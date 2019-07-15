Picture perfect

Ducks swim across the pond at the edge of the Fenney Springs Nature Trail. Insects buzz in the trees, birds chirp and a giant egret perches in a tree. A man jogs along the shell path.
Meanwhile, bird-watchers take lots of photographs, and other people spy alligators and turtles.
The quarter-mile boardwalk around the head spring and run, and another quarter-mile sidewalk and shell path through the grass attract walkers, joggers and nature lovers with flora and fauna that change throughout the year.
Christine Schmitz, of the Village of Osceola Hills, pointed to a tricolor heron and an immature black-crowned night heron a few feet from each other Wednesday morning. She and other bird-watchers were standing on the boardwalk above a log where turtles like to sun themselves later in the day.
“It’s fun,” Schmitz said about the trail. “It’s an adventure, especially as the migration season changes.”
Like Schmitz, Sam Boatman, of the Village of Antrim Dells, was photographing the herons. He paused to show pictures of a barred owl, pileated woodpecker, Mississippi kite, red-shouldered hawk, green heron, great blue heron, and sandhill cranes with their babies.
“All these (birds) are here,” he said. “There’s also an alligator, but I haven’t taken a picture of him.”
He also shared a series of photos that he took last week of an anhinga catching a fish, tossing the fish in the air and then swallowing it.
“You want to get all of the birds here because this is a great place,” Boatman said.
“Sam and I were talking yesterday about how The Villages is just fabulous for taking pictures,” Schmitz said.
Andrew Joyce said he saw a 5-foot alligator on a log in the spring while the birders were taking their pictures. He watched a slightly smaller alligator catch fish in another pond. Joyce, who recently graduated from high school in Indiana, was visiting his grandparents Tim and Suzanne Wilcox, of the Village of Fenney.
“Another neat thing I like about this path is there are always turtles,” Joyce said. He said he saw 11 turtles one day last spring while visiting with his younger cousins.
The bird-watchers said they like the morning light for photos.
Alligators and turtles usually come out later, when the sun is warmer, recreation facilities manager Elly Gorman said.
“There’s always something different to see depending on when you come,” she said.
Signs at the trailhead and along the boardwalk describe some of the plants and have pictures, including the milkweed and ironweed now blooming and attracting butterflies. One sign describes the history of the springs.
Margaret Dawson, of the Village of Sanibel, said she likes the way nature has been preserved next to the trail, motioning toward the cabbage palms and oak trees with ferns and Spanish moss.
“I think they’ve done a lovely job keeping this,” she said.
She and her husband, Nick Dawson, like to eat breakfast at Fenney Grill and then walk on the trail.
“I think it’s lovely,” she said. “You can look out and see the animals. There was an alligator there this morning, and all the butterflies.”
“I thought I’d see a few more snakes about,” Nick added.
Boatman said he visits the trail almost every morning to photograph birds.
“This place is really great. I was a computer programmer for 30 years and sat in a cubicle,” he said. “The great thing about it is all the wildlife is protected.”
Dayna Straehley is a senior writer with The Villages Daily Sun. She can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5408, or dayna.straehley@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.