This will be the template,” Cain said. “Now granted, the template will need some fine-tuning like anything. For instance the space that’s being used for the District Customer Service, in the future that space can be used for storage or it can be used for other District functions.”
When the fire department formed, it consisted of one station. Station 47 is the ninth, which allows emergency services the ability to respond to calls faster.
King said he didn’t feel unsafe before this station opened, but he feels safer now that it is here and available to the southern parts of The Villages.
“At this point, it seems a necessity to have fire and rescue services closer as we (The Villages) grow,” King said.
Phill Stuart is a staff writer with The Villages Daily Sun. He can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5332, or phillip.stuart@thevillagesmedia.com. Alexandria Mansfield contributed to this story. She can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5401, or alexandria.mansfield@thevillagesmedia.com.
